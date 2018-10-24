Introduction

React-Bingmaps is a react.js version of Bing Maps V8 Web Control

The main purpose of this version is to help you to write Bingmaps in React applications without any pain. Main principles of React-Bingmaps are:

Simply deploy with React components Lightweight depending on Bing Maps V8 Web Control

Features

Bingmaps in React.js

Multiple Pushpin

Multiple Infobox

Multiple Pushpin with Infobox

Callback events in Pushpins and Infoboxes

Map types

Disable Street View

Zoom

Get Location on Mouse Events

Regular Polygon

Boundary

Polyline

Directions

Installation

npm

NPM is the easiest and fastest way to get started using React-Bingmaps.

$ npm i react-bingmaps

Import Module

To use react-bingmaps in your react app, you should import it first.

import { ReactBingmaps } from 'react-bingmaps' ;

Examples

Click here

Bingmaps

Follow Bing Maps Dev Center to get your Bingmaps key

<ReactBingmaps bingmapKey = "[YourBingMapsKey]" > </ ReactBingmaps >

Map center with loaction

<ReactBingmaps bingmapKey = "[YourBingMapsKey]" center = {[ 13.0827 , 80.2707 ]} > </ ReactBingmaps >

Other props

mapTypeId : string

mapTypeId = { "road" }

Find more map types - MapTypeId Enumeration

navigationBarMode : string

navigationBarMode = { "compact" }

Find more NavigationBar Mode - NavigationBarMode Enumeration

supportedMapTypes : string[]

supportedMapTypes = {[ "road" , "canvasDark" ]}

Find more Supported Map Types Mode - MapTypeId Enumeration

heading : oneOfType([ string, number ])

Note: Available only for map mode - BirdView

heading = { 180 }

zoom : number

zoom = { 5 }

disableStreetside : bool

disableStreetside={ true }

pushPins : ArrayOf(objects)

pushPins = { [ { "location" :[ 13.0827 , 80.2707 ], "option" :{ color : 'red' }, "addHandler" : { "type" : "click" , callback : this .callBackMethod } }, { ... } ] }

Find more option values - Pushpin

addHandler types - ["click", "mousedown", "mouseout", "mouseup", "mouseover"]

infoboxes : ArrayOf(objects)

infoboxes = { [ { "location" :[ 13.0827 , 80.2707 ], "option" :{ title : 'Chennai' , description : '...' }, "addHandler" : { "type" : "click" , callback : this .callBackMethod} }, { ... } ] }

Find more option values - Infobox

addHandler types - ["click", "mouseenter", "mouseleave"]

infoboxesWithPushPins : ArrayOf(objects)

infoboxesWithPushPins = {[ { "location" :[ 13.0827 , 80.2707 ], "addHandler" : "mouseover" , "infoboxOption" : { title : 'Infobox Title' , description : 'Infobox' }, "pushPinOption" :{ title : 'Pushpin Title' , description : 'Pushpin' }, "infoboxAddHandler" : { "type" : "click" , callback : this .callBackMethod }, "pushPinAddHandler" : { "type" : "click" , callback : this .callBackMethod } }, { ... } ] }

getLocation : objects

getLocation = { { addHandler : "click" , callback : this .AddPushPinOnClick} }

Callback Method

AddPushPinOnClick(location){ ... }

regularPolygons : ArrayOf(objects)

regularPolygons = { [ { "center" :[ 13.0827 , 80.2707 ], "radius" : 5 , "points" : 3 , "option" : { fillColor : "green" , strokeThickness : 2 } }, { ... } ]

Find more option values - PolygonOptions

boundary : object

boundary = { { "location" :[ 'chennai' ], "option" :{ entityType : 'PopulatedPlace' }, "polygonStyle" :{ fillColor : 'rgba(161,224,255,0.4)' , strokeColor : '#a495b2' , strokeThickness : 2 } } } boundary = { { "search" : "India" , "option" :{ entityType : 'PopulatedPlace' }, "polygonStyle" :{ fillColor : 'rgba(161,224,255,0.4)' , strokeColor : '#a495b2' , strokeThickness : 2 } } }

Find more option values - Get Boundary Options

Donation

If you think that any information you obtained here is worth of some money and are willing to pay for it, feel free to send any amount through paypal.

Contribution

We would love to hear what you think we should build. Please create an issue to write your usage or ideas.

We are looking for like-minded people who share the same idea about React-Bingmaps. The goal of this project is create a more flexible Bingmaps library for the React community.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) React-Bingmaps