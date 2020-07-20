React Axiom

React Axiom is a way to use models with React.

Getting Started

Install React Axiom:

npm install --save react-axiom

To build a model class for an application, import and extend the React Axiom Model class:

import { Model } from 'react-axiom' ; class Task extends Model {}; const task1 = new Task({ completed : false , description : 'Hello world' });

When instantiating a model, the Model base class will meta-program helper methods to set and access state. See the model reference for more information on these helper methods. For this particular example they are the following:

task1.isCompleted(); task1.setCompleted( true ); task1.isCompleted(); task1.getDescription(); task1.hasDescription(); task1.setDescription( 'Hello again' ); task1.getDescription();

Create a React component to display the task model and wrap the component with the higher-order React Axiom subscribe() function to ensure that the React component will re-render when the model's state changes:

import React from 'react' ; import { subscribe } from 'react-axiom' ; class TaskComponent from React . Component { render() { const { task } = this .props; return ( < li > < input type = "checkbox" onClick = {() => task.setCompleted(true)} checked={task.isCompleted()} /> {task.getDescription()} </ li > ); } } const TaskSubscriber = subscribe(TaskComponent);

Finally, use the wrapped component like any other React component and pass the model instance as a property: