A React custom renderer for the blessed library.

This renderer should currently be considered as experimental, is subject to change and will only work with React's latest version ( 17.x.x , using Fiber).

Summary

Installation

You can install react-blessed through npm:

npm install blessed react npm install react-blessed

Demo

For a quick demo of what you could achieve with such a renderer you can clone this repository and check some of the examples:

git clone https://github.com/Yomguithereal/react-blessed cd react-blessed npm install npm run demo npm run demo animation

Usage

Rendering a basic application

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import blessed from 'blessed' ; import {render} from 'react-blessed' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < box top = "center" left = "center" width = "50%" height = "50%" border = {{type: ' line '}} style = {{border: { fg: ' blue '}}}> Hello World! </ box > ); } } const screen = blessed.screen({ autoPadding : true , smartCSR : true , title : 'react-blessed hello world' }); screen.key([ 'escape' , 'q' , 'C-c' ], function ( ch, key ) { return process.exit( 0 ); }); const component = render( < App /> , screen);

Nodes & text nodes

Any of the blessed widgets can be rendered through react-blessed by using a lowercased tag title.

Text nodes, on the other hand, will be rendered by applying the setContent method with the given text on the parent node.

Refs

As with React's DOM renderer, react-blessed lets you handle the original blessed nodes, if you ever need them, through refs.

class CustomList extends Component { componentDidMount() { this .refs.first.focus(); } render() { return ( < element > < box ref = "first" > First box. </ box > < box ref = "second" > Second box. </ box > </ element > ); } }

Events

Any blessed node event can be caught through a on -prefixed listener:

class Completion extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { progress : 0 , color : 'blue' }; const interval = setInterval( () => { if ( this .state.progress >= 100 ) return clearInterval(interval); this .setState({ progress : this .state.progress + 1 }); }, 50 ); } render() { const {progress} = this .state, label = `Progress - ${progress} %` ; return < progressbar label = {label} onComplete = {() => this.setState({color: 'green'})} filled={progress} style={{bar: {bg: this.state.color}}} />; } }

Classes

For convenience, react-blessed lets you handle classes looking like what react-native proposes.

Just pass object or an array of objects as the class of your components likewise:

const stylesheet = { bordered : { border : { type : 'line' }, style : { border : { fg : 'blue' } } } }; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < element > < box class = {stylesheet.bordered} > First box. </ box > < box class = {stylesheet.bordered} > Second box. </ box > </ element > ); } }

You can of course combine classes (note that the given array of classes will be compacted):

const stylesheet = { bordered : { border : { type : 'line' }, style : { border : { fg : 'blue' } } }, magentaBackground : { style : { bg : 'magenta' } } }; class App extends Component { render() { const backgroundForSecondBox = this .props.backgroundForSecondBox; return ( < element > < box class = {[stylesheet.bordered, stylesheet.magentaBackground ]}> First box. </ box > < box class = {[ stylesheet.bordered , backgroundForSecondBox && stylesheet.magentaBackground ]}> Second box. </ box > </ element > ); } }

Using blessed forks

Because blessed is not actively maintained in quite a while, you might want to use one of it's forks. To do that, import createBlessedRenderer function instead:

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import blessed from 'neo-blessed' ; import {createBlessedRenderer} from 'react-blessed' ; const render = createBlessedRenderer(blessed);

react-blessed can be used along with React's own devtools for convenience. To do so, just install react-devtools in your project and all should work out of the box when running the Electron app, as soon as a react-blessed program is running on one of your shells.

Roadmap

Full support (meaning every tags and options should be handled by the renderer).

react-blessed-contrib to add some sugar over the blessed-contrib library (probably through full-fledged components).

Faq

<list/> : To enable interactions, add mouse={ true } and/or keys={ true }

Contribution

Contributions are obviously welcome.

Be sure to add unit tests if relevant and pass them all before submitting your pull request.

git clone git@github.com:Yomguithereal/react-blessed.git cd react-blessed npm install npm test

License

MIT