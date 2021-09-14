





React hooks for generating Barcodes.

Live demo

🎁 Features

Compatible with both JavaScript and TypeScript

Generate as SVG, Canvas and Image

Support multiple barcodes type

Barcodes Type

CODE128 CODE128 (automatic mode switching) CODE128 A/B/C (force mode)

EAN EAN-13 EAN-8 EAN-5 EAN-2 UPC (A) UPC (E)

CODE39

ITF ITF ITF-14

MSI MSI10 MSI11 MSI1010 MSI1110

Pharmacode

Codabar

🔧 Install

react-barcodes is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:

npm install react-barcodes --save

react-barcodes is available on yarn as well. It can be installed with the following command:

yarn add react-barcodes

💡 Usage

SVG

import React from 'react' ; import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes' ; function App ( ) { const { inputRef } = useBarcode({ value : 'react-barcodes' , options : { background : '#ccffff' , } }); return < svg ref = {inputRef} /> ; }; export default App;

Canvas

import React from 'react' ; import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes' ; function App ( ) { const { inputRef } = useBarcode({ value : 'react-barcodes' , options : { displayValue : false , background : '#ffc0cb' , } }); return < canvas ref = {inputRef} /> ; }; export default App;

Image

import React from 'react' ; import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes' ; function App ( ) { const { inputRef } = useBarcode({ value : 'react-barcodes' , options : { background : '#ffff00' , } }); return < img ref = {inputRef} /> ; }; export default App;

Parameters

Prop Type Require Description value string ✔️ Text to generate. options options ❌ Barcode options.

Options

Option Type Default Require Description format string? auto ❌ Select which barcode type to use. Please check the wikipage of the different barcode types for more information. width number? 2 ❌ The width option is the width of a single bar. height number? 100 ❌ The height of the barcode. displayValue boolean? true ❌ text string? undefined ❌ Overide the text that is diplayed fontOptions string? "" ❌ With fontOptions you can add bold or italic text to the barcode. font string? "monospace" ❌ Define the font used for the text in the generated barcode. This can be any default font or a font defined by a @font-face rule. textAlign string? "center" ❌ Set the horizontal alignment of the text. Can be left / center / right . textPosition string? "bottom" ❌ Set the vertical position of the text. Can be bottom / top . textMargin number? 2 ❌ Set the vertical position of the text. Can be bottom / top . fontSize number? 20 ❌ Set the size of the text. background string? "#ffffff" ❌ Set the background of the barcode. lineColor string? "#000000" ❌ Set the color of the bars and the text. margin number? 10 ❌ Set the space margin around the barcode. If nothing else is set, all side will inherit the margins property but can be replaced if you want to set them separably. marginTop number? undefined ❌ marginBottom number? undefined ❌ marginLeft number? undefined ❌ marginRight number? undefined ❌ flat boolean? false ❌ Only for EAN8 / EAN13

💖 Wrap Up

If you think any of the react-barcodes can be improved, please do open a PR with any updates and submit any issues. Also, I will continue to improve this, so you might want to watch/star this repository to revisit.

🌟 Contribution

We'd love to have your helping hand on contributions to react-barcodes by forking and sending a pull request!

Your contributions are heartily ♡ welcome, recognized and appreciated. (✿◠‿◠)

How to contribute:

Open pull request with improvements

Discuss ideas in issues

Spread the word

Reach out with any feedback

⚖️ License

The MIT License