A React library for embedding Blockly, the visual programming editor from Google.

This is a continuation of PatientsLikeMe's react-blockly-component project. This new version utilizes Google's official Blockly npm packages in addition to other modernizations.

Features:

Provides a hook as well as a function component for ease of use + flexibility

Supports the JSON toolbox format

Automatically propagates prop updates to Blockly

Provides callbacks for workspace injection, disposal, changes, and XML import errors

Automatically generates workspace XML, debounced for performance

VERSION 7 IS A COMPLETE REWRITE

This is the README for react-blockly version 7 (currently in pre-release). If you're using the old class-based components, you will want to look at the version 6 readme instead: https://github.com/nbudin/react-blockly/blob/v6-stable/README.md

The breaking changes in react-blockly 7 are:

All components except BlocklyWorkspace have been removed

A hook for embedding Blockly in custom DOM has been added

The custom JSON format for toolbox has been removed in favor of Blockly's official toolbox JSON format

React 16.8 or higher is required

immutable.js has been removed

Example usage

NOTE: The pre-release react-blockly 7 breaks this example; I'm working on updating it. Stay tuned!

FernandoVazZ has made an example React app that shows how to set up react-blockly as well as how to create custom blocks for use in it: https://github.com/FernandoVazZ/reactblockly-customblocks/

Thanks so much Fernando!

Help wanted!

I wrote react-blockly for an internal tool when I worked at PatientsLikeMe, Inc. I no longer maintain this tool, and I don't even have access to it anymore. I also don't have any actual project that uses react-blockly anymore.

I'd love to find maintainers for this package who actually use it. In particular, some things I would love to have help with are:

A test suite

TypeScript typings

If you are interested in working on any of those things, please let me know! Additionally, if you're interested in taking over maintainership of this package entirely, I'd be happy to talk to you about that.

Installation

To add react-blockly to a React app that uses npm, run:

npm install --save react-blockly

To add react-blockly to a React app that uses yarn, run:

yarn add react-blockly

How to use

You can use react-blockly as either a component or a hook. Embedding a component is often more straightforward and plugs into your app easily. On the other hand, using the hook can give you more control over exactly how Blockly is rendered.

Embedding a component

Write import { BlocklyWorkspace } from 'react-blockly'; in your code and use BlocklyWorkspace as a component.

Example:

import { BlocklyWorkspace } from 'react-blockly' ; function MyBlocklyEditor ( ) { const [xml, setXml] = useState(); return ( < BlocklyWorkspace className = "width-100" // you can use whatever classes are appropriate for your app ' s CSS toolboxConfiguration = {MY_TOOLBOX} // this must be a JSON toolbox definition initialXml = {xml} onXmlChange = {setXml} /> ) }

Using the hook

Write import { useBlocklyWorkspace } from 'react-blockly'; in your code and use this hook to inject a Blockly workspace into your rendered components.

Example:

import { useBlocklyWorkspace } from 'react-blockly' ; function MyBlocklyHookEmbed ( ) { const blocklyRef = useRef( null ); const { workspace, xml } = useBlocklyWorkspace({ ref : blocklyRef, toolboxConfiguration : MY_TOOLBOX, initialXml : xml, }); return ( < div ref = {blocklyRef} /> // Blockly will be injected here ) }

API reference

BlocklyWorkspace component props

All properties are optional.

initialXml : The XML of the program to initially load in the editor.

: The XML of the program to initially load in the editor. workspaceConfiguration : Any configuration options to be passed into Blockly.inject (except for toolbox , which is a separate prop).

: Any configuration options to be passed into (except for , which is a separate prop). toolboxConfiguration : A JSON toolbox configuration (see the Blockly documentation for details on this format).

: A JSON toolbox configuration (see the Blockly documentation for details on this format). className : The value for the class attribute to be used on the <div> elements generated by this component. Typically you'll need to use this to set the height of the Blockly editor, using either an explicit height style, flexboxes, or some other means.

: The value for the attribute to be used on the elements generated by this component. Typically you'll need to use this to set the height of the Blockly editor, using either an explicit style, flexboxes, or some other means. onWorkspaceChange : A function called every time the content of the workspace changes. It should take a single argument, which is the Blockly workspace object. (You can call methods such as Blockly.JavaScript.workspaceToCode on this object.)

