Bootstrap 5 components built with React.
React-Bootstrap is compatible with various versions of Bootstrap. As such, you need to ensure you are using the correct combination of versions.
See the below table on which version of React-Bootstrap you should be using in your project.
|Bootstrap Version
|React-Bootstrap Version
|Documentation
|v5.x
|2.x
|Link
|v4.x
|1.x
|Link
|v3.x
|0.33.x (not maintained)
|Link
If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 5, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V2.
If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 4, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V1.
Yarn is our package manager of choice here. Check out setup
instructions here if you don't have it installed already.
After that you can run
yarn run bootstrap to install all the needed dependencies.
From there you can:
yarn test (Or run them in watch mode with
yarn run tdd).
yarn start
yarn run build
Click here to explore some React-Bootstrap CodeSandbox examples.
Click here to automatically open CodeSandbox with the React-Bootstrap CodeSandbox Examples GitHub Repository as a workspace.
Yes please! See the contributing guidelines for details.
I used bootstrap in my simple web pages it was powerful for building responsive and good looking websites and when i studied react bootstrap is there also with its full potential . On developing websites the main problem will be positioning the elements bootstrap perform very well in that part in my projects i use bootstrap mainly for flex boxes and other way to position things . Ir has a very good documentation and almost every commonly used components are there in the docs.
I have been using react-bootstrap to prototype for many years now now. This is one package that has never disappointed me. Comes with really intuitive interface, that helps to create really responsive prototype in realatively less time. Although this does not looks modern. This style has need a modification. But for prototyping this has been great. Definitely a recommend, go for it.
react-bootstrap makes it so easy to use bootstrap with react, not having to include every class in the className is handly, and it's available if I ever need to.
I started using Bootstrap in my basic HTML/CSS/JS Projects but as I moved on to React projects I started to use the react-bootstrap package. It is pretty much the same as just the regular bootstrap but with react-bootstrap, you can import classes (container, row, nav, etc.) as modules. I have not noticed much of a performance difference between the regular bootstrap and react versions. React-bootstrap is just a package that can help integrate and streamline classes & components.
I've used react-bootstrap in the early days of me learning react as a whole , since coming from bootstrap itself, i wanted the grid system and all the bells and whistles that vanilla bootstrap offered. i don't use it that much anymore though and have subbed it with antd for their more consistent look and feel throughout the site.