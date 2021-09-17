|Build History
A responsive grid system for React using styled-components
npm i --save react-awesome-styled-grid
styled-components is a peerDependency and must be installed separately.
npm i --save styled-components
Click here for documentation
This grid system is based on Google Material Design.
Number of columns: xs: 4, sm: 8, md: 8, lg: 12, xl: 12
Breakpoints size: xs: 1rem, sm: 48rem, md: 64rem, lg: 90rem, xl: 120rem
for a custom configuration, see this section of documentation
import { Container, Row, Col } from 'react-awesome-styled-grid'
const MyCoolComponent = () => (
)
```
<Col xs={4} md={2} >Col A</Col>
<Col xs={6} md={10}>Col B</Col>
</Row>
run
yarn install or
npm install to install all dependencies
run
yarn docz dev or
npm run docz:dev to run Docz on port 4000
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Francisco Santos
💻 📖 👀
Camila Belo
⚠️
Fábio Henrique Gabriele
⚠️
Bernardo Mariano
💻
Ahmed Tarek
💻
Steve Swanson
🚧
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!