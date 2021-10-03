React component and hook which listens to the beforeunload window event.

Usage

useBeforeunload Hook (recommended)

useBeforeunload(handler);

Parameters

handler function to be called with BeforeUnloadEvent when beforeunload event is fired.

Example

import { useBeforeunload } from 'react-beforeunload' ; const Example = ( props ) => { const [value, setValue] = useState( '' ); useBeforeunload( ( event ) => { if (value !== '' ) { event.preventDefault(); } }); return ( < input onChange = {(event) => setValue(event.target.value)} value={value} /> ); };

Beforeunload Component

<Beforeunload onBeforeunload={handler} />

Props

onBeforeunload function to be called with BeforeUnloadEvent when beforeunload event is fired.

Example

import { Beforeunload } from 'react-beforeunload' ; class Example extends React . Component { state = { value : '' }; render() { return ( <> {this.state.value !== '' && ( <Beforeunload onBeforeunload={(event) => event.preventDefault()} /> )} <input onChange={(event) => this.setState({ value: event.target.value })} value={this.state.value} /> </> ); } }

ℹ️ The Beforeunload component will render any children passed as-is, so it can be used as a wrapper component:

<Beforeunload onBeforeunload={…}> < MyApp /> </ Beforeunload >

Custom message support

To display a custom message in the triggered dialog box, return a string in the passed event handler function.

With useBeforeunload hook:

useBeforeunload( () => 'You’ll lose your data!' );

With Beforeunload component:

<Beforeunload onBeforeunload={() => 'You’ll lose your data!' } />

⚠️ Some browsers used to display the returned string in the confirmation dialog, enabling the event handler to display a custom message to the user. However, this is deprecated and no longer supported in most browsers.

Source

Requirements

Requires a minimum of React version 16.8.0. If you're on an older version of React, then checkout v1.