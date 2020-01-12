React Background Slider

Simply beautiful background image slider for React 🌅

️➡️ DEMO

Intro

This component is meant to be used as a full viewport background slideshow that can easily add a slick, polished feel to pages that don't have much content.

I've personally used it for several projects as the background for login / signup / dialog screens where the only content is a single foreground modal generally prompting the user for some info.

Install

npm install --save react-background-slider yarn add react-background-slider

Usage

import BackgroundSlider from 'react-background-slider' <BackgroundSlider images={[image1, image2, ...]} duration={ 10 } transition={ 2 } />

API

BackgroundSlider

props.images - string[], required array of images to transition between.

- string[], required array of images to transition between. props.duration - number, duration of which each image is displayed (default 10 )

- number, duration of which each image is displayed (default ) props.transition - number, duration of the transition (default 2 )

The component will start with the first image.

Compatibility

The >2.0.0 version of this library requires React >16.8.

This repo comes with an example application under example/ that can be run locally to experiment with the component. This demo is also hosted here.

To launch the demo app

npm start

This will start the webpack dev server locally on port 9000.

License

MIT