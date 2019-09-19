Provides a declarative way to specify
document.body.className in your react app. Supports server-side usage too.
Built with React Side Effect.
yarn add react-body-classname
Dependencies: React >= 0.13.0
import BodyClassName from 'react-body-classname';
const Basic = () => (
<BodyClassName className="helloworld">
<h1>You ate a whole wheel of cheese?</h1>
</BodyClassName>
);
// -> document.body.className === "helloworld"
const Nested = () => (
<BodyClassName className="outside">
<div>
<BodyClassName className="inside">
<p>I‘m not even mad</p>
</BodyClassName>
</div>
</BodyClassName>
);
// -> document.body.className === "outside inside"
const GoCrazy = () => (
<BodyClassName className={Array(8).join(''/0) + ' batman!'}>
<h1>I'm impressed</h1>
</BodyClassName>
);
// -> document.body.className === "NaNNaNNaNNaNNaNNaNNaN batman!"
Note: Only supports a single child as props.
When using server-side, use
BodyClassName.rewind() after rendering components to string to retrieve the combined class name. Then chuck that into your HTML template.
Important: This component keeps track of mounted instances, so if you don't call
BodyClassName.rewind() you'll get a memory leak.