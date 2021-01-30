A React component to play with Blockly.
A React component to play with Blockly.
$ npm install react-blockly-drawer node-blockly --save
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Blockly from 'node-blockly/browser';
import BlocklyDrawer, { Block, Category } from 'react-blockly-drawer';
const helloWorld = {
name: 'HelloWorld',
category: 'Demo',
block: {
init: function () {
this.jsonInit({
message0: 'Hello %1',
args0: [
{
type: 'field_input',
name: 'NAME',
check: 'String',
},
],
output: 'String',
colour: 160,
tooltip: 'Says Hello',
});
},
},
generator: (block) => {
const message = `'${block.getFieldValue('NAME')}'` || '\'\'';
const code = `console.log('Hello ${message}')`;
return [code, Blockly.JavaScript.ORDER_MEMBER];
},
};
ReactDOM.render(
<BlocklyDrawer
tools={[helloWorld]}
onChange={(code, workspace) => {
console.log(code, workspace);
}}
language={Blockly.JavaScript}
appearance={
{
categories: {
Demo: {
colour: '270'
},
},
}
}
>
<Category name="Variables" custom="VARIABLE" />
<Category name="Values">
<Block type="math_number" />
<Block type="text" />
</Category>
</BlocklyDrawer>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
onChange: function (code, workspaceXML) {}
Event listener to the workspace change. Two arguments are passed to this callback:
code is the generated code of your created program (see the property
language);
workspaceXML is an XML text that corresponds to the content of the workspace.
language: object [optional]
A language generator, either one of the languages described in the
Blockly documentation on code generation or
a custom object with method
workspaceToCode. Default generator is
Blockly.Javascript. If
language is set to
null, no code is generated and
the first argument passed to the
onChange function,
code will be
null.
children: node(s)
Blockly predefined blocks/tools can be passed as children of this component. For example, the following content could be passed.
<Category name="Variables" custom="VARIABLE" />
<Category name="Values">
<Block type="math_number" />
<Block type="text" />
</Category>
workspaceXML: string [optional]
Workspace XML initial content. It is no necessary to pass it if you want a new/empty workspace.
injectOptions: object [optional]
Options for the workspace. See blocklyDocumentation for details.
appearance: object [optional]
Options for styling.
In order to style the block categories an object containing the
categories
property should be passed. This property categories is an object that has
the categories names as keys and the values contain the styling properties for that block category.
For example:
{
categories: {
Demo: {
colour: '270'
},
},
}
This way the category
Demo is colored.
See blocklyDocumentation for block categories styling. for details.
className: string
Component's class
style: object
Component's style
tools: array [optional]
An array of your custom block/tools. Each item should have the following properties:
name: string
It is the name of the block/tool.
category: string
The category where this block/tool is going to be inside of.
block: object
Block's definition as it is done in Blockly.
generator: function
Generator's definition as it is done in Blockly.
git clone git@github.com:xvicmanx/react-blockly-drawer.git
npm test
npm run build
See CONTRIBUTING.md
Feel free to make any suggestion to improve this component.