react-backbone

by Joe Hudson
1.0.5 (see all)

backbone-aware mixins for react and a whole lot more

Documentation
0

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-backbone

Give Backbone awareness to your React components and so much more.

  • give Backbone.Model / Backbone.Collection awareness to your React components
  • mixins for updating on model change events, be aware of model xhr activity and model validation events and more
  • add Backbone.View like declaritive events to your React components
  • add dependency management to your React mixins
  • use Backbone.Model-aware input components
  • includes managed event bindings which will clean up when the React component is unmounted

This project indludes/depends on the following other projects

Common Examples

    React.createClass({
      mixins: ['modelChangeAware'],

      render: function() {
        // will be called any time this.props.model is changed
      }
    });

    React.createClass({
      mixins: ['modelXHRAware'],

      render: function() {
        // this.state.loading will be truthy during any XHR activity initiated by this.props.model
      }
    });

    React.createClass({
      mixins: ['modelEvents'],

      events: {
        'model:foo': 'onFoo',
        '*throttle(300)->model:foo': 'onThrottledFoo'
        ''
      },

      onFoo: function() {
        will be executed when this.props.model triggers the "foo" event
      },

      onThrottledFoo: function() {
        will be executed and throttled (300ms) when this.props.model triggers the "foo" event
      },
    });

Docs

View the installation and API docs

Tutorials

