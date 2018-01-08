An events calendar component built for React and made for modern browsers (read: IE10+) and uses flexbox over the classic tables-ception approach.
Forked from react-big-calendar
Inspired by Full Calendar.
npm install react-big-calendar-like-google --save
Include
react-big-calendar-like-google/lib/css/react-big-calendar.css for styles.
npm install
npm run examples
react-big-calendar includes two options for handling the date formatting and culture localization, depending
on your preference of DateTime libraries. You can use either the Moment.js or Globalize.js localizers.
Regardless of your choice, you must choose a localizer to use this library:
import BigCalendar from 'react-big-calendar-like-google';
import moment from 'moment';
BigCalendar.setLocalizer(
BigCalendar.momentLocalizer(moment)
);
import BigCalendar from 'react-big-calendar-like-google';
import globalize from 'globalize';
BigCalendar.setLocalizer(
BigCalendar.globalizeLocalizer(globalize)
);