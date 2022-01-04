React component for creating blurred backgrounds using canvas.

Installation

npm install react-blur --save

Usage

import Blur from "react-blur" ;

Example

<Blur img= "/directory/img.jpg" blurRadius={ 5 } enableStyles> The content. < /Blur>

For a complete example see the code in the demo branch.

Props

img : The image path.

: The image path. blurRadius : Optional. The size of the blur radius.

: Optional. The size of the blur radius. enableStyles : Optional. Flag to include base styles inline, omit this to easily override.

: Optional. Flag to include base styles inline, omit this to easily override. shouldResize : Optional. If the canvas should re-render on resize? Defaults to true.

: Optional. If the canvas should re-render on resize? Defaults to true. resizeInterval : Optional. How fast the canvas should re-render on resize? Defaults to 128ms.

Contributing

Thanks to Quasimodo for the original stack blur algorithm.