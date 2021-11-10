A React library for embedding Blockly, the visual programming editor from Google.
This is a continuation of PatientsLikeMe's react-blockly-component project. This new version utilizes Google's official Blockly npm packages in addition to other modernizations.
Features:
This is the README for react-blockly version 7 (currently in pre-release). If you're using the old class-based components, you will want to look at the version 6 readme instead: https://github.com/nbudin/react-blockly/blob/v6-stable/README.md
The breaking changes in react-blockly 7 are:
NOTE: The pre-release react-blockly 7 breaks this example; I'm working on updating it. Stay tuned!
FernandoVazZ has made an example React app that shows how to set up react-blockly as well as how to create custom blocks for use in it: https://github.com/FernandoVazZ/reactblockly-customblocks/
Thanks so much Fernando!
I wrote react-blockly for an internal tool when I worked at PatientsLikeMe, Inc. I no longer maintain this tool, and I don't even have access to it anymore. I also don't have any actual project that uses react-blockly anymore.
I'd love to find maintainers for this package who actually use it. In particular, some things I would love to have help with are:
If you are interested in working on any of those things, please let me know! Additionally, if you're interested in taking over maintainership of this package entirely, I'd be happy to talk to you about that.
To add react-blockly to a React app that uses npm, run:
npm install --save react-blockly
To add react-blockly to a React app that uses yarn, run:
yarn add react-blockly
You can use react-blockly as either a component or a hook. Embedding a component is often more straightforward and plugs into your app easily. On the other hand, using the hook can give you more control over exactly how Blockly is rendered.
Write
import { BlocklyWorkspace } from 'react-blockly'; in your code and use BlocklyWorkspace as a component.
Example:
import { BlocklyWorkspace } from 'react-blockly';
function MyBlocklyEditor() {
const [xml, setXml] = useState();
return (
<BlocklyWorkspace
className="width-100" // you can use whatever classes are appropriate for your app's CSS
toolboxConfiguration={MY_TOOLBOX} // this must be a JSON toolbox definition
initialXml={xml}
onXmlChange={setXml}
/>
)
}
Write
import { useBlocklyWorkspace } from 'react-blockly'; in your code and use this hook to inject a Blockly workspace into your rendered components.
Example:
import { useBlocklyWorkspace } from 'react-blockly';
function MyBlocklyHookEmbed() {
const blocklyRef = useRef(null);
const { workspace, xml } = useBlocklyWorkspace({
ref: blocklyRef,
toolboxConfiguration: MY_TOOLBOX, // this must be a JSON toolbox definition
initialXml: xml,
});
return (
<div ref={blocklyRef} /> // Blockly will be injected here
)
}
All properties are optional.
initialXml: The XML of the program to initially load in the editor.
workspaceConfiguration: Any configuration options to be passed into
Blockly.inject (except for
toolbox, which is a separate prop).
toolboxConfiguration: A JSON toolbox configuration (see the Blockly documentation for details on this format).
className: The value for the
class attribute to be used on the
<div> elements generated by this component. Typically you'll need to use this to set the height of the Blockly editor, using either an explicit
height style, flexboxes, or some other means.
onWorkspaceChange: A function called every time the content of the workspace changes. It should take a single argument, which is the Blockly workspace object. (You can call methods such as Blockly.JavaScript.workspaceToCode on this object.)
onXmlChange: A function called every time the content of the workspace, debounced to be called at most once every 200 milliseconds. This function should take a single argument, which is the new XML generated from the workspace.
onImportXmlError: A function called if
initialXml can't be imported. This function takes a single argument, which is the error thrown during XML import.
onInject: A function called after the Blockly workspace is injected. This function takes a single argument, which is the newly-injected Blockly workspace object. This is a good place to add Blockly plugins, if desired.
onDispose: A function called after the Blockly workspace is disposed and removed from the page. This function takes a single argument, which is the just-disposed Blockly workspace object. Some Blockly plugins need to use this to dispose their own resources.
useBlocklyWorkspace(options) -> { workspace, xml };
All properties are optional, except
ref, which must be passed.
ref: REQUIRED A React ref object (created via
useRef) pointing at an HTML element where Blockly will be injected.
initialXml: The XML of the program to initially load in the editor.
workspaceConfiguration: Any configuration options to be passed into
Blockly.inject (except for
toolbox, which is a separate prop).
toolboxConfiguration: A JSON toolbox configuration (see the Blockly documentation for details on this format).
onWorkspaceChange: A function called every time the content of the workspace changes. It should take a single argument, which is the Blockly workspace object. (You can call methods such as Blockly.JavaScript.workspaceToCode on this object.)
onImportXmlError: A function called if
initialXml can't be imported. This function takes a single argument, which is the error thrown during XML import.
onInject: A function called after the Blockly workspace is injected. This function takes a single argument, which is the newly-injected Blockly workspace object. This is a good place to add Blockly plugins, if desired.
onDispose: A function called after the Blockly workspace is disposed and removed from the page. This function takes a single argument, which is the just-disposed Blockly workspace object. Some Blockly plugins need to use this to dispose their own resources.
useBlocklyWorkspace returns an object containing:
workspace: The Blockly workspace object
xml: XML generated from the content of the Blockly workspace, debounced to update at most once every 200 milliseconds
Clone this repository, and then inside it, do:
yarn install
yarn run start
webpack-dev-server will start and will be serving a demo of react-blockly, which should automatically refresh if you change the code locally.
See
public/index.html and
src/dev-index.jsx for a fairly full-fledged demo that shows off most of the features of this component.
We accept pull requests and issues! You can file an issue on this project, or fork, modify, and file a pull request.
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.
react-blockly is Copyright © 2019-2021 Nat Budin. Distributed under the terms and conditions of the MIT License.
react-blockly is based on react-blockly-component, which is Copyright © 2015 PatientsLikeMe, Inc. Distributed under the terms and conditions of the MIT License.