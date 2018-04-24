npm i react-baron --save
import Baron from 'react-baron'
// or Baron = require('react-baron')
...
<Baron>
...Scrollable content here...
</Baron>
Note: you need configured loaders:
babel-loader and
css-modules in your application.
If you have any problems this way, follow manual way:
import Baron from 'react-baron/dist/es5'
// or Baron = require('react-baron/dist/es5')
...
<Baron>
...Scrollable content here...
</Baron>
react-baron/src/styles.css (via postcss-global-import or something else):
.clipper {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
height: 100%;
}
.scroller {
overflow: auto;
height: 100%;
}
.scroller::-webkit-scrollbar {
width: 0;
height: 0;
}
.track {
display: none;
position: absolute;
top: 2px;
right: 2px;
bottom: 2px;
width: 0;
}
.track._h {
top: auto;
width: auto;
height: 0;
left: 2px;
}
.baron > .track {
display: block;
}
.bar {
position: absolute;
right: 0;
width: 6px;
border-radius: 3px;
background: #ccc;
}
.bar._h {
bottom: 0;
right: auto;
width: auto;
height: 6px;
}
Note: you can change any classNames: just pass them as props to Baron (see below).
All props are optional. You can see default props next to
=:
props.params = {defaultParams} // Object that will be passed to baron as `params` (see baron API https://github.com/Diokuz/baron)
props.clipperCls = "clipper" // className for clipper/root dom node
props.scrollerCls = "scroller" // className for scroller dom node
props.trackCls = "track" // className for track dom node
props.barCls = "bar" // className for bar dom node
// Note, that defaultParams is not actually a default prop, it is a defaults for `props.params` object.
defaultParams = {
barOnCls: 'baron',
direction: 'v'
}
Plus, from within your component you have the following methods:
// Define ref
<Baron ref={(r) => this.baronRef = r}>
// Then you have some ReactBaron methods
// Scroll as far as possible
this.baronRef.scrollToLast()
// Get DOM-node scroller
this.baronRef.getScroller();
// Get DOM-node clipper
this.baronRef.getClipper();
// onScroll handler
onScroll: PropTypes.func;
|8+ ✔
|3.6+ ✔
|10+ ✔
|11.5+ ✔
|5.1+ ✔
|4+ ✔