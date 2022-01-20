

Preview: http://kciter.github.io/react-barcode/

A <Barcode/> component for use with React.

This library wrapped JsBarcode.

Installation

npm install react-barcode

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var Barcode = require ( 'react-barcode' ); ReactDOM.render( < Barcode value = "http://github.com/kciter" /> , mountNode );

Or

import Barcode from 'react-barcode' ; export const Example: FunctionComponent = () => { return < Barcode value = "barcode-example" /> ; };

For information about how to use the options, see the wiki page.

{ width : 2 , height : 100 , format : "CODE128" , displayValue : true, fontOptions : "" , font : "monospace" , textAlign : "center" , textPosition : "bottom" , textMargin : 2 , fontSize : 20 , background : "#ffffff" , lineColor : "#000000" , margin : 10 , marginTop : undefined, marginBottom : undefined, marginLeft : undefined, marginRight : undefined }

Reference

Licence

Copyright (c) 2016, Lee Sun-Hyoup

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.