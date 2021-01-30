React Blockly Drawer

A React component to play with Blockly.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Setup

npm install react-blockly-drawer node-blockly --save

Examples

Basic Example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Blockly from 'node-blockly/browser' ; import BlocklyDrawer, { Block, Category } from 'react-blockly-drawer' ; const helloWorld = { name : 'HelloWorld' , category : 'Demo' , block : { init : function ( ) { this .jsonInit({ message0 : 'Hello %1' , args0 : [ { type : 'field_input' , name : 'NAME' , check : 'String' , }, ], output : 'String' , colour : 160 , tooltip : 'Says Hello' , }); }, }, generator : ( block ) => { const message = `' ${block.getFieldValue( 'NAME' )} '` || '\'\'' ; const code = `console.log('Hello ${message} ')` ; return [code, Blockly.JavaScript.ORDER_MEMBER]; }, }; ReactDOM.render( <BlocklyDrawer tools={[helloWorld]} onChange={(code, workspace) => { console.log(code, workspace); }} language={Blockly.JavaScript} appearance={ { categories: { Demo: { colour: '270' }, }, } } > <Category name="Variables" custom="VARIABLE" /> <Category name="Values"> <Block type="math_number" /> <Block type="text" /> </Category> </BlocklyDrawer>, document.getElementById('root') );

Component Properties

onChange : function (code, workspaceXML) {}

Event listener to the workspace change. Two arguments are passed to this callback:

code is the generated code of your created program (see the property language );

is the generated code of your created program (see the property ); workspaceXML is an XML text that corresponds to the content of the workspace.

language : object [optional]

A language generator, either one of the languages described in the Blockly documentation on code generation or a custom object with method workspaceToCode . Default generator is Blockly.Javascript . If language is set to null , no code is generated and the first argument passed to the onChange function, code will be null .

children : node(s)

Blockly predefined blocks/tools can be passed as children of this component. For example, the following content could be passed.

< Category name = "Variables" custom = "VARIABLE" /> < Category name = "Values" > < Block type = "math_number" /> < Block type = "text" /> </ Category >

workspaceXML : string [optional]

Workspace XML initial content. It is no necessary to pass it if you want a new/empty workspace.

injectOptions : object [optional]

Options for the workspace. See blocklyDocumentation for details.

appearance : object [optional]

Options for styling. In order to style the block categories an object containing the categories property should be passed. This property categories is an object that has the categories names as keys and the values contain the styling properties for that block category. For example:

{ categories : { Demo : { colour : '270' }, }, }

This way the category Demo is colored.

See blocklyDocumentation for block categories styling. for details.

className : string

Component's class

style : object

Component's style

An array of your custom block/tools. Each item should have the following properties:

name : string

It is the name of the block/tool.

category : string

The category where this block/tool is going to be inside of.

block : object

Block's definition as it is done in Blockly.

generator : function

Generator's definition as it is done in Blockly. For example: { name : 'HelloWorld' , category : 'Demo' , block : { init : function ( ) { this .jsonInit({ message0 : 'Hello %1' , args0 : [ { type : 'field_input' , name : 'NAME' , check : 'String' , }, ], output : 'String' , colour : 160 , tooltip : 'Says Hello' , }); }, }, generator : ( block ) => { const message = `' ${block.getFieldValue( 'NAME' )} '` || '\'\'' ; const code = `console.log('Hello ${message} ')` ; return [code, Blockly.JavaScript.ORDER_MEMBER]; }, } Development

git clone git@github.com:xvicmanx/react-blockly-drawer.git

Running tests

npm test

Building component

npm run build

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

Built with

node-blockly: Blockly for Node.js and Browser as CommonJS module

prop-types: Runtime type checking for React props and similar objects.

react: React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

Feel free to make any suggestion to improve this component.