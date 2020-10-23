React components for using the blurhash algorithm in your React projects
npm install --save blurhash react-blurhash
<Blurhash />
import { Blurhash } from "react-blurhash";
Blurhash component is the recommended way to render blurhashes in your React projects.
It uses
BlurhashCanvas and a wrapping
div to scale the decoded image to your desired size. You may control the quality of the decoded image with
resolutionX and
resolutionY props.
|name
|description
hash (string)
|The encoded blurhash string.
width (int | string)
|Width (CSS) of the decoded image.
height (int | string)
|Height (CSS) of the decoded image.
resolutionX (int)
|The X-axis resolution in which the decoded image will be rendered at. Recommended min. 32px. Large sizes (>128px) will greatly decrease rendering performance. (Default: 32)
resolutionY (int)
|The Y-axis resolution in which the decoded image will be rendered at. Recommended min. 32px. Large sizes (>128px) will greatly decrease rendering performance. (Default: 32)
punch (int)
|Controls the "punch" value (~contrast) of the blurhash decoding algorithm. (Default: 1)
<Blurhash
hash="LEHV6nWB2yk8pyo0adR*.7kCMdnj"
width={400}
height={300}
resolutionX={32}
resolutionY={32}
punch={1}
/>
<BlurhashCanvas />
import { BlurhashCanvas } from "react-blurhash";
BlurhashCanvas is the barebones implementation of a blurhash string to a canvas. You may want to use it instead of the
Blurhash component e.g. if you want to control the scaling yourself.
|name
|description
hash (string)
|The encoded blurhash string.
width (int)
|Width of the decoded image.
height (int)
|Height of the decoded image.
punch (int)
|Controls the "punch" value (~contrast) of the blurhash decoding algorithm. (Default: 1)
<BlurhashCanvas hash="LEHV6nWB2yk8pyo0adR*.7kCMdnj" width={400} height={300} punch={1} />
Blurhash depends on
Uint8ClampedArray, which is supported on all mainstream browsers and >=IE11.