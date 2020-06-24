openbase logo
rbr

react-barcode-reader

by Ruslan Kyba
0.0.2 (see all)

React component for reading barcode an QR codes from devices that are represented as keyboard to the system.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React QR Code Scanner

Reviews

Average Rating

Readme

npm version

Introduction

A React component for reading barcode an QR codes from devices that are represent as keyboard to the system.

Demo

kybarg.github.io/react-barcode-reader/

Install

npm install --save react-barcode-reader

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import BarcodeReader from 'react-barcode-reader'

class Test extends Component {
  constructor(props){
    super(props)
    this.state = {
      result: 'No result',
    }

    this.handleScan = this.handleScan.bind(this)
  }
  handleScan(data){
    this.setState({
      result: data,
    })
  }
  handleError(err){
    console.error(err)
  }
  render(){

    return(
      <div>
        <BarcodeReader
          onError={this.handleError}
          onScan={this.handleScan}
          />
        <p>{this.state.result}</p>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Props

PropTypeDefault ValueDescription
onScanfuncCallback after detection of a successfull scanning (scanned string in parameter)
onErrorfuncCallback after detection of a unsuccessfull scanning (scanned string in parameter)
HonReceivefuncCallback after receiving and processing a char (scanned char in parameter)
onKeyDetectfuncCallback after detecting a keyDown (key char in parameter) - in contrast to onReceive, this fires for non-character keys like tab, arrows, etc. too!
timeBeforeScanTestnumber100Wait duration (ms) after keypress event to check if scanning is finished
avgTimeByCharnumber30Average time (ms) between 2 chars. Used to do difference between keyboard typing and scanning
minLengthnumber6Minimum length for a scanning
endChar[number][9, 13]Chars to remove and means end of scanning
startChar[number][]Chars to remove and means start of scanning
scanButtonKeyCodenumberKey code of the scanner hardware button (if the scanner button a acts as a key itself)
scanButtonLongPressThresholdnumber3How many times the hardware button should issue a pressed event before a barcode is read to detect a longpress
onScanButtonLongPressedfuncCallback after detection of a successfull scan while the scan button was pressed and held down
stopPropagationboolfalseStop immediate propagation on keypress event
preventDefaultboolfalsePrevent default action on keypress event
testCodestringTest string for simulating

Dev

Install dependencies

npm install

Build

npm run build

Demo

npm run storybook

Test

npm test

Linting

npm run lint

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Thomas Billiet

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

