Build History

React Awesome Styled Grid 😎

A responsive grid system for React using styled-components

Installation

npm i --save react-awesome-styled-grid

Dependencies

styled-components is a peerDependency and must be installed separately.

npm i --save styled-components

Documentation

Click here for documentation

Basic usage

This grid system is based on Google Material Design.

Number of columns: xs: 4, sm: 8, md: 8, lg: 12, xl: 12

Breakpoints size: xs: 1rem, sm: 48rem, md: 64rem, lg: 90rem, xl: 120rem

for a custom configuration, see this section of documentation import { Container, Row, Col } from 'react-awesome-styled-grid'

const MyCoolComponent = () => (

< Col xs = {4} md = {2} > Col A </ Col > < Col xs = {6} md = {10} > Col B </ Col > </ Row >

Development

) ```

run yarn install or npm install to install all dependencies

run yarn docz dev or npm run docz:dev to run Docz on port 4000

Built With

Styled-components - Visual primitives for the component age.

Docz - It's never been easier to document your things

Rollup - Rollup is a module bundler for JavaScript

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!