Axios Component for React with child function callback. This is intended to allow in render async requests.
Using npm:
$ npm install react-axios
Also install the required peer dependancies if you have not already done so:
$ npm install axios
$ npm install react
$ npm install prop-types
<Request
instance={axios.create({})} /* custom instance of axios - optional */
method="" /* get, delete, head, post, put and patch - required */
url="" /* url endpoint to be requested - required */
data={} /* post data - optional */
params={} /* queryString data - optional */
config={} /* axios config - optional */
debounce={200} /* minimum time between requests events - optional */
debounceImmediate={true} /* make the request on the beginning or trailing end of debounce - optional */
isReady={true} /* can make the axios request - optional */
onSuccess={(response)=>{}} /* called on success of axios request - optional */
onLoading={()=>{}} /* called on start of axios request - optional */
onError=(error)=>{} /* called on error of axios request - optional */
/>
<Get ... />
<Delete ... />
<Head ... />
<Post ... />
<Put ... />
<Patch ... />
Include in your file
import { AxiosProvider, Request, Get, Delete, Head, Post, Put, Patch, withAxios } from 'react-axios'
Performing a
GET request
// Post a request for a user with a given ID
render() {
return (
<div>
<Get url="/api/user" params={{id: "12345"}}>
{(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => {
if(error) {
return (<div>Something bad happened: {error.message} <button onClick={() => makeRequest({ params: { reload: true } })}>Retry</button></div>)
}
else if(isLoading) {
return (<div>Loading...</div>)
}
else if(response !== null) {
return (<div>{response.data.message} <button onClick={() => makeRequest({ params: { refresh: true } })}>Refresh</button></div>)
}
return (<div>Default message before request is made.</div>)
}}
</Get>
</div>
)
}
error The error object returned by Axios.
response The response object returned by Axios.
isLoading Boolean flag indicating if Axios is currently making a XHR request.
makeRequest(props) Function to invoke another XHR request. This function accepts new temporary props that will be overloaded with the existing props for this request only.
axios current instance of axios being used.
Create an axios instance
const axiosInstance = axios.create({
baseURL: '/api/',
timeout: 2000,
headers: { 'X-Custom-Header': 'foobar' }
});
Pass down through a provider
<AxiosProvider instance={axiosInstance}>
<Get url="test">
{(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => {
...
}}
</Get>
</AxiosProvider>
Or pass down through props
<Get url="test" instance={axiosInstance}>
{(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => {
...
}}
</Get>
Retrieve from custom provider (when you need to directly use axios).
The default instance will be passed if not inside an
<AxiosProvider/>.
<AxiosProvider instance={axiosInstance}>
<MyComponent/>
</AxiosProvider>
If you need basic access to the axios instance but don't need anything else you can wrap a component using withAxios() higher order component.
const MyComponent = withAxios(class MyComponentRaw extends React.Component {
componentWillMount() {
this.props.axios('test').then(result => {
this.setState({ data: result.data })
})
}
render() {
const data = (this.state || {}).data
return <div>{JSON.stringify(data)}</div>
}
})
If you want to create your own component with the full react-axios request
options. You can override the initial options supplied to withAxios at any time by passing
options prop to your wrapped component. See below on how this works.
const MyComponent = withAxios({
url: '/api/user'
params: {id: "12345"}
})(class MyComponentRaw extends React.Component {
render() {
const {error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios} = this.props
if(error) {
return (<div>Something bad happened: {error.message}</div>)
} else if(isLoading) {
return (<div className="loader"></div>)
} else if(response !== null) {
return (<div>{response.data.message}</div>)
}
return null
}
})