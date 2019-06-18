Bootstrap Button with Spinner feature
Demo and playground are available here
import Button from 'react-bootstrap-button-loader';
<Button loading={this.state.loading}>Press me!</Button>
Note: All props are optional.
Bootstrap style, supported values:
default,
primary,
success,
info,
warning,
danger,
link.
Deprecated in a favor of
variant
Set this prop
true to disable button.
Note: button in loading state is disabled and this behavior is not overridable even if
false value is explicitly provided.
This prop controls Button loading state.
While loading, Button is disabled and icon provided via props is replaced with Spinner.
Buttons with icons are better!
Provided icon is shown if Button is not in a loading state. Otherwise Spinner is rendered.
Controls spinAlignment, supported values: 'left' and 'right'
Spinner color for loading state.
While white color used by default works fine for most cases, for different bootstrap themes and bsStyles it might be better to use other colors instead.
