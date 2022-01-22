React component for the billboard.js charting library
This is based on react-c3js, with modifications for
billboard.js and enhancements for rendering
$ npm install react-billboardjs --save
import React, { Component } from 'react';
// component and styles
import BillboardChart from 'react-billboardjs';
import 'billboard.js/dist/billboard.css';
const CHART_DATA = {
columns: [
['data1', 30, 20, 50, 40, 60, 50],
['data2', 200, 130, 90, 240, 130, 220],
['data3', 300, 200, 160, 400, 250, 250],
],
type: 'line',
};
class LineChart extends Component {
render() {
return <BillboardChart data={CHART_DATA} />;
}
}
Make sure to include the CSS file provided with
billboard.js to include appropriate styles for billboard. The example above is if you are using
webpack or a similar bundler, but the styles are global so bring them in however is best for your application.
The
PropTypes of this package are quite large, as they try to be comprehensive coverage for the configuration of
billboard.js. If you do not want to incur this cost in production, then you can point your package to the
min build which excludes them. Example in a webpack config:
module.exports = {
// ...config
resolve: {
alias: {
'react-billboardjs': path.resolve(
__dirname, // assuming config is top of the directory
'node_modules/react-billboardjs/dist/react-billboardjs.min.js',
),
},
},
};
This creates a much smaller bundle, as the minified + gzipped size of
react-billboardjs drops from 4.51KiB to 1.39KiB.
The
data passed to the configuration object for the
billboard.js chart. It is a pass-through to the
data property on bb.generate().
All top-level properties available on the
billboard.js options are passable as props, so for more detail about each of those props please check their documentation site. There are also a few additional props specific to the component, which are detailed below.
string
An additional
className that is passed to the element that the chart is rendered into.
<BillboardChart
className="fancy"
...
/>
Object
Any additional props that you want passed to the element that the chart is rendered into.
<BillboardChart
domProps={{'data-type': 'chart'}}
...
/>
boolean
Are the prop values passed based on a shallow-equal comparison of props and context. This can prevent unnecessary re-renders when set to
true, but expects any prop changes to be new objects (meaning arrays / objects that are mutated will not trigger a render).
<BillboardChart
isPure
...
/>
Object
An additional
style object that is passed to the element that the chart is rendered into.
const STYLE = {
display: 'inline-block'
};
<BillboardChart
style={STYLE}
...
/>
One caveat to keep in mind is that there are two styles that will always be applied from
billboard.js even if the properties are included in the
style object:
max-height (dynamically calculated based on the height of the container)
position (set to
relative)
If you want either of these to apply to the chart, the easiest way to accomplish this is to have a standard
<div> that wraps the chart that you can apply these styles to.
boolean
Should the current data be unloaded before the new data will be loaded.
<BillboardChart
unloadBeforeLoad
...
/>
If you capture the
ref of the chart, you will gain access to the instance, which allows you to use both the component methods and the
billboard.js native chart.
class Chart extends PureComponent {
getRef = (ChartInstance) => {
this.chartInstance = ChartInstance;
};
render() {
return (
<BillboardChart
data={...}
ref={this.getRef}
/>
);
}
}
Destroys the chart and sets the internal chart to
null (equivalent to the native Chart.destroy method).
this.chartInstance.destroyChart();
Exports the chart using the functionality introduced in
1.2.0 of
billboard.js (equivalent to the native Chart.export method).
this.chartInstance.exportChart('image/png', (dataUrl) => {
const link = document.createElement('a');
link.download = 'chart.png';
link.href = dataUrl;
link.textContent = 'Download chart as PNG';
document.body.appendChild(link);
});
Loads new data into the chart (equivalent to the native Chart.load method).
this.chartInstance.loadData({
columns: [['data1', 100, 50]],
});
Forces a redraw of the chart.
this.chartInstance.redraw();
Loads new data into the chart (equivalent to the native Chart.unload method).
this.chartInstance.unloadData({
ids: ['data1'],
done() {
console.log('unloaded data1!');
},
});
Updates the configuration value of a specific item (equivalent to the native Chart.config method).
this.chartInstance.updateConfig('line.max', 100);
If you want to access the native
billboard.js chart instance, it is available on the
chart property of the
ref.
this.chartInstance.chart.defocus('data1');
The
BillboardChart component itself has some static methods that are used to get information about the global
bb object.
Get all chart objects for all charts rendered. This aligns with the
bb.instance property.
console.log(BillboardChart.getInstances()); // [Chart, Chart]
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm install dependencies. The npm scripts available:
build => run rollup to build distributed files
clean => remove the distributed files in
dist
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app (playground!)
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
lint:fix => run
lint with
--fix applied
prepublishOnly => runs
lint,
test, and
build scripts
release => release a new version of the package (requires
release-it installed globally)
release:beta => release a new beta version of the package (requires
release-it installed globally)
test => run AVA test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test but with
nyc for coverage checker
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher