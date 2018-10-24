openbase logo
react-bingmaps

by Iniamudhan
3.6.1 (see all)

Bingmaps in React.js

Documentation
3.9K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React-Bingmaps

Introduction

React-Bingmaps is a react.js version of Bing Maps V8 Web Control

The main purpose of this version is to help you to write Bingmaps in React applications without any pain. Main principles of React-Bingmaps are:

  1. Simply deploy with React components
  2. Lightweight depending on Bing Maps V8 Web Control

Features

  • Bingmaps in React.js
  • Multiple Pushpin
  • Multiple Infobox
  • Multiple Pushpin with Infobox
  • Callback events in Pushpins and Infoboxes
  • Map types
  • Disable Street View
  • Zoom
  • Get Location on Mouse Events
  • Regular Polygon
  • Boundary
  • Polyline
  • Directions

Installation

npm

NPM is the easiest and fastest way to get started using React-Bingmaps.

# latest stable
$ npm i react-bingmaps

Import Module

To use react-bingmaps in your react app, you should import it first.

import { ReactBingmaps } from 'react-bingmaps';

Examples

Click here

Bingmaps

Follow Bing Maps Dev Center to get your Bingmaps key 

<ReactBingmaps 
  bingmapKey = "[YourBingMapsKey]" > 
</ReactBingmaps>

Map center with loaction

<ReactBingmaps 
  bingmapKey = "[YourBingMapsKey]" 
  center = {[13.0827, 80.2707]}
  > 
</ReactBingmaps>

Alt text

Other props

mapTypeId : string
mapTypeId = {"road"}

Find more map types - MapTypeId Enumeration

navigationBarMode : string

navigationBarMode = {"compact"}

Find more NavigationBar Mode - NavigationBarMode Enumeration

supportedMapTypes : string[]

supportedMapTypes = {["road","canvasDark"]}

Find more Supported Map Types Mode - MapTypeId Enumeration

heading : oneOfType([ string, number ])

Note: Available only for map mode - BirdView 

heading = {180}

zoom : number

zoom = {5}

disableStreetside : bool

disableStreetside={true}

pushPins : ArrayOf(objects)

pushPins = {
            [
              {
                "location":[13.0827, 80.2707], "option":{ color: 'red' }, "addHandler": {"type" : "click", callback: this.callBackMethod }
              },
              {
                ...
              }
            ]
          }

Find more option values - Pushpin
addHandler types - ["click", "mousedown", "mouseout", "mouseup", "mouseover"]

infoboxes : ArrayOf(objects)

infoboxes = {
            [
              {
                "location":[13.0827, 80.2707], "option":{ title: 'Chennai', description: '...' }, "addHandler": {"type" : "click", callback: this.callBackMethod}
              },
              {
                ...
              }
            ]
          }

Find more option values - Infobox
addHandler types - ["click", "mouseenter", "mouseleave"]

infoboxesWithPushPins : ArrayOf(objects)

infoboxesWithPushPins = {[
            {
              "location":[13.0827, 80.2707], 
              "addHandler":"mouseover", //on mouseover the pushpin, infobox shown
              "infoboxOption": { title: 'Infobox Title', description: 'Infobox' },
              "pushPinOption":{ title: 'Pushpin Title', description: 'Pushpin' },
              "infoboxAddHandler": {"type" : "click", callback: this.callBackMethod },
              "pushPinAddHandler": {"type" : "click", callback: this.callBackMethod }
            },
            {
              ...
            }
          ]
          }

getLocation : objects

getLocation = {
  {addHandler: "click", callback:this.AddPushPinOnClick}
}

Callback Method

AddPushPinOnClick(location){
  //Outputs latitude and longitude
  ...
}

regularPolygons : ArrayOf(objects)

regularPolygons = {
            [
              {
                "center":[13.0827, 80.2707],
                "radius":5,
                "points":3,
                "option": {fillColor: "green", strokeThickness: 2}
              },
              {
                ...
              }
            ]

Find more option values - PolygonOptions

boundary : object

//Static array of locations
boundary = {
              {
                "location":['chennai'],
                "option":{
                  entityType: 'PopulatedPlace'
                },
                "polygonStyle" :{
                  fillColor: 'rgba(161,224,255,0.4)',
                  strokeColor: '#a495b2',
                  strokeThickness: 2
                }
              }
            }

//Search by string
boundary = {
              {
                "search":"India",
                "option":{
                  entityType: 'PopulatedPlace'
                },
                "polygonStyle" :{
                  fillColor: 'rgba(161,224,255,0.4)',
                  strokeColor: '#a495b2',
                  strokeThickness: 2
                }
              }
            }

Find more option values - Get Boundary Options

Donation

If you think that any information you obtained here is worth of some money and are willing to pay for it, feel free to send any amount through paypal.

Contribution

We would love to hear what you think we should build. Please create an issue to write your usage or ideas.

We are looking for like-minded people who share the same idea about React-Bingmaps. The goal of this project is create a more flexible Bingmaps library for the React community.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) React-Bingmaps

