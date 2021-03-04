openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ra

react-axios

by Shea Ivey
2.0.5 (see all)

Axios Components for React with child function callback

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

167

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm Build Status npm npm

react-axios

Axios Component for React with child function callback. This is intended to allow in render async requests.

Features

  • Same great features found in Axios
  • Component driven
  • Child function callback (error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => { }
  • Auto cancel previous requests
  • Debounce to prevent rapid calls.
  • Request only invoked on prop change and isReady state.
  • Callback props for onSuccess, onError, and onLoading
  • Supports custom axios instances through props or a <AxiosProvider ... >
  • Create your own request components wrapped using the withAxios({options})(ComponentToBeWrapped) HoC

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install react-axios

Also install the required peer dependancies if you have not already done so:

$ npm install axios
$ npm install react
$ npm install prop-types

Components & Properties

Base Request Component

<Request
  instance={axios.create({})} /* custom instance of axios - optional */
  method="" /* get, delete, head, post, put and patch - required */
  url="" /*  url endpoint to be requested - required */
  data={} /* post data - optional */
  params={} /* queryString data - optional */
  config={} /* axios config - optional */
  debounce={200} /* minimum time between requests events - optional */
  debounceImmediate={true} /* make the request on the beginning or trailing end of debounce - optional */
  isReady={true} /* can make the axios request - optional */
  onSuccess={(response)=>{}} /* called on success of axios request - optional */
  onLoading={()=>{}} /* called on start of axios request - optional */
  onError=(error)=>{} /* called on error of axios request - optional */
/>

Helper Components

<Get ... />
<Delete ... />
<Head ... />
<Post ... />
<Put ... />
<Patch ... />

Example

Include in your file

import { AxiosProvider, Request, Get, Delete, Head, Post, Put, Patch, withAxios } from 'react-axios'

Performing a GET request

// Post a request for a user with a given ID
render() {
  return (
    <div>
      <Get url="/api/user" params={{id: "12345"}}>
        {(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => {
          if(error) {
            return (<div>Something bad happened: {error.message} <button onClick={() => makeRequest({ params: { reload: true } })}>Retry</button></div>)
          }
          else if(isLoading) {
            return (<div>Loading...</div>)
          }
          else if(response !== null) {
            return (<div>{response.data.message} <button onClick={() => makeRequest({ params: { refresh: true } })}>Refresh</button></div>)
          }
          return (<div>Default message before request is made.</div>)
        }}
      </Get>
    </div>
  )
}

Exposed properties on the child function.

error The error object returned by Axios.

response The response object returned by Axios.

isLoading Boolean flag indicating if Axios is currently making a XHR request.

makeRequest(props) Function to invoke another XHR request. This function accepts new temporary props that will be overloaded with the existing props for this request only.

axios current instance of axios being used.

Custom Axios Instance

Create an axios instance

const axiosInstance = axios.create({
  baseURL: '/api/',
  timeout: 2000,
  headers: { 'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar' }
});

Pass down through a provider

<AxiosProvider instance={axiosInstance}>
  <Get url="test">
    {(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => {
      ...
    }}
  </Get>
</AxiosProvider>

Or pass down through props

<Get url="test" instance={axiosInstance}>
  {(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => {
    ...
  }}
</Get>

Retrieve from custom provider (when you need to directly use axios). The default instance will be passed if not inside an <AxiosProvider/>.

<AxiosProvider instance={axiosInstance}>
  <MyComponent/>
</AxiosProvider>

withAxios(Component) HoC

If you need basic access to the axios instance but don't need anything else you can wrap a component using withAxios() higher order component.

const MyComponent = withAxios(class MyComponentRaw extends React.Component {
  componentWillMount() {
    this.props.axios('test').then(result => {
      this.setState({ data: result.data })
    })
  }
  render() {
    const data = (this.state || {}).data
    return <div>{JSON.stringify(data)}</div>
  }
})

withAxios(options)(Component) HoC

If you want to create your own component with the full react-axios request options. You can override the initial options supplied to withAxios at any time by passing options prop to your wrapped component. See below on how this works.

const MyComponent = withAxios({
    url: '/api/user'
    params: {id: "12345"}
  })(class MyComponentRaw extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const {error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios} = this.props
    if(error) {
      return (<div>Something bad happened: {error.message}</div>)
    } else if(isLoading) {
      return (<div className="loader"></div>)
    } else if(response !== null) {
      return (<div>{response.data.message}</div>)
    }
    return null
  }
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial