React component for creating blurred backgrounds using canvas.
npm install react-blur --save
import Blur from "react-blur";
<Blur img="/directory/img.jpg" blurRadius={5} enableStyles>
The content.
</Blur>
For a complete example see the code in the demo branch.
img: The image path.
blurRadius: Optional. The size of the blur radius.
enableStyles: Optional. Flag to include base styles inline, omit this to easily override.
shouldResize: Optional. If the canvas should re-render on resize? Defaults to true.
resizeInterval: Optional. How fast the canvas should re-render on resize? Defaults to 128ms.
Thanks to Quasimodo for the original stack blur algorithm.