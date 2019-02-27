Easily customizable React notification system that manages its queue for you.
https://bananabobby.github.io/react-awesome-toasts/
Install the package:
yarn add react-awesome-toasts
// or
npm install react-awesome-toasts
Wrap your app with
ToastProvider:
import { ToastProvider } from 'react-awesome-toasts';
const App = () => {
return (
<ToastProvider>
App content
</ToastProvider>
)
}
Add toast methods to your component with one of the following methods:
With High Order Component:
import { withToast } from 'react-awesome-toasts';
const ToastButton = ({ toast }) => {
const toastProps = {
text: 'Message sent',
actionText: 'Undo',
ariaLabel: 'Message sent, click to undo',
onActionClick: toast.hide,
};
return <Button onClick={() => toast.show(toastProps)}>Show toast</Button>;
}
export default withToast(ToastButton);
With ToastConsumer:
import { ToastConsumer } from 'react-awesome-toasts';
const toastProps = {
text: 'Message sent',
actionText: 'Undo',
ariaLabel: 'Message sent, click to undo',
};
<ToastConsumer>
{
({ show, hide }) => (
<Button onClick={() => show({ ...toastProps, onActionClick: hide )}>
Show toast
</Button>
)
}
</ToastConsumer>
hide() - hides currently active toast.
show(props) - shows a toast and passes all props to the presentational component
By default
ToastProvider uses
Toast component provided by the library.
Toast component is responsible for the accessibility and responsiveness of notifications.
Keep in mind, that if your replace it with your custom component - you will have to handle both of these features in your component if you need them in your app.
Default
Toast component has follow properties:
|Property
|Description
|text
string, required
|Message to display in notification
|actionText
string
|Text of the action button
|onActionClick
func
|Action button click handler
|ariaLabel
string
|Default:
text property value. Should be used for better accessibility.
|variant
"error"
|Variant of message
Default presentational
Toast component provides accessibility features:
ariaLabel value. Since action button gets focused automatically - it's nice to have an aria-label that mentions it, e.g. `Item deleted, click to undo.
ToastProvider accepts properties for customizing the behaviour of the notifications.
|Property
|Description
|timeout
number
|Default:
4500. The time until a toast is dismissed, in milliseconds.
|component
|Presentational component for displaying notifications.
|position
top-right, bottom-right, top-left, bottom-left, top-center, bottom-center
|Default:
bottom-left. Position of the toasts on the screen.