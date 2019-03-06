react-bootstrap-autosuggest is a ReactJS component that provides a combo-box input control styled using Bootstrap. It is both inspired by and depends upon
react-bootstrap.
See the live demo on the home page.
Install
react-bootstrap-autosuggest using npm:
npm install react-bootstrap-autosuggest --save
Import the CommonJS module (which has been transpiled to ES3-compatible form using Babel):
import Autosuggest from 'react-bootstrap-autosuggest'
Alternatively, load the minified UMD (Universal Module Definition) build:
<script src="path-to-dist/react-bootstrap-autosuggest.min.js"></script>
Note that the CSS styles required by the component are no longer included automatically as of version 0.5. For Webpack users, the recommended approach is to configure sass-loader and then
require('Autosuggest.scss') in your application. You can either specify the full path (e.g.
./node_modules/react-bootstrap-autosuggest/src/Autosuggest.scss) or include
./node_modules/react-bootstrap-autosuggest/src as a search path.
There are many auto-complete / auto-suggest / combo-box / enhanced-select input controls out there. However, I could not find any that met all of my requirements:
react-bootstrap-autosuggest aims to support all modern desktop and mobile browsers. Despite some incomplete work to support IE 8, only IE 9+ are expected to work. If you find a browser-specific problem, please report it along with any code necessary to reproduce it. For visual/layout issues, please attach an image of the issue.
Please use GitHub issues for bug reports or feature requests. For usage questions, please use Stack Overflow to ask a question with the
rbs-autosuggest tag.
Contributions in the form of GitHub pull requests are welcome. Please adhere to the following guidelines:
eslint.
react-bootstrap-autosuggest is available under the ISC license.