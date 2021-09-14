openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-barcodes

by createnextapp
1.2.0 (see all)

React hooks for generating Barcode for your next React apps.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Barcode Generator

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

react-barcodes

react-barcodes

React hooks for generating Barcodes.

Live demo

🎁 Features

  • Compatible with both JavaScript and TypeScript
  • Generate as SVG, Canvas and Image
  • Support multiple barcodes type

Barcodes Type

🔧 Install

react-barcodes is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:

npm install react-barcodes --save

react-barcodes is available on yarn as well. It can be installed with the following command:

yarn add react-barcodes

💡 Usage

SVG

import React from 'react';
import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes';

function App() {
  const { inputRef } = useBarcode({
    value: 'react-barcodes',
    options: {
      background: '#ccffff',
    }
  });
  
  return <svg ref={inputRef} />;
};

export default App;
react-barcodes svg

Canvas

import React from 'react';
import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes';

function App() {
  const { inputRef } = useBarcode({
    value: 'react-barcodes',
    options: {
      displayValue: false,
      background: '#ffc0cb',
    }
  });
  
  return <canvas ref={inputRef} />;
};

export default App;
react-barcodes canvas

Image

import React from 'react';
import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes';

function App() {
  const { inputRef } = useBarcode({
    value: 'react-barcodes',
    options: {
      background: '#ffff00',
    }
  });
  
  return <img ref={inputRef} />;
};

export default App;
react-barcodes image

Parameters

Prop Type Require Description
value string ✔️ Text to generate.
options options Barcode options.

Options

Option Type Default Require Description
format string? auto Select which barcode type to use. Please check the wikipage of the different barcode types for more information.
width number? 2 The width option is the width of a single bar.
height number? 100 The height of the barcode.
displayValue boolean? true
text string? undefined Overide the text that is diplayed
fontOptions string? "" With fontOptions you can add bold or italic text to the barcode.
font string? "monospace" Define the font used for the text in the generated barcode. This can be any default font or a font defined by a @font-face rule.
textAlign string? "center" Set the horizontal alignment of the text. Can be left / center / right.
textPosition string? "bottom" Set the vertical position of the text. Can be bottom / top.
textMargin number? 2 Set the vertical position of the text. Can be bottom / top.
fontSize number? 20 Set the size of the text.
background string? "#ffffff" Set the background of the barcode.
lineColor string? "#000000" Set the color of the bars and the text.
margin number? 10 Set the space margin around the barcode. If nothing else is set, all side will inherit the margins property but can be replaced if you want to set them separably.
marginTop number? undefined
marginBottom number? undefined
marginLeft number? undefined
marginRight number? undefined
flat boolean? false Only for EAN8 / EAN13

💖 Wrap Up

If you think any of the react-barcodes can be improved, please do open a PR with any updates and submit any issues. Also, I will continue to improve this, so you might want to watch/star this repository to revisit.

🌟 Contribution

We'd love to have your helping hand on contributions to react-barcodes by forking and sending a pull request!

Your contributions are heartily ♡ welcome, recognized and appreciated. (✿◠‿◠)

How to contribute:

  • Open pull request with improvements
  • Discuss ideas in issues
  • Spread the word
  • Reach out with any feedback

⚖️ License

The MIT License License: MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
suhaib0071 Rating0 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use

Alternatives

bj
bwip-jsBarcode Writer in Pure JavaScript
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
45K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rb
react-barcodeA <Barcode/> component for use with React.
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
36K
@syncfusion/ej2-react-barcode-generatorSyncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
211
Weekly Downloads
299
rhb
react-hooks-barcodeReact barcodes generator
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
334
react-weblineindia-qrcode-generatorReactJS based QR Code / Barcode Generator.
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
46
See 7 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial