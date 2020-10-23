openbase logo
react-blurhash

by woltapp
0.1.3 (see all)

React components for blurhash

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.4K

GitHub Stars

354

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Blur Effect

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-blurhash

NPM Version NPM Downloads

React components for using the blurhash algorithm in your React projects

Demo

Install

npm install --save blurhash react-blurhash

Usage

<Blurhash />

import { Blurhash } from "react-blurhash";

Description

Blurhash component is the recommended way to render blurhashes in your React projects. It uses BlurhashCanvas and a wrapping div to scale the decoded image to your desired size. You may control the quality of the decoded image with resolutionX and resolutionY props.

Props

namedescription
hash (string)The encoded blurhash string.
width (int | string)Width (CSS) of the decoded image.
height (int | string)Height (CSS) of the decoded image.
resolutionX (int)The X-axis resolution in which the decoded image will be rendered at. Recommended min. 32px. Large sizes (>128px) will greatly decrease rendering performance. (Default: 32)
resolutionY (int)The Y-axis resolution in which the decoded image will be rendered at. Recommended min. 32px. Large sizes (>128px) will greatly decrease rendering performance. (Default: 32)
punch (int)Controls the "punch" value (~contrast) of the blurhash decoding algorithm. (Default: 1)

Example

<Blurhash
  hash="LEHV6nWB2yk8pyo0adR*.7kCMdnj"
  width={400}
  height={300}
  resolutionX={32}
  resolutionY={32}
  punch={1}
/>

<BlurhashCanvas />

import { BlurhashCanvas } from "react-blurhash";

Description

BlurhashCanvas is the barebones implementation of a blurhash string to a canvas. You may want to use it instead of the Blurhash component e.g. if you want to control the scaling yourself.

Props

namedescription
hash (string)The encoded blurhash string.
width (int)Width of the decoded image.
height (int)Height of the decoded image.
punch (int)Controls the "punch" value (~contrast) of the blurhash decoding algorithm. (Default: 1)

Example

<BlurhashCanvas hash="LEHV6nWB2yk8pyo0adR*.7kCMdnj" width={400} height={300} punch={1} />

Browser support

Blurhash depends on Uint8ClampedArray, which is supported on all mainstream browsers and >=IE11.

