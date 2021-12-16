openbase logo
rbd

react-beautiful-dnd-test-utils

by Colin Brooks
4.1.0

Test utils for react-beautiful-dnd built with react-testing-library 🧤

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.5K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-beautiful-dnd-test-utils

gloves

Test utils for react-beautiful-dnd (rbd) built with react-testing-library.


Installation

This module is distributed via npm, which is bundled with node, and should be installed as one of your project's devDependencies:

npm install --save-dev react-beautiful-dnd-test-utils

The following packages must also be installed:

  • @testing-library/jest-dom
  • @testing-library/react
  • @testing-library/user-event
  • jest

Supported versions of rbd

Versions 3+ of this library supports testing rbd version 12+. Use version 2 of this library for testing rbd version 11.

Usage

Currently supports moving a <Draggable /> n positions up or down inside a <Droppable />.

See an example test.

License

MIT

