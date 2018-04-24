Native scroll mechanic No extra css (css-modules) by default Flexible configuration: vertical, horizontal and bidirectional scroll; nested scrollers; flexbox; different width/height modes. Full css customization: no inline styles, change css and/or classNames as you want Auto show/hide/resize/update Isomorphic (server side rendering support out of the box) Wide range of browsers support (ie10+, Safari5+, Android4+, Opera11+) 100% code coverage 5.9 kB (gzip)

How to use

npm i react-baron --save

Default way

import Baron from 'react-baron' ... <Baron> ...Scrollable content here... < /Baron>

Note: you need configured loaders: babel-loader and css-modules in your application.

If you have any problems this way, follow manual way:

Manual way

Import from custom path:

import Baron from 'react-baron/dist/es5' ... <Baron> ...Scrollable content here... < /Baron>

Add css from react-baron/src/styles.css (via postcss-global-import or something else):

.clipper { position : relative; overflow : hidden; height : 100% ; } .scroller { overflow : auto; height : 100% ; } .scroller ::-webkit-scrollbar { width : 0 ; height : 0 ; } .track { display : none; position : absolute; top : 2px ; right : 2px ; bottom : 2px ; width : 0 ; } .track ._h { top : auto; width : auto; height : 0 ; left : 2px ; } .baron > .track { display : block; } .bar { position : absolute; right : 0 ; width : 6px ; border-radius : 3px ; background : #ccc ; } .bar ._h { bottom : 0 ; right : auto; width : auto; height : 6px ; }

Note: you can change any classNames: just pass them as props to Baron (see below).

API

All props are optional. You can see default props next to = :

props.params = {defaultParams} props.clipperCls = "clipper" props.scrollerCls = "scroller" props.trackCls = "track" props.barCls = "bar" defaultParams = { barOnCls : 'baron' , direction : 'v' }

Plus, from within your component you have the following methods:

<Baron ref={(r) => this .baronRef = r}> this .baronRef.scrollToLast() this .baronRef.getScroller(); this .baronRef.getClipper(); onScroll: PropTypes.func;

Browsers support

8+ ✔ 3.6+ ✔ 10+ ✔ 11.5+ ✔ 5.1+ ✔ 4+ ✔

