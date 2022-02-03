openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rb

react-babylonjs

by Brian Zinn
3.0.31 (see all)

React for Babylon 3D engine

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

441

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React WebGL, React 3D

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-babylonjs

'react-babylonjs' integrates the Babylon.js real time 3D engine with React

react-babylonjs lets you build your scene and components using a familiar declarative syntax with the benefits of reusable components and hooks. The Babylon.js API is mostly covered declaratively thanks to code generation and even custom props allow you to declaratively add shadows, physics, 3D models, attach 2D/3D UI to meshes, etc.

Fully supports hooks. Full support for TypeScript with auto-completion on elements and compile time checks. Context API and hooks provide easy access to Scene/Engine/Canvas.

NPM version NPM downloads

How to Install

$ npm i react-babylonjs @babylonjs/core @babylonjs/gui

OR

$ yarn add react-babylonjs @babylonjs/core @babylonjs/gui

No third party dependencies outside of React + babylon.js If you are upgrading from 2.x please follow the breaking changes guide:

3.0 breaking changes

Models

If you are using 3D models ensure you have added the @babylonjs/loaders NPM. It is not a direct dependency, but registers loaders as plugins via imports with side effects:

  • Register all model types import @babylonjs/loaders;
  • OBJ import '@babylonjs/loaders/OBJ';
  • glTF import '@babylonjs/loaders/glTF';

(more instructions on model loading in ES6 here )

Usage Styles

react-babylonjs tries to remain unopinionated about how you integrate BabylonJS with React. This module provides a 100% declarative option and/or you can customise by adding code. There are lots of escape hatches where you can switch to imperative coding and direct access to objects.

Connecting the pieces

If you are new to React or babylon.js (or both) there is some learning ahead. The babylon.js documentation site is really useful for understanding the basics of lighting, cameras, etc. This project aims to make easy to integrate those into React using JSX.

Here we re-use a SpinningBox component that can be clicked or hovered. These reusable components can be used to compose a declarative scene. We are using hooks for the clicking, hovering and spinning.

Connecting the pieces

import React, { useRef, useState } from "react";
import {
  Engine,
  Scene,
  useBeforeRender,
  useClick,
  useHover,
} from "react-babylonjs";
import { Vector3, Color3 } from "@babylonjs/core";

const DefaultScale = new Vector3(1, 1, 1);
const BiggerScale = new Vector3(1.25, 1.25, 1.25);

const SpinningBox = (props) => {
  // access Babylon scene objects with same React hook as regular DOM elements
  const boxRef = useRef(null);

  const [clicked, setClicked] = useState(false);
  useClick(() => setClicked((clicked) => !clicked), boxRef);

  const [hovered, setHovered] = useState(false);
  useHover(
    () => setHovered(true),
    () => setHovered(false),
    boxRef
  );

  // This will rotate the box on every Babylon frame.
  const rpm = 5;
  useBeforeRender((scene) => {
    if (boxRef.current) {
      // Delta time smoothes the animation.
      var deltaTimeInMillis = scene.getEngine().getDeltaTime();
      boxRef.current.rotation.y +=
        (rpm / 60) * Math.PI * 2 * (deltaTimeInMillis / 1000);
    }
  });

  return (
    <box
      name={props.name}
      ref={boxRef}
      size={2}
      position={props.position}
      scaling={clicked ? BiggerScale : DefaultScale}
    >
      <standardMaterial
        name={`${props.name}-mat`}
        diffuseColor={hovered ? props.hoveredColor : props.color}
        specularColor={Color3.Black()}
      />
    </box>
  );
};

export const SceneWithSpinningBoxes = () => (
  <div>
    <Engine antialias adaptToDeviceRatio canvasId="babylonJS">
      <Scene>
        <arcRotateCamera
          name="camera1"
          target={Vector3.Zero()}
          alpha={Math.PI / 2}
          beta={Math.PI / 4}
          radius={8}
        />
        <hemisphericLight
          name="light1"
          intensity={0.7}
          direction={Vector3.Up()}
        />
        <SpinningBox
          name="left"
          position={new Vector3(-2, 0, 0)}
          color={Color3.FromHexString("#EEB5EB")}
          hoveredColor={Color3.FromHexString("#C26DBC")}
        />
        <SpinningBox
          name="right"
          position={new Vector3(2, 0, 0)}
          color={Color3.FromHexString("#C8F4F9")}
          hoveredColor={Color3.FromHexString("#3CACAE")}
        />
      </Scene>
    </Engine>
  </div>
);

code sandbox for above

Hooks, Shadows and Physics (and optionally TypeScript, too)

