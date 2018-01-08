An events calendar component built for React and made for modern browsers (read: IE10+) and uses flexbox over the classic tables-ception approach.

DEMO and Docs

Forked from react-big-calendar

Inspired by Full Calendar.

Use and Setup

npm install react-big-calendar-like-google --save

Include react-big-calendar-like-google/lib/css/react-big-calendar.css for styles.

Run examples locally

Clone this repository

Retrieve dependencies: npm install

Start: npm run examples

Open localhost:3000/examples/index.html.

react-big-calendar includes two options for handling the date formatting and culture localization, depending on your preference of DateTime libraries. You can use either the Moment.js or Globalize.js localizers.

Regardless of your choice, you must choose a localizer to use this library:

import BigCalendar from 'react-big-calendar-like-google' ; import moment from 'moment' ; BigCalendar.setLocalizer( BigCalendar.momentLocalizer(moment) );