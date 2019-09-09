openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rb

react-bash

by Zack Argyle
1.6.0 (see all)

A configurable/extendable bash terminal React component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

157

GitHub Stars

499

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

\<Terminal />

[NO LONGER MAINTAINED] ReactBash is a configurable / extendable bash terminal component. It provides an easy way of adding a terminal to your application. The terminal has a few built in base commands, and allows a simple means of extending the understandable commands. It boasts things like autocomplete on tab, previous command navigation, and a test suite you can trust. It is easy to install and get started.

npm install --save react-bash

Try out the DEMO

Props

propdescription
extensionsAn object of bash command extensions
historyAn array of initial history items
structureAn object representing the file system
themeA string representing which theme to use (Terminal.Themes.LIGHT, Terminal.Themes.DARK)
stylesAn object overriding the theme styles passed to each section
prefixThe string used to prefix commands in history: defaults to hacker@default

Currently supported commands and args

commandargs/flagsdescription
helplists all available commands
clearclears history
lspathlists all file and dirs at path or cwd
catpath/fileprints out the contents of a file
mkdirpath/dirmakes a new dir at path
cdpathchange directory to relative path
pwdprints out the cwd
echoanyprints out all args with env variables
printenvprints out env variables
whoamiprints out current user's username

Extending the command list

The extension prop is an easy way to extend the bash commands that can be parsed from the terminal input. In essence, each command is a state reducer returning a new terminal state. This provides a lot of flexibility. Each command has access to the structure, history, and cwd, and expects the object returned to be applied in setState of the React component. Note that each extension should keep the state immutable, otherwise the component will not update. If we were to extend the commands with and existing command like 'clear, here's how we could do it.

import Terminal from 'react-bash';

export const clear = {
    exec: ({ structure, history, cwd }, command) => {
        return { structure, cwd, history: [] };
    },
};

const extensions = { clear };
<Terminal extensions={extensions} />

Each command is given the state and a parsed command object. The command object provides the name, input, args, and flags corresponding to the input. Some commands can use optional or required arguments. There are three types of args: anonymous args, named args (--), and flag args (-). To see how ReactBash parses the input.

For the input foo some/path -baz --hello world, ReactBash would parse the input as:

{
  command = 'foo'
  input: 'foo some/path -baz --hello world',
  args: {
    0: 'some/path',
    hello: 'world',
  },
  flags: { b: true, a: true, z: true },
}

History

The history prop and state arrays are lists of items that will be displayed as history items in the terminal. Essentially, anything that gets 'printed' out onto the terminal is a history item. The prefix prop is available to alter the bash user info that prepends commands in the history. If you'd like to add a welcome message to the initial state of the terminal, it's as easy as passing in a prop.

const history = [{ value: 'Welcome to the terminal!' }];
<Terminal history={history}  />

Structure

The structure object is a representation of the "file system" found within the terminal. It is what is used to navigate into/out of directories, display file contents, and suggesting autocompletions. Each key in the dict is either a directory or a file. If the object has a content field then it is assumed to be a file. This simplified the interface and makes it easier to get started. Here's an example of what a structure might look like.

const structure = {
    src: {
        file1: { content: 'This is the text content for <file1> of <src>' },
        file2: { content: 'This is the text content for <file2> of <src>' },
        childDir1: {
            file: { content: 'This is the text content for <file> of <src/childDir1>' },
        },
        childDir2: {
        }
    },
    '.hiddenDir': {
    },
    '.hiddenFile': { content: 'This is a hidden file' },
    file: { content: 'This is the text content for <file> of the root directory' },
};

Scripts

scriptdescription
npm startrun the demo on localhost:3000
npm run testrun the test suite
npm run lintrun the linter

Patrons

Be the second to contribute! ✌⊂(✰‿✰)つ✌

Some ideas for contributions:

  • Add grep command that walks/searches the structure
  • Add multiline support / text formatting for cat

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial