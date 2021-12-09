React background video component with simple player API. Supports inline play on iPhone.
npm i react-background-video-player --save
In your terminal go to component folder and run
npm t
{
playsInline: PropTypes.bool, // play inline on iPhone. avoid triggering native video player
disableBackgroundCover: PropTypes.bool, // do not apply cover effect (e.g. disable it for specific screen resolution or aspect ratio)
style: PropTypes.object,
className: PropTypes.string,
containerWidth: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
containerHeight: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
src: PropTypes.oneOfType([
PropTypes.string, // single source
PropTypes.array // multiple sources
]).isRequired,
poster: PropTypes.string,
horizontalAlign: PropTypes.number,
verticalAlign: PropTypes.number,
preload: PropTypes.string,
muted: PropTypes.bool, // required to be set to true for auto play on mobile in combination with 'autoPlay' option
loop: PropTypes.bool,
volume: PropTypes.number,
autoPlay: PropTypes.bool,
extraVideoElementProps: PropTypes.object,
startTime: PropTypes.number,
tabIndex: PropTypes.number,
onReady: PropTypes.func, // passes back `duration`
onPlay: PropTypes.func,
onPause: PropTypes.func,
onMute: PropTypes.func,
onUnmute: PropTypes.func,
onTimeUpdate: PropTypes.func, // passes back `currentTime`, `progress` and `duration`
onEnd: PropTypes.func,
onClick: PropTypes.func,
onKeyPress: PropTypes.func
}
{
playsInline: true,
disableBackgroundCover: false,
style: {},
className: '',
poster: '',
horizontalAlign: 0.5,
verticalAlign: 0.5,
preload: 'auto',
muted: true,
loop: true,
volume: 1,
autoPlay: true,
extraVideoElementProps: {},
startTime: 0,
tabIndex: 0,
}
play - play video
pause - pause video
togglePlay - automatically toggle play state based on current state
isPaused - get play state
mute - mute video
unmute - unmute video
toggleMute - automatically toggle mute state based on current state
isMuted - get mute state
setCurrentTime - seek in time
