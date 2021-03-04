Axios Component for React with child function callback. This is intended to allow in render async requests.

Features

Same great features found in Axios

Component driven

Child function callback (error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => { }

Auto cancel previous requests

Debounce to prevent rapid calls.

Request only invoked on prop change and isReady state.

Callback props for onSuccess , onError , and onLoading

, , and Supports custom axios instances through props or a <AxiosProvider ... >

or a Create your own request components wrapped using the withAxios({options})(ComponentToBeWrapped) HoC

Installing

Using npm:

$ npm install react-axios

Also install the required peer dependancies if you have not already done so:

$ npm install axios $ npm install react $ npm install prop-types

Components & Properties

Base Request Component

<Request instance={axios.create({})} method= "" url= "" data={} params={} config={} debounce={ 200 } debounceImmediate={ true } isReady={ true } onSuccess={(response)=>{}} onLoading={()=>{}} onError= ( error )=> {} />

Helper Components

<Get ... /> <Delete ... /> <Head ... /> <Post ... /> <Put ... /> <Patch ... />

Example

Include in your file

import { AxiosProvider, Request, Get, Delete, Head, Post, Put, Patch, withAxios } from 'react-axios'

Performing a GET request

render() { return ( < div > < Get url = "/api/user" params = {{id: " 12345 "}}> {(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => { if(error) { return ( < div > Something bad happened: {error.message} < button onClick = {() => makeRequest({ params: { reload: true } })}>Retry </ button > </ div > ) } else if(isLoading) { return ( < div > Loading... </ div > ) } else if(response !== null) { return ( < div > {response.data.message} < button onClick = {() => makeRequest({ params: { refresh: true } })}>Refresh </ button > </ div > ) } return ( < div > Default message before request is made. </ div > ) }} </ Get > </ div > ) }

Exposed properties on the child function.

error The error object returned by Axios.

response The response object returned by Axios.

isLoading Boolean flag indicating if Axios is currently making a XHR request.

makeRequest(props) Function to invoke another XHR request. This function accepts new temporary props that will be overloaded with the existing props for this request only.

axios current instance of axios being used.

Custom Axios Instance

Create an axios instance

const axiosInstance = axios.create({ baseURL : '/api/' , timeout : 2000 , headers : { 'X-Custom-Header' : 'foobar' } });

Pass down through a provider

<AxiosProvider instance={axiosInstance}> < Get url = "test" > {(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => { ... }} </ Get > </ AxiosProvider >

Or pass down through props

<Get url= "test" instance={axiosInstance}> {(error, response, isLoading, makeRequest, axios) => { ... }} < /Get>

Retrieve from custom provider (when you need to directly use axios). The default instance will be passed if not inside an <AxiosProvider/> .

<AxiosProvider instance={axiosInstance}> < MyComponent /> </ AxiosProvider >

withAxios(Component) HoC

If you need basic access to the axios instance but don't need anything else you can wrap a component using withAxios() higher order component.

const MyComponent = withAxios( class MyComponentRaw extends React . Component { componentWillMount() { this .props.axios( 'test' ).then( result => { this .setState({ data : result.data }) }) } render() { const data = ( this .state || {}).data return < div > {JSON.stringify(data)} </ div > } })

withAxios(options)(Component) HoC

If you want to create your own component with the full react-axios request options . You can override the initial options supplied to withAxios at any time by passing options prop to your wrapped component. See below on how this works.