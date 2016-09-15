openbase logo
react-blur-admin

by knledg
0.11.1 (see all)

React Blur Admin - Styles And Components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

React Blur Admin

All credit for the theme goes to akveo, this is just a React implementation.

Note: This is currently partial implementation of Blur Admin. This repo includes styles from Blur Admin that are required for pages and components to load correctly and the components themselves.

Individual pages/demos/layouts can be found in the React Webpack Skeleton repo.

Build Status

CircleCI

Currently Implemented

  • Text Inputs
  • Buttons
  • Editable Fields
  • Loading Spinner
  • Tables (not including smart tables)
  • Tabs
  • Switches
  • Select Dropdowns
  • Progress Bars
  • Panels
  • Pages
  • Textareas
  • Pagination (diverged from Blur's implementation slightly for additional flexibility)
  • Notifications
  • Alerts

Needs Implementation

  • Accordions
  • Sliders
  • Searchable table columns
  • Tags Inputs

Semver

Before the v1.0.0 release, a minor update will represent breaking changes and a patch will represent feature enhancements or bug fixes.

Contributing

This is an active project and we'd love your help! Please submit small pull requests. You can make sure tests and lint passes by running npm run lint && npm run test before committing.

You can also add the .git/hooks/pre-push with the following:

#!/usr/bin/env bash

npm run lint && npm run test

And making it executable with chmod ugo+x .git/hooks/pre-push

Example Usage

A React Webpack Skeleton implementing the layout for React Blur Admin and using it's components will be uploaded and linked shortly. You can see how each component is implemented by looking at the source code for each of the demo pages.

Dependencies

  • Bootstrap CSS
  • Bootstrap-Select CSS
  • Bootstrap-Switch CSS
  • Blur CSS
  • EventEmitter implemented in lib/event-bus so that notifications can listen for a new notification from anywhere without any specific implementation of flux
  • Utilizes Flexbox for columns/rows

Alternatives

@storybook/react📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
GitHub Stars
69K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
362
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Highly Customizable
17Performant
@chakra-ui/react⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
217K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
42
Top Feedback
21Great Documentation
21Easy to Use
16Bleeding Edge
antdAn enterprise-class UI design language and React UI library
GitHub Stars
78K
Weekly Downloads
818K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
533
Top Feedback
65Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
38Highly Customizable
office-ui-fabric-reactFluent UI web represents a collection of utilities, React components, and web components for building web applications.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
122K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
primereactThe Most Complete React UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
react-bootstrapBootstrap components built with React
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
102
Top Feedback
21Easy to Use
19Great Documentation
11Performant
See 30 Alternatives

