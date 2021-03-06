Open Source Module to Upload your Media and files into AWS S3 Bucket directly from Front-end React.

S3Client AWS-S3

S3Client - A Javascript Library for AWS S3 File Upload

Using NPM

npm install --save react-aws-s3

Using Yarn

yarn add react-aws-s3

Examples Uploading An Image

Uploading to S3

import S3 from 'react-aws-s3' ; const config = { bucketName : 'myBucket' , dirName : 'media' , region : 'eu-west-1' , accessKeyId : 'JAJHAFJFHJDFJSDHFSDHFJKDSF' , secretAccessKey : 'jhsdf99845fd98qwed42ebdyeqwd-3r98f373f=qwrq3rfr3rf' , s3Url : 'https:/your-custom-s3-url.com/' , } const ReactS3Client = new S3(config); const newFileName = 'test-file' ; ReactS3Client .uploadFile(file, newFileName) .then( data => console .log(data)) .catch( err => console .error(err)) });

Deleting an existing file in your bucket

In this case the file that we want to delete is in the folder 'photos'

import S3 from 'react-aws-s3' ; const config = { bucketName : 'myBucket' , dirName : 'media' , region : 'eu-west-1' , accessKeyId : 'JAJHAFJFHJDFJSDHFSDHFJKDSF' , secretAccessKey : 'jhsdf99845fd98qwed42ebdyeqwd-3r98f373f=qwrq3rfr3rf' , s3Url : 'https:/your-custom-s3-url.com/' , } const ReactS3Client = new S3(config); const filename = 'hello-world.docx' ; ReactS3Client .deleteFile(filename) .then( response => console .log(response)) .catch( err => console .error(err)) });

Defaults your bucket to public-read : http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/acl-overview.html

config

bucketName required - Your S3 bucket

- Your S3 bucket dirName required - Your S3 folderName/dirName

- Your S3 folderName/dirName region required - Your S3 bucket's region

- Your S3 bucket's region accessKeyId required - Your S3 AccessKeyId

- Your S3 secretAccessKey required - Your S3 SecretAccessKey

- Your S3 s3Url optional - Your S3 URL

License

S3 Bucket Policy

Doc: http://docs.aws.amazon.com/AmazonS3/latest/dev/example-bucket-policies.html

MIT