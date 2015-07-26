Give Backbone awareness to your React components and so much more.

give Backbone.Model / Backbone.Collection awareness to your React components

mixins for updating on model change events, be aware of model xhr activity and model validation events and more

add Backbone.View like declaritive events to your React components

add dependency management to your React mixins

use Backbone.Model-aware input components

includes managed event bindings which will clean up when the React component is unmounted

This project indludes/depends on the following other projects

Common Examples

React .createClass ({ mixins : [ 'modelChangeAware' ], render: function () { // will be called any time this.props.model is changed } });

React .createClass ({ mixins : [ 'modelXHRAware' ], render: function () { // this.state.loading will be truthy during any XHR activity initiated by this.props.model } });

React.createClass({ mixins : [ 'modelEvents' ], events : { 'model:foo' : 'onFoo' , '*throttle(300)->model:foo' : 'onThrottledFoo' '' }, onFoo : function ( ) { will be executed when this .props.model triggers the "foo" event }, onThrottledFoo : function ( ) { will be executed and throttled ( 300 ms) when this .props.model triggers the "foo" event }, });

Docs

View the installation and API docs

Tutorials