rbc

react-big-calendar-like-google

by Onur ŞİMŞEK
0.0.3 (see all)

gcal/outlook like calendar component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

275

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

65

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-big-calendar-like-google

An events calendar component built for React and made for modern browsers (read: IE10+) and uses flexbox over the classic tables-ception approach.

DEMO and Docs

Forked from react-big-calendar

Inspired by Full Calendar.

Use and Setup

npm install react-big-calendar-like-google --save

Include react-big-calendar-like-google/lib/css/react-big-calendar.css for styles.

Run examples locally

Localization and Date Formatting

react-big-calendar includes two options for handling the date formatting and culture localization, depending on your preference of DateTime libraries. You can use either the Moment.js or Globalize.js localizers.

Regardless of your choice, you must choose a localizer to use this library:

Moment.js

import BigCalendar from 'react-big-calendar-like-google';
import moment from 'moment';

BigCalendar.setLocalizer(
  BigCalendar.momentLocalizer(moment)
);

Globalize.js v0.1.1

import BigCalendar from 'react-big-calendar-like-google';
import globalize from 'globalize';

BigCalendar.setLocalizer(
  BigCalendar.globalizeLocalizer(globalize)
);

