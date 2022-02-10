openbase logo
react-beautiful-dnd

by atlassian
13.1.0 (see all)

Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1M

GitHub Stars

26.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

127

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Drag & Drop List, React Drag & Drop

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/580
Read All Reviews
jsgiant
shamin
Lrazerz
katharinbenson
ankit9905
hodovani
Emad-salah

Top Feedback

20Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
4Hard to Use
3Responsive Maintainers
2Performant

Readme

⚠️ Maintenance & support

This library continues to be relied upon heavily by Atlassian products, but we are focused on other priorities right now and have no current plans for further feature development or improvements.

It will continue to be here on GitHub and we will still make critical updates (e.g. security fixes, if any) as required, but will not be actively monitoring or replying to issues and pull requests.

We recommend that you don’t raise issues or pull requests, as they will not be reviewed or actioned until further notice.

react beautiful dnd logo

react-beautiful-dnd (rbd)

Beautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React

CircleCI branch npm

quote application example

Play with this example if you want!

Core characteristics

  • Beautiful and natural movement of items 💐
  • Accessible: powerful keyboard and screen reader support ♿️
  • Extremely performant 🚀
  • Clean and powerful api which is simple to get started with
  • Plays extremely well with standard browser interactions
  • Unopinionated styling
  • No creation of additional wrapper dom nodes - flexbox and focus management friendly!

Get started 👩‍🏫

We have created a free course on egghead.io 🥚 to help you get started with react-beautiful-dnd as quickly as possible.

course-logo

Currently supported feature set ✅

  • Vertical lists ↕
  • Horizontal lists ↔
  • Movement between lists (▤ ↔ ▤)
  • Virtual list support 👾 - unlocking 10,000 items @ 60fps
  • Combining items
  • Mouse 🐭, keyboard 🎹♿️ and touch 👉📱 (mobile, tablet and so on) support
  • Multi drag support
  • Incredible screen reader support ♿️ - we provide an amazing experience for english screen readers out of the box 📦. We also provide complete customisation control and internationalisation support for those who need it 💖
  • Conditional dragging and conditional dropping
  • Multiple independent lists on the one page
  • Flexible item sizes - the draggable items can have different heights (vertical lists) or widths (horizontal lists)
  • Add and remove items during a drag
  • Compatible with semantic <table> reordering - table pattern
  • Auto scrolling - automatically scroll containers and the window as required during a drag (even with keyboard 🔥)
  • Custom drag handles - you can drag a whole item by just a part of it
  • Able to move the dragging item to another element while dragging (clone, portal) - Reparenting your <Draggable />
  • Create scripted drag and drop experiences 🎮
  • Allows extensions to support for any input type you like 🕹
  • 🌲 Tree support through the @atlaskit/tree package
  • A <Droppable /> list can be a scroll container (without a scrollable parent) or be the child of a scroll container (that also does not have a scrollable parent)
  • Independent nested lists - a list can be a child of another list, but you cannot drag items from the parent list into a child list
  • Server side rendering (SSR) compatible - see resetServerContext()
  • Plays well with nested interactive elements by default

Motivation 🤔

react-beautiful-dnd exists to create beautiful drag and drop for lists that anyone can use - even people who cannot see. For a good overview of the history and motivations of the project you can take a look at these external resources:

Not for everyone ✌️

There are a lot of libraries out there that allow for drag and drop interactions within React. Most notable of these is the amazing react-dnd. It does an incredible job at providing a great set of drag and drop primitives which work especially well with the wildly inconsistent html5 drag and drop feature. react-beautiful-dnd is a higher level abstraction specifically built for lists (vertical, horizontal, movement between lists, nested lists and so on). Within that subset of functionality react-beautiful-dnd offers a powerful, natural and beautiful drag and drop experience. However, it does not provide the breadth of functionality offered by react-dnd. So react-beautiful-dnd might not be for you depending on what your use case is.

