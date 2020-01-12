Simply beautiful background image slider for React 🌅
This component is meant to be used as a full viewport background slideshow that can easily add a slick, polished feel to pages that don't have much content.
I've personally used it for several projects as the background for login / signup / dialog screens where the only content is a single foreground modal generally prompting the user for some info.
# use npm
npm install --save react-background-slider
# use yarn
yarn add react-background-slider
import BackgroundSlider from 'react-background-slider'
<BackgroundSlider
images={[image1, image2, ...]}
duration={10} transition={2} />
props.images - string[], required array of images to transition between.
props.duration - number, duration of which each image is displayed (default
10)
props.transition - number, duration of the transition (default
2)
The component will start with the first image.
The >2.0.0 version of this library requires React >16.8.
This repo comes with an example application under
example/ that can be run locally to experiment with the component. This demo is also hosted here.
To launch the demo app
npm start
This will start the webpack dev server locally on port 9000.
MIT