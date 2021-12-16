Test utils for react-beautiful-dnd (rbd) built with react-testing-library.
This module is distributed via
npm, which is bundled with
node, and
should be installed as one of your project's
devDependencies:
npm install --save-dev react-beautiful-dnd-test-utils
The following packages must also be installed:
@testing-library/jest-dom
@testing-library/react
@testing-library/user-event
jest
rbd
Versions 3+ of this library supports testing
rbd version 12+. Use version 2 of this library for testing
rbd version 11.
Currently supports moving a
<Draggable /> n positions up or down inside a
<Droppable />.
See an example test.
MIT