: A function called every time the content of the workspace changes. It should take a single argument, which is the Blockly workspace object. (You can call methods such as Blockly.JavaScript.workspaceToCode on this object.) onXmlChange : A function called every time the content of the workspace, debounced to be called at most once every 200 milliseconds. This function should take a single argument, which is the new XML generated from the workspace.

: A function called every time the content of the workspace, debounced to be called at most once every 200 milliseconds. This function should take a single argument, which is the new XML generated from the workspace. onImportXmlError : A function called if initialXml can't be imported. This function takes a single argument, which is the error thrown during XML import.

: A function called if can't be imported. This function takes a single argument, which is the error thrown during XML import. onInject : A function called after the Blockly workspace is injected. This function takes a single argument, which is the newly-injected Blockly workspace object. This is a good place to add Blockly plugins, if desired.

: A function called after the Blockly workspace is injected. This function takes a single argument, which is the newly-injected Blockly workspace object. This is a good place to add Blockly plugins, if desired. onDispose : A function called after the Blockly workspace is disposed and removed from the page. This function takes a single argument, which is the just-disposed Blockly workspace object. Some Blockly plugins need to use this to dispose their own resources.

useBlocklyWorkspace

useBlocklyWorkspace(options) -> { workspace, xml } ;

Options object

All properties are optional, except ref , which must be passed.

ref : REQUIRED A React ref object (created via useRef ) pointing at an HTML element where Blockly will be injected.

: A React ref object (created via ) pointing at an HTML element where Blockly will be injected. initialXml : The XML of the program to initially load in the editor.

: The XML of the program to initially load in the editor. workspaceConfiguration : Any configuration options to be passed into Blockly.inject (except for toolbox , which is a separate prop).

: Any configuration options to be passed into (except for , which is a separate prop). toolboxConfiguration : A JSON toolbox configuration (see the Blockly documentation for details on this format).

: A JSON toolbox configuration (see the Blockly documentation for details on this format). onWorkspaceChange : A function called every time the content of the workspace changes. It should take a single argument, which is the Blockly workspace object. (You can call methods such as Blockly.JavaScript.workspaceToCode on this object.)

: A function called every time the content of the workspace changes. It should take a single argument, which is the Blockly workspace object. (You can call methods such as Blockly.JavaScript.workspaceToCode on this object.) onImportXmlError : A function called if initialXml can't be imported. This function takes a single argument, which is the error thrown during XML import.

: A function called if can't be imported. This function takes a single argument, which is the error thrown during XML import. onInject : A function called after the Blockly workspace is injected. This function takes a single argument, which is the newly-injected Blockly workspace object. This is a good place to add Blockly plugins, if desired.

: A function called after the Blockly workspace is injected. This function takes a single argument, which is the newly-injected Blockly workspace object. This is a good place to add Blockly plugins, if desired. onDispose : A function called after the Blockly workspace is disposed and removed from the page. This function takes a single argument, which is the just-disposed Blockly workspace object. Some Blockly plugins need to use this to dispose their own resources.

Hook return value

useBlocklyWorkspace returns an object containing:

workspace : The Blockly workspace object

: The Blockly workspace object xml : XML generated from the content of the Blockly workspace, debounced to update at most once every 200 milliseconds

Developer setup for working on this package

Clone this repository, and then inside it, do:

yarn install yarn run start

webpack-dev-server will start and will be serving a demo of react-blockly, which should automatically refresh if you change the code locally.

Example usage

See public/index.html and src/dev-index.jsx for a fairly full-fledged demo that shows off most of the features of this component.

Contributing

We accept pull requests and issues! You can file an issue on this project, or fork, modify, and file a pull request.

Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.

Licensing

react-blockly is Copyright © 2019-2021 Nat Budin. Distributed under the terms and conditions of the MIT License.

react-blockly is based on react-blockly-component, which is Copyright © 2015 PatientsLikeMe, Inc. Distributed under the terms and conditions of the MIT License.