Documentation 📖

About 👋

Sensors 🔉

The ways in which somebody can start and control a drag

API 🏋️‍

diagram

Guides 🗺

Patterns 👷‍

Support 👩‍⚕️

Read this in other languages 🌎

Creator ✍️

Alex Reardon @alexandereardon

Alex is no longer personally maintaning this project. The other wonderful maintainers are carrying this project forward.

Maintainers

Collaborators 🤝

Great Documentation20
Easy to Use10
Performant2
Highly Customizable4
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers3
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use4
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Hard to Use

A package to implement drag and drop feature. When I used this I got some cross-device issues in ios devices. Not much easy to understand the hierarchy and flow while integrating into our projects. If you're fascinated to implement the drag and drop feature in your application you can try with this package and proceed if you got enough with this.

1
veici
ShaminKochi, Kerala51 Ratings50 Reviews
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

A very well architectured drag and drop list for react. I have used it in one of my projects and the animation and performance are the things that impressed me a lot. I read a lot about the struggles and decisions made by the developer during the development of the package. The thinking they have put in the development of this project is amazing. Another good thing about the project is accessibility. It is hard to implement accessibility in drag and drops. This library is limited to creating dnd lists but it had the potential to become the best react drag and drop library.

0
LrazerzKyiv, Ukraine39 Ratings54 Reviews
Bondarenko Vladyslav
September 26, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

One of the two most popular dnd libraries for React.JS along with react-dnd. Great for uncomplicated DnD's. Pros: +- Higher level of abstraction comparing to react-dnd. You can quickly start working with it. +Has build-in customizable animations for drag items. +Has a docs with examples. Cons: -Build on HTML5 DnD API, not on JS events. I could not use it with Chromium Embedded Framework. Probably this library won't work on iOS devices (accordind to caniuse.com). +-Higher level on abstraction comparing to react-dnd. You can't use it for very complicated DnD's.

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

React Beautiful DND is by far the best UI library for drag-n-drop out there which I have ever encountered. Component is really stable and has best UX from a user perceptive. I recommend this package to all. The readme is all you would need for documentation. Customisability factor is high as compared to similar ones. Typescript Support is handy.

0
ankit9905102 Ratings85 Reviews
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

I came to know about this library from one of my friend and found it as one of the best ui library for implementing drag and drop in react projects . It is very simple to implement and has a very good documentation for help as well . It provides a lots of customization option as well . Highly Recommended

0

Alternatives

react-dndDrag and Drop for React
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge
rsh
react-sortable-hocA set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
563K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rdl
react-drag-listviewA simple draggable list component for React
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rd
react-dragtasticA simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm
react-movable🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

Beautiful and Accessible Drag and Drop with react-beautiful-dnd
egghead.io2 years agoBeautiful and Accessible Drag and Drop with react-beautiful-dndDrag and drop (dnd) experiences are often built to sort lists of content vertically and horizontally. react-beautiful-dnd is an excellent tool for these use cases. It utilizes the render props pattern to build accessible dnd functionality into lists that look and behave as you would expect—and you’…
Build a beautiful, draggable kanban board with react-beautiful-dnd
www.youtube.comBuild a beautiful, draggable kanban board with react-beautiful-dndTry LogRocket for free: https://logrocket.com/?yt7 Learn how to build a draggable kanban board with react-beautiful-dnd CodeSandbox: https://codesandbox.io/s...
React Drag and Drop - Multiple Horizontal Lists
www.youtube.comReact Drag and Drop - Multiple Horizontal ListsLearn how to create a multiple horizontal drag and drop list in React using react-beautiful-dnd. Code: https://github.com/benawad/react-tier-list/tree/0_reac...
Beautiful drag and drop with React — The beginner’s guide
blog.devartis.com3 years agoBeautiful drag and drop with React — The beginner’s guideThis post is about the react-beautiful-dnd library that I used to create a simple video game for kids, combined with React, CSS and a bit of imagination! I assume you are familiar with React, if you…
Drag and Drop Tables with React-Beautiful-DND (Part I)
dev.to2 years agoDrag and Drop Tables with React-Beautiful-DND (Part I)This week, I wanted to experiment learning a new React component and implementing it into my Effectiv...