react-block-ui

by Availity
1.3.3 (see all)

Overview

12.3K

GitHub Stars

274

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Progress Bar

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

Readme

react-block-ui

Easy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.

About

This library contains easy to use components to prevent the user from interacting with the user interface based on some conditions.

There is also a separate component which works with redux to help block and unblock automatically based on redux action types. See the ReduxBlockUi component for more details.

Documentation

See: https://availity.github.io/react-block-ui/

Installation

Install react-block-ui via NPM

npm install --save react-block-ui react react-dom

Import the components you need, example:

import BlockUi from 'react-block-ui';
import ReduxBlockUi from 'react-block-ui/redux'; // only for redux
import reduxMiddleware from 'react-block-ui/reduxMiddleware'; // only for redux
import from 'react-block-ui/style.css';

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with webpack dev server:

npm start

Run tests:

npm test

Run tests & coverage report:

npm test:coverage

Watch tests:

npm run test:watch

Disclaimer

Open source software components distributed or made available in the Availity Materials are licensed to Company under the terms of the applicable open source license agreements, which may be found in text files included in the Availity Materials.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Amin-Mashayekhan19 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Back-end (Laravel) & Front-end (ReactJs) web developer. Some of my experiences: https://www.instagram.com/amin.mashayekhan/
23 days ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

