React component for the billboard.js charting library

This is based on react-c3js, with modifications for billboard.js and enhancements for rendering

Installation

$ npm install react-billboardjs

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import BillboardChart from 'react-billboardjs' ; import 'billboard.js/dist/billboard.css' ; const CHART_DATA = { columns : [ [ 'data1' , 30 , 20 , 50 , 40 , 60 , 50 ], [ 'data2' , 200 , 130 , 90 , 240 , 130 , 220 ], [ 'data3' , 300 , 200 , 160 , 400 , 250 , 250 ], ], type : 'line' , }; class LineChart extends Component { render() { return < BillboardChart data = {CHART_DATA} /> ; } }

Make sure to include the CSS file provided with billboard.js to include appropriate styles for billboard. The example above is if you are using webpack or a similar bundler, but the styles are global so bring them in however is best for your application.

Production usage

The PropTypes of this package are quite large, as they try to be comprehensive coverage for the configuration of billboard.js . If you do not want to incur this cost in production, then you can point your package to the min build which excludes them. Example in a webpack config:

module .exports = { resolve : { alias : { 'react-billboardjs' : path.resolve( __dirname, 'node_modules/react-billboardjs/dist/react-billboardjs.min.js' , ), }, }, };

This creates a much smaller bundle, as the minified + gzipped size of react-billboardjs drops from 4.51KiB to 1.39KiB.

Required props

data

The data passed to the configuration object for the billboard.js chart. It is a pass-through to the data property on bb.generate().

Optional props

All top-level properties available on the billboard.js options are passable as props, so for more detail about each of those props please check their documentation site. There are also a few additional props specific to the component, which are detailed below.

className

string

An additional className that is passed to the element that the chart is rendered into.

<BillboardChart className= "fancy" ... />

domProps

Object

Any additional props that you want passed to the element that the chart is rendered into.

<BillboardChart domProps={{ 'data-type' : 'chart' }} ... />

isPure

boolean

Are the prop values passed based on a shallow-equal comparison of props and context. This can prevent unnecessary re-renders when set to true , but expects any prop changes to be new objects (meaning arrays / objects that are mutated will not trigger a render).

<BillboardChart isPure ... />

style

Object

An additional style object that is passed to the element that the chart is rendered into.

const STYLE = { display : 'inline-block' }; < BillboardChart style = {STYLE} ... />

One caveat to keep in mind is that there are two styles that will always be applied from billboard.js even if the properties are included in the style object:

max-height (dynamically calculated based on the height of the container)

(dynamically calculated based on the height of the container) position (set to relative )

If you want either of these to apply to the chart, the easiest way to accomplish this is to have a standard <div> that wraps the chart that you can apply these styles to.

unloadBeforeLoad

boolean

Should the current data be unloaded before the new data will be loaded.

<BillboardChart unloadBeforeLoad ... />

Managing the internal chart

If you capture the ref of the chart, you will gain access to the instance, which allows you to use both the component methods and the billboard.js native chart.

class Chart extends PureComponent { getRef = ( ChartInstance ) => { this .chartInstance = ChartInstance; }; render() { return ( < BillboardChart data = {...} ref = {this.getRef} /> ); } }

destroyChart

Destroys the chart and sets the internal chart to null (equivalent to the native Chart.destroy method).

this .chartInstance.destroyChart();

exportChart

Exports the chart using the functionality introduced in 1.2.0 of billboard.js (equivalent to the native Chart.export method).

this .chartInstance.exportChart( 'image/png' , (dataUrl) => { const link = document .createElement( 'a' ); link.download = 'chart.png' ; link.href = dataUrl; link.textContent = 'Download chart as PNG' ; document .body.appendChild(link); });

loadData

Loads new data into the chart (equivalent to the native Chart.load method).

this .chartInstance.loadData({ columns : [[ 'data1' , 100 , 50 ]], });

redraw

Forces a redraw of the chart.

this .chartInstance.redraw();

unloadData

Loads new data into the chart (equivalent to the native Chart.unload method).

this .chartInstance.unloadData({ ids : [ 'data1' ], done() { console .log( 'unloaded data1!' ); }, });

Updates the configuration value of a specific item (equivalent to the native Chart.config method).

this .chartInstance.updateConfig( 'line.max' , 100 );

Chart instance

If you want to access the native billboard.js chart instance, it is available on the chart property of the ref .

this .chartInstance.chart.defocus( 'data1' );

Managing all charts

The BillboardChart component itself has some static methods that are used to get information about the global bb object.

getInstances

Get all chart objects for all charts rendered. This aligns with the bb.instance property.

console .log(BillboardChart.getInstances());

Development

Standard stuff, clone the repo and npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available: