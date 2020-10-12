Easy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.

About

This library contains easy to use components to prevent the user from interacting with the user interface based on some conditions.

There is also a separate component which works with redux to help block and unblock automatically based on redux action types. See the ReduxBlockUi component for more details.

Documentation

See: https://availity.github.io/react-block-ui/

Installation

Install react-block-ui via NPM

npm install --save react-block-ui react react-dom

Import the components you need, example:

import BlockUi from 'react-block-ui' ; import ReduxBlockUi from 'react-block-ui/redux' ; import reduxMiddleware from 'react-block-ui/reduxMiddleware' ; import from 'react-block-ui/style.css' ;

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with webpack dev server:

npm start

Run tests:

npm test

Run tests & coverage report:

npm test :coverage

Watch tests:

npm run test :watch

License

MIT