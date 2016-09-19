openbase logo
react-bootstrap-4

by vatesfr
0.29.1 (see all)

Bootstrap 3 components built with React

Readme

react-bootstrap

Bootstrap 3 components built with React.

Under active development - APIs will change. Check out the 1.0.0 Roadmap and Contributing Guidelines to see where you can help out. Prior to the 1.0.0 release, deprecations or breaking changes should result in a Minor version bump.

Docs

See the documentation with live editable examples.

Local Setup

  • Install the dependencies with npm install
  • Run tests npm test
  • Run tests in watch mode npm run test-watch
  • Run the docs site in development mode with npm run docs. This will watch for file changes as you work. Simply refresh the page to see the updates.
  • Build with npm run build

Contributions

Yes please! See the contributing guidelines for details.

