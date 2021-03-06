Open Source Module to Upload your Media and files into AWS S3 Bucket directly from Front-end React.
S3Client - A Javascript Library for AWS S3 File Upload
Using NPM
npm install --save react-aws-s3
Using Yarn
yarn add react-aws-s3
import S3 from 'react-aws-s3';
const config = {
bucketName: 'myBucket',
dirName: 'media', /* optional */
region: 'eu-west-1',
accessKeyId: 'JAJHAFJFHJDFJSDHFSDHFJKDSF',
secretAccessKey: 'jhsdf99845fd98qwed42ebdyeqwd-3r98f373f=qwrq3rfr3rf',
s3Url: 'https:/your-custom-s3-url.com/', /* optional */
}
const ReactS3Client = new S3(config);
/* Notice that if you don't provide a dirName, the file will be automatically uploaded to the root of your bucket */
/* This is optional */
const newFileName = 'test-file';
ReactS3Client
.uploadFile(file, newFileName)
.then(data => console.log(data))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
/**
* {
* Response: {
* bucket: "myBucket",
* key: "image/test-image.jpg",
* location: "https://myBucket.s3.amazonaws.com/media/test-file.jpg"
* }
* }
*/
});
In this case the file that we want to delete is in the folder 'photos'
import S3 from 'react-aws-s3';
const config = {
bucketName: 'myBucket',
dirName: 'media', /* optional */
region: 'eu-west-1',
accessKeyId: 'JAJHAFJFHJDFJSDHFSDHFJKDSF',
secretAccessKey: 'jhsdf99845fd98qwed42ebdyeqwd-3r98f373f=qwrq3rfr3rf',
s3Url: 'https:/your-custom-s3-url.com/', /* optional */
}
const ReactS3Client = new S3(config);
const filename = 'hello-world.docx';
/* If the file that you want to delete it's in your bucket's root folder, don't provide any dirName in the config object */
//In this case the file that we want to delete is in the folder 'photos' that we referred in the config object as the dirName
ReactS3Client
.deleteFile(filename)
.then(response => console.log(response))
.catch(err => console.error(err))
/**
* {
* Response: {
* ok: true,
status: 204,
message: 'File deleted',
fileName: 'hello-world.docx'
* }
* }
*/
});
Defaults your bucket to
public-read : http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/acl-overview.html
config
bucketName required - Your S3 bucket
dirName required - Your S3 folderName/dirName
region required - Your S3 bucket's region
accessKeyId required - Your S3
AccessKeyId
secretAccessKey required - Your S3
SecretAccessKey
s3Url optional - Your S3 URL
Doc: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/example-bucket-policies.html
MIT