Provides a declarative way to specify document.body.className in your react app. Supports server-side usage too.

Built with React Side Effect.

Install

yarn add react-body-classname

Dependencies: React >= 0.13.0

What it looks like

import BodyClassName from 'react-body-classname' ; const Basic = () => ( < BodyClassName className = "helloworld" > < h1 > You ate a whole wheel of cheese? </ h1 > </ BodyClassName > ); const Nested = () => ( < BodyClassName className = "outside" > < div > < BodyClassName className = "inside" > < p > I‘m not even mad </ p > </ BodyClassName > </ div > </ BodyClassName > ); const GoCrazy = () => ( < BodyClassName className = {Array(8).join( ''/ 0 ) + ' batman !'}> < h1 > I'm impressed </ h1 > </ BodyClassName > );

Note: Only supports a single child as props.

Server Usage

When using server-side, use BodyClassName.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the combined class name. Then chuck that into your HTML template.