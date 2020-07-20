React Axiom is a way to use models with React.
Install React Axiom:
npm install --save react-axiom
To build a model class for an application, import and extend the React Axiom
Model class:
import { Model } from 'react-axiom';
class Task extends Model {};
const task1 = new Task({
completed: false,
description: 'Hello world'
});
When instantiating a model, the
Model base class will meta-program helper methods to set and access state. See the model reference for more information on these helper methods. For this particular example they are the following:
task1.isCompleted();
//=> false
task1.setCompleted(true);
task1.isCompleted();
//=> true
task1.getDescription();
//=> 'Hello world'
task1.hasDescription();
//=> true
task1.setDescription('Hello again');
task1.getDescription();
//=> 'Hello again'
Create a React component to display the task model and wrap the component with the higher-order React Axiom
subscribe() function to ensure that the React component will re-render when the model's state changes:
import React from 'react';
import { subscribe } from 'react-axiom';
class TaskComponent from React.Component {
render() {
const { task } = this.props;
return (
<li>
<input
type="checkbox"
onClick={() => task.setCompleted(true)}
checked={task.isCompleted()}
/>
{task.getDescription()}
</li>
);
}
}
const TaskSubscriber = subscribe(TaskComponent);
Finally, use the wrapped component like any other React component and pass the model instance as a property:
ReactDOM.render(<TaskSubscriber task={task1} />);