Easy way to block the user from interacting with your UI.
This library contains easy to use components to prevent the user from interacting with the user interface based on some conditions.
There is also a separate component which works with redux to help block and unblock automatically based on redux action types. See the ReduxBlockUi component for more details.
See: https://availity.github.io/react-block-ui/
Install
react-block-ui via NPM
npm install --save react-block-ui react react-dom
Import the components you need, example:
import BlockUi from 'react-block-ui';
import ReduxBlockUi from 'react-block-ui/redux'; // only for redux
import reduxMiddleware from 'react-block-ui/reduxMiddleware'; // only for redux
import from 'react-block-ui/style.css';
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run examples at http://localhost:8080/ with webpack dev server:
npm start
Run tests:
npm test
Run tests & coverage report:
npm test:coverage
Watch tests:
npm run test:watch
Open source software components distributed or made available in the Availity Materials are licensed to Company under the terms of the applicable open source license agreements, which may be found in text files included in the Availity Materials.