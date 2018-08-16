React BlueKit

BlueKit automatically generates a library from your React components with editable props and live preview.

Point BlueKit to folders with your React components and it will generate a library for you. You'll be able to browse through the components, tweak their props, and see the changes live. Furthermore, any changes that you make to your components' code will be reflected in the library.

DEMO here: http://bluekit.blueberry.io

Install

$ npm install --save react-bluekit

You can use BlueKit via npm script or gulp

Npm script

"scripts" : { "bluekit" : "bluekit --baseDir ./components --paths . --exclude \"./(Layout|StyledComponent).tsx\"" }

Gulpfile configuration

import createBlueKit from 'react-bluekit/lib/createBlueKit' ; createBlueKit({ baseDir : ` ${__dirname} /src/browser` , paths : [ './components/' , './auth' ], exclude : [ './components/Foo' ], noSpecialReplacements : true });

This will provide you with two gulp tasks: build-bluekit and watch-bluekit , which perform static analysis of your components.

You can setup the build of BlueKit on application start and then watch components for changes by editing the default task to:

gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'build-bluekit' , 'server' , 'watch-bluekit' ]);

Do not forget to add it to build process (for example on stage or production):

gulp.task( 'build' , [ 'build-bluekit' , 'build-webpack' ]);

It will be built when needed.

Add it to your project

Look at the example directory, you only need to add:

import BlueKit from 'react-bluekit' ; import componentsIndex from '../componentsIndex' ; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; export default class PageWithBlueKit extends Component { render() { return ( < BlueKit componentsIndex = {componentsIndex} // display inline ( not full page ) inline // this name is used for bluekit local storage as namespace // it is optional name = "MyProjectName" /> ); } }

You can also pass children to BlueKit, which will be displayed above the search field (e.g. for themes or other stuff).

To add jsdoc descriptions see example example_components/Checkbox.react.js.

Typescript support

Bluekit automatically finds .tsx files and uses react-docgen-typescript parser for it.

BlueKit development

npm install cd ./example npm install gulp open http://localhost:3000

This will start the development server and then you can play with components in BlueKit.

Gulp tasks

gulp svg-icon gulp ava gulp eslint

Additional info

BlueKit automatically hides props that don’t affect the component’s look.

If you get some kind of weird error and BlueKit doesn't load at all, try to reset localStorage by running localStorage.clear(); .

Made with love by