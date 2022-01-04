openbase logo
react-blur

by Javier Bórquez
1.0.3 (see all)

React component to blur image backgrounds using canvas.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

383

GitHub Stars

433

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Blur Effect

Readme

React Blur

React component for creating blurred backgrounds using canvas.

react-blur

Installation

npm install react-blur --save

Usage

import Blur from "react-blur";

Example

<Blur img="/directory/img.jpg" blurRadius={5} enableStyles>
  The content.
</Blur>

For a complete example see the code in the demo branch.

Props

  • img: The image path.
  • blurRadius: Optional. The size of the blur radius.
  • enableStyles: Optional. Flag to include base styles inline, omit this to easily override.
  • shouldResize: Optional. If the canvas should re-render on resize? Defaults to true.
  • resizeInterval: Optional. How fast the canvas should re-render on resize? Defaults to 128ms.

Contributing

Thanks to Quasimodo for the original stack blur algorithm.

