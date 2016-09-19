Bootstrap 3 components built with React.









Under active development - APIs will change. Check out the 1.0.0 Roadmap and Contributing Guidelines to see where you can help out. Prior to the 1.0.0 release, deprecations or breaking changes should result in a Minor version bump.

Docs

See the documentation with live editable examples.

Local Setup

Install the dependencies with npm install

Run tests npm test

Run tests in watch mode npm run test-watch

Run the docs site in development mode with npm run docs . This will watch for file changes as you work. Simply refresh the page to see the updates.

. This will watch for file changes as you work. Simply refresh the page to see the updates. Build with npm run build

Contributions

Yes please! See the contributing guidelines for details.