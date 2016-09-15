React Blur Admin

All credit for the theme goes to akveo, this is just a React implementation.

Note: This is currently partial implementation of Blur Admin. This repo includes styles from Blur Admin that are required for pages and components to load correctly and the components themselves.

Individual pages/demos/layouts can be found in the React Webpack Skeleton repo.

Build Status

Currently Implemented

Text Inputs

Buttons

Editable Fields

Loading Spinner

Tables (not including smart tables)

Tabs

Switches

Select Dropdowns

Progress Bars

Panels

Pages

Textareas

Pagination (diverged from Blur's implementation slightly for additional flexibility)

Notifications

Alerts

Needs Implementation

Accordions

Sliders

Searchable table columns

Tags Inputs

Semver

Before the v1.0.0 release, a minor update will represent breaking changes and a patch will represent feature enhancements or bug fixes.

Contributing

This is an active project and we'd love your help! Please submit small pull requests. You can make sure tests and lint passes by running npm run lint && npm run test before committing.

You can also add the .git/hooks/pre-push with the following:

npm run lint && npm run test

And making it executable with chmod ugo+x .git/hooks/pre-push

Example Usage

A React Webpack Skeleton implementing the layout for React Blur Admin and using it's components will be uploaded and linked shortly. You can see how each component is implemented by looking at the source code for each of the demo pages.

Dependencies