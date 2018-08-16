BlueKit automatically generates a library from your React components with editable props and live preview.
Point BlueKit to folders with your React components and it will generate a library for you. You'll be able to browse through the components, tweak their props, and see the changes live. Furthermore, any changes that you make to your components' code will be reflected in the library.
DEMO here: http://bluekit.blueberry.io
$ npm install --save react-bluekit
You can use BlueKit via npm script or gulp
"scripts": {
"bluekit": "bluekit --baseDir ./components --paths . --exclude \"./(Layout|StyledComponent).tsx\""
}
import createBlueKit from 'react-bluekit/lib/createBlueKit';
createBlueKit({
// your directory where components are located
baseDir: `${__dirname}/src/browser`,
// relative paths from base dir where to look for components
paths: ['./components/', './auth'],
// relative paths from base dir of files or directories you want to exclude from indexing
exclude: ['./components/Foo'],
// set to true when providing simple components such as `export default function MyComponent() { <div>Hello</div> }`
noSpecialReplacements: true
});
This will provide you with two gulp tasks:
build-bluekit and
watch-bluekit, which perform static analysis of your components.
You can setup the build of BlueKit on application start and then watch components for changes by editing the
default task to:
// from gulp.task('default', ['server']); to:
gulp.task('default', ['build-bluekit', 'server', 'watch-bluekit']);
Do not forget to add it to build process (for example on stage or production):
gulp.task('build', ['build-bluekit', 'build-webpack']);
// make sure that component build is before webpack
It will be built when needed.
Look at the
example directory, you only need to add:
import BlueKit from 'react-bluekit';
import componentsIndex from '../componentsIndex';
import React, { Component } from 'react';
export default class PageWithBlueKit extends Component {
render() {
return (
<BlueKit
componentsIndex={componentsIndex}
// display inline (not full page)
inline
// this name is used for bluekit local storage as namespace
// it is optional
name="MyProjectName"
/>
);
}
}
You can also pass
children to BlueKit, which will be displayed above the search field (e.g. for themes or other stuff).
To add jsdoc descriptions see example example_components/Checkbox.react.js.
Bluekit automatically finds
.tsx files and uses react-docgen-typescript parser for it.
npm install
cd ./example
npm install
gulp
open http://localhost:3000
This will start the development server and then you can play with components in BlueKit.
# generate svg icons from src/icons directory
gulp svg-icon
# run unit tests
gulp ava
# run eslint
gulp eslint
BlueKit automatically hides props that don’t affect the component’s look.
If you get some kind of weird error and BlueKit doesn't load at all, try to reset localStorage by running
localStorage.clear();.