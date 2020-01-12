openbase logo
rbs

react-background-slider

by Demian Gemperli
2.0.0 (see all)

Simply beautiful react background slideshow 🌅

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

806

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Background Slider

JavaScript Style Guide npm version

Simply beautiful background image slider for React 🌅

️➡️ DEMO

Intro

This component is meant to be used as a full viewport background slideshow that can easily add a slick, polished feel to pages that don't have much content.

I've personally used it for several projects as the background for login / signup / dialog screens where the only content is a single foreground modal generally prompting the user for some info.

Install

# use npm
npm install --save react-background-slider

# use yarn
yarn add react-background-slider

Usage

import BackgroundSlider from 'react-background-slider'

<BackgroundSlider
  images={[image1, image2, ...]}
  duration={10} transition={2} />

API

BackgroundSlider

  • props.images - string[], required array of images to transition between.
  • props.duration - number, duration of which each image is displayed (default 10)
  • props.transition - number, duration of the transition (default 2)

The component will start with the first image.

Compatibility

The >2.0.0 version of this library requires React >16.8.

Demo

This repo comes with an example application under example/ that can be run locally to experiment with the component. This demo is also hosted here.

To launch the demo app

npm start

This will start the webpack dev server locally on port 9000.

License

MIT

