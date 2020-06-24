Introduction

A React component for reading barcode an QR codes from devices that are represent as keyboard to the system.

Demo

kybarg.github.io/react-barcode-reader/

Install

npm install --save react-barcode-reader

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import BarcodeReader from 'react-barcode-reader' class Test extends Component { constructor (props){ super (props) this .state = { result : 'No result' , } this .handleScan = this .handleScan.bind( this ) } handleScan(data){ this .setState({ result : data, }) } handleError(err){ console .error(err) } render(){ return ( < div > < BarcodeReader onError = {this.handleError} onScan = {this.handleScan} /> < p > {this.state.result} </ p > </ div > ) } }

Props

Prop Type Default Value Description onScan func Callback after detection of a successfull scanning (scanned string in parameter) onError func Callback after detection of a unsuccessfull scanning (scanned string in parameter) HonReceive func Callback after receiving and processing a char (scanned char in parameter) onKeyDetect func Callback after detecting a keyDown (key char in parameter) - in contrast to onReceive, this fires for non-character keys like tab, arrows, etc. too! timeBeforeScanTest number 100 Wait duration (ms) after keypress event to check if scanning is finished avgTimeByChar number 30 Average time (ms) between 2 chars. Used to do difference between keyboard typing and scanning minLength number 6 Minimum length for a scanning endChar [number] [9, 13] Chars to remove and means end of scanning startChar [number] [] Chars to remove and means start of scanning scanButtonKeyCode number Key code of the scanner hardware button (if the scanner button a acts as a key itself) scanButtonLongPressThreshold number 3 How many times the hardware button should issue a pressed event before a barcode is read to detect a longpress onScanButtonLongPressed func Callback after detection of a successfull scan while the scan button was pressed and held down stopPropagation bool false Stop immediate propagation on keypress event preventDefault bool false Prevent default action on keypress event testCode string Test string for simulating

Dev

Install dependencies

npm install

Build

npm run build

Demo

npm run storybook

Test

npm test

Linting

npm run lint

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Thomas Billiet

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.