You can declaratively use many features together - here only the button click handler actually has any code - and we have declarative Physics, GUI, Lighting and Shadows. demo: Bouncy demo

import React, { useRef } from 'react';
// full code at https://github.com/brianzinn/create-react-app-typescript-babylonjs

const App: React.FC = () => {
  let sphereRef = useRef<Nullable<Mesh>>();

  const onButtonClicked = () => {
    if (sphereRef.current) {
      sphereRef.current.physicsImpostor!.applyImpulse(
        Vector3.Up().scale(10),
        sphereRef.current.getAbsolutePosition()
      );
    }
  };

  return (
    <Engine antialias={true} adaptToDeviceRatio={true} canvasId="sample-canvas">
      <Scene enablePhysics={[gravityVector, new CannonJSPlugin()]}>
        <arcRotateCamera name="arc" target={ new Vector3(0, 1, 0) }
          alpha={-Math.PI / 2} beta={(0.5 + (Math.PI / 4))}
          radius={4} minZ={0.001} wheelPrecision={50}
          lowerRadiusLimit={8} upperRadiusLimit={20} upperBetaLimit={Math.PI / 2}
        />
        <hemisphericLight name='hemi' direction={new Vector3(0, -1, 0)} intensity={0.8} />
        <directionalLight name="shadow-light" setDirectionToTarget={[Vector3.Zero()]} direction={Vector3.Zero()} position = {new Vector3(-40, 30, -40)}
          intensity={0.4} shadowMinZ={1} shadowMaxZ={2500}>
          <shadowGenerator mapSize={1024} useBlurExponentialShadowMap={true} blurKernel={32}
            shadowCasters={["sphere1", "dialog"]} forceBackFacesOnly={true} depthScale={100}
          />
        </directionalLight>
        <sphere ref={sphereRef} name="sphere1" diameter={2} segments={16} position={new Vector3(0, 2.5, 0)}>
          <physicsImpostor type={PhysicsImpostor.SphereImpostor} _options={{
              mass: 1,
              restitution: 0.9
          }} />
          <plane name="dialog" size={2} position={new Vector3(0, 1.5, 0)}>
            <advancedDynamicTexture name="dialogTexture" height={1024} width={1024} createForParentMesh={true} hasAlpha={true}>
              <rectangle name="rect-1" height={0.5} width={1} thickness={12} cornerRadius={12}>
                  <rectangle>
                    <babylon-button name="close-icon" background="green" onPointerDownObservable={onButtonClicked}>
                      <textBlock text={'\uf00d click me'} fontFamily="FontAwesome" fontStyle="bold" fontSize={200} color="white" />
                    </babylon-button>
                  </rectangle>
              </rectangle>
            </advancedDynamicTexture>
          </plane>
        </sphere>

        <ground name="ground1" width={10} height={10} subdivisions={2} receiveShadows={true}>
          <physicsImpostor type={PhysicsImpostor.BoxImpostor} _options={{
              mass: 0,
              restitution: 0.9
          }} />
        </ground>
        <vrExperienceHelper webVROptions={{ createDeviceOrientationCamera: false }} enableInteractions={true} />
      </Scene>
    </Engine>
  );
}

Developer Experience and Fast Refresh

With declarative (TSX/JSX) coding and fast refresh, you experience the same development workflow in 3D - ie: save changes in your editor and see them immediately in the browser. Note in this capture when the light is dimmed that the state changes persist even after code updates and scene refresh.

babylon.js Fast Refresh

API

This project uses code generation, which allows fast reconciliation and excellent typings support.

react-babylonjs API

Release History and changes

Changes and commit history

Storybook

~50 sample web pages with viewable source code on github pages.

Example Projects

Contributors

Thanks also to all the people who have contributed with issues/questions/discussions. All the great ideas and requests are why this project evolved beyond an experiment.

Made with ♥

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Justin EchternachTampa, FL7 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

Alternatives

kepler.glKepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-map-glReact friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
161K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rur
react-unity-rendererReact Unity Renderer allows to interactively embed Unity WebGL builds into a React powered project.
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
67
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
rmg
react-mapbox-glA React binding of mapbox-gl-js
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
37K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
See 37 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial