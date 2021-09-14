React hooks for generating Barcodes.
react-barcodes is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:
npm install react-barcodes --save
react-barcodes is available on yarn as well. It can be installed with the following command:
yarn add react-barcodes
import React from 'react';
import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes';
function App() {
const { inputRef } = useBarcode({
value: 'react-barcodes',
options: {
background: '#ccffff',
}
});
return <svg ref={inputRef} />;
};
export default App;
import React from 'react';
import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes';
function App() {
const { inputRef } = useBarcode({
value: 'react-barcodes',
options: {
displayValue: false,
background: '#ffc0cb',
}
});
return <canvas ref={inputRef} />;
};
export default App;
import React from 'react';
import { useBarcode } from 'react-barcodes';
function App() {
const { inputRef } = useBarcode({
value: 'react-barcodes',
options: {
background: '#ffff00',
}
});
return <img ref={inputRef} />;
};
export default App;
|Prop
|Type
|Require
|Description
|value
|string
|✔️
|Text to generate.
|options
|options
|❌
|Barcode options.
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Require
|Description
|format
|string?
|
auto
|❌
|Select which barcode type to use. Please check the wikipage of the different barcode types for more information.
|width
|number?
|
2
|❌
|The width option is the width of a single bar.
|height
|number?
|
100
|❌
|The height of the barcode.
|displayValue
|boolean?
|
true
|❌
|text
|string?
|
undefined
|❌
|Overide the text that is diplayed
|fontOptions
|string?
|
""
|❌
|With fontOptions you can add bold or italic text to the barcode.
|font
|string?
|
"monospace"
|❌
|Define the font used for the text in the generated barcode. This can be any default font or a font defined by a @font-face rule.
|textAlign
|string?
|
"center"
|❌
|Set the horizontal alignment of the text. Can be
left /
center /
right.
|textPosition
|string?
|
"bottom"
|❌
|Set the vertical position of the text. Can be
bottom /
top.
|textMargin
|number?
|
2
|❌
|Set the vertical position of the text. Can be
bottom /
top.
|fontSize
|number?
|
20
|❌
|Set the size of the text.
|background
|string?
|
"#ffffff"
|❌
|Set the background of the barcode.
|lineColor
|string?
|
"#000000"
|❌
|Set the color of the bars and the text.
|margin
|number?
|
10
|❌
|Set the space margin around the barcode. If nothing else is set, all side will inherit the margins property but can be replaced if you want to set them separably.
|marginTop
|number?
|
undefined
|❌
|marginBottom
|number?
|
undefined
|❌
|marginLeft
|number?
|
undefined
|❌
|marginRight
|number?
|
undefined
|❌
|flat
|boolean?
|
false
|❌
|Only for
EAN8 /
EAN13
If you think any of the
react-barcodes can be improved, please do open a PR with any updates and submit any issues. Also, I will continue to improve this, so you might want to watch/star this repository to revisit.
We'd love to have your helping hand on contributions to
react-barcodes by forking and sending a pull request!
Your contributions are heartily ♡ welcome, recognized and appreciated. (✿◠‿◠)
How to contribute: