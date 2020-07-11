A sexy image comparison slider for React.
This component is perfect for displaying the differences between two images, allowing the user to slide over them for an enticing before & after reveal effect.
npm install --save react-before-after-slider
Check out the demo.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import BeforeAfterSlider from 'react-before-after-slider'
class Example extends Component {
render () {
const before = 'https://...example1.jpg'
const after = 'https://...example2.jpg'
return (
<BeforeAfterSlider
before={before}
after={after}
width={640}
height={480}
/>
)
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
before
|string
|Required
|URL of before image to use.
after
|string
|Required
|URL of after image to use.
width
|number
|Required
|Width in pixels for the component.
height
|number
|Required
|Height in pixels for the component.
defaultProgress
|number
|0.5
|Where the progress slider should start (float between 0 and 1).
className
|string
|Class name to add to root div element.
beforeClassName
|string
|Class name to add to before element.
afterClassName
|string
|Class name to add to after element.
beforeProps
|object
|{ }
|Optional extra props to pass to the before BlockImage.
afterProps
|object
|{ }
|Optional extra props to pass to the after BlockImage.
...
|...
|undefined
|Any other props are applied to the root div element.
Note that by default, both
before and
after will be displayed as background images with
background-size: cover via react-block-image.
width and
height
MIT © transitive-bullshit