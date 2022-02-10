openbase logo
rbc

react-big-calendar

by Jason Quense
0.38.1 (see all)

gcal/outlook like calendar component

Readme

react-big-calendar

An events calendar component built for React and made for modern browsers (read: IE10+) and uses flexbox over the classic tables-ception approach.

DEMO and Docs

Inspired by Full Calendar.

Use and Setup

yarn add react-big-calendar or npm install --save react-big-calendar

Include react-big-calendar/lib/css/react-big-calendar.css for styles, and make sure your calendar's container element has a height, or the calendar won't be visible. To provide your own custom styling, see the Custom Styling topic.

Starters

Run examples locally

$ git clone git@github.com:jquense/react-big-calendar.git
$ cd react-big-calendar
$ yarn
$ yarn examples

Localization and Date Formatting

react-big-calendar includes three options for handling the date formatting and culture localization, depending on your preference of DateTime libraries. You can use either the Moment.js, Globalize.js or date-fns localizers.

Regardless of your choice, you must choose a localizer to use this library:

Moment.js

import { Calendar, momentLocalizer } from 'react-big-calendar'
import moment from 'moment'

const localizer = momentLocalizer(moment)

const MyCalendar = props => (
  <div>
    <Calendar
      localizer={localizer}
      events={myEventsList}
      startAccessor="start"
      endAccessor="end"
      style={{ height: 500 }}
    />
  </div>
)

Globalize.js v0.1.1

import { Calendar, globalizeLocalizer } from 'react-big-calendar'
import globalize from 'globalize'

const localizer = globalizeLocalizer(globalize)

const MyCalendar = props => (
  <div>
    <Calendar
      localizer={localizer}
      events={myEventsList}
      startAccessor="start"
      endAccessor="end"
      style={{ height: 500 }}
    />
  </div>
)

date-fns v2

import { Calendar, dateFnsLocalizer } from 'react-big-calendar'
import format from 'date-fns/format'
import parse from 'date-fns/parse'
import startOfWeek from 'date-fns/startOfWeek'
import getDay from 'date-fns/getDay'
import enUS from 'date-fns/locale/en-US'

const locales = {
  'en-US': enUS,
}

const localizer = dateFnsLocalizer({
  format,
  parse,
  startOfWeek,
  getDay,
  locales,
})

const MyCalendar = props => (
  <div>
    <Calendar
      localizer={localizer}
      events={myEventsList}
      startAccessor="start"
      endAccessor="end"
      style={{ height: 500 }}
    />
  </div>
)

Custom Styling

Out of the box, you can include the compiled CSS files and be up and running. But, sometimes, you may want to style Big Calendar to match your application styling. For this reason, SASS files are included with Big Calendar.

  @import 'react-big-calendar/lib/sass/styles';
  @import 'react-big-calendar/lib/addons/dragAndDrop/styles'; // if using DnD

SASS implementation provides a variables file containing color and sizing variables that you can update to fit your application. Note: Changing and/or overriding styles can cause rendering issues with your Big Calendar. Carefully test each change accordingly.

Join us on Reactiflux Discord

Join us on Reactiflux Discord community under the channel #libraries if you have any questions.

