react-bootstrap

by react-bootstrap
2.0.3 (see all)

Bootstrap components built with React

1M

GitHub Stars

20.4K

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

477

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Component Library

sneha-subramannian
ankitsecret121
Ahmed-Emad11212
kwing25
RobiMez
sunithvs
shafayet1404052

21Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
11Performant
9Highly Customizable
7Responsive Maintainers
3Buggy

Readme

React-Bootstrap

Bootstrap 5 components built with React.

Bootstrap compatibility

React-Bootstrap is compatible with various versions of Bootstrap. As such, you need to ensure you are using the correct combination of versions.

See the below table on which version of React-Bootstrap you should be using in your project.

Bootstrap VersionReact-Bootstrap VersionDocumentation
v5.x2.xLink
v4.x1.xLink
v3.x0.33.x (not maintained)Link

Migrating from previous versions

Bootstrap 4 to Bootstrap 5

If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 5, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V2.

Bootstrap 3 to Bootstrap 4

If you would like to update React-Bootstrap within an existing project to use Bootstrap 4, please read our docs for migrating to React-Bootstrap V1.

Local setup

Yarn is our package manager of choice here. Check out setup instructions here if you don't have it installed already. After that you can run yarn run bootstrap to install all the needed dependencies.

From there you can:

  • Run the tests once with yarn test (Or run them in watch mode with yarn run tdd).
  • Start a local copy of the docs site with yarn start
  • Or build a local copy of the library with yarn run build

CodeSandbox Examples

Click here to explore some React-Bootstrap CodeSandbox examples.

Click here to automatically open CodeSandbox with the React-Bootstrap CodeSandbox Examples GitHub Repository as a workspace.

Contributions

Yes please! See the contributing guidelines for details.

Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Poor Documentation
Hard to Use
Slow
Buggy
Abandoned
Unwelcoming Community
100
sneha v24 Ratings28 Reviews
Computer science passionate
4 months ago

I used bootstrap in my simple web pages it was powerful for building responsive and good looking websites and when i studied react bootstrap is there also with its full potential . On developing websites the main problem will be positioning the elements bootstrap perform very well in that part in my projects i use bootstrap mainly for flex boxes and other way to position things . Ir has a very good documentation and almost every commonly used components are there in the docs.

3
crazyankit2470
ankitiv
vaniakaashvani
Ankit Raj32 Ratings32 Reviews
building for the world
13 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

I have been using react-bootstrap to prototype for many years now now. This is one package that has never disappointed me. Comes with really intuitive interface, that helps to create really responsive prototype in realatively less time. Although this does not looks modern. This style has need a modification. But for prototyping this has been great. Definitely a recommend, go for it.

2
shubham-jangid
Amarjeetkhasyap
Ahmed-Emad11212Maldives57 Ratings28 Reviews
A mid level developer who likes tech and coding
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

react-bootstrap makes it so easy to use bootstrap with react, not having to include every class in the className is handly, and it's available if I ever need to.

1
Ahmed-Elswerky
Kendra WingColorado, US48 Ratings21 Reviews
👩🏻‍💻Jr. Full Stack Web Developer & Dev Advocate. ❤️Creative UI & Collaboration🤝 Seeking work 💼 ‣kendrawingpro@icloud.com ‣linkedin.com/in/kendrawing
21 days ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

I started using Bootstrap in my basic HTML/CSS/JS Projects but as I moved on to React projects I started to use the react-bootstrap package. It is pretty much the same as just the regular bootstrap but with react-bootstrap, you can import classes (container, row, nav, etc.) as modules. I have not noticed much of a performance difference between the regular bootstrap and react versions. React-bootstrap is just a package that can help integrate and streamline classes & components.

0
Robi46 Ratings39 Reviews
Python Developer, ♥ automation, scripting and BOTS.
21 days ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I've used react-bootstrap in the early days of me learning react as a whole , since coming from bootstrap itself, i wanted the grid system and all the bells and whistles that vanilla bootstrap offered. i don't use it that much anymore though and have subbed it with antd for their more consistent look and feel throughout the site.

0

