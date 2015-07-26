Give Backbone awareness to your React components and so much more.
This project indludes/depends on the following other projects
React.createClass({
mixins: ['modelChangeAware'],
render: function() {
// will be called any time this.props.model is changed
}
});
React.createClass({
mixins: ['modelXHRAware'],
render: function() {
// this.state.loading will be truthy during any XHR activity initiated by this.props.model
}
});
React.createClass({
mixins: ['modelEvents'],
events: {
'model:foo': 'onFoo',
'*throttle(300)->model:foo': 'onThrottledFoo'
},
onFoo: function() {
will be executed when this.props.model triggers the "foo" event
},
onThrottledFoo: function() {
will be executed and throttled (300ms) when this.props.model triggers the "foo" event
},
});
View the installation and API docs