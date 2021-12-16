Installation

This module is distributed via npm , which is bundled with node , and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies :

npm install --save-dev react-beautiful-dnd-test-utils

The following packages must also be installed:

@testing-library/jest-dom

@testing-library/react

@testing-library/user-event

jest

Supported versions of rbd

Versions 3+ of this library supports testing rbd version 12+. Use version 2 of this library for testing rbd version 11.

Usage

Currently supports moving a <Draggable /> n positions up or down inside a <Droppable /> .

See an example test.

License

MIT