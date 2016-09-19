Bootstrap 3 components built with React.
Under active development - APIs will change. Check out the 1.0.0 Roadmap and Contributing Guidelines to see where you can help out. Prior to the 1.0.0 release, deprecations or breaking changes should result in a Minor version bump.
See the documentation with live editable examples.
npm install
npm test
npm run test-watch
npm run docs. This will watch
for file changes as you work. Simply refresh the page to see the updates.
npm run build
Yes please! See the contributing guidelines for details.