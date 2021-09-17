openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ras

react-awesome-styled-grid

by Francisco Santos
3.1.4 (see all)

A responsive 8-point grid system layout for React using styled-components

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

213

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

npm version All Contributors Commitizen friendly js-standard-style codecov Build Status Publish Netlify Status

Build History
Build Status
Build history

React Awesome Styled Grid 😎

A responsive grid system for React using styled-components

Installation

npm i --save react-awesome-styled-grid

Dependencies

styled-components is a peerDependency and must be installed separately.

npm i --save styled-components

Documentation

Click here for documentation

Basic usage

This grid system is based on Google Material Design.

Number of columns: xs: 4, sm: 8, md: 8, lg: 12, xl: 12

Breakpoints size: xs: 1rem, sm: 48rem, md: 64rem, lg: 90rem, xl: 120rem

for a custom configuration, see this section of documentation

import { Container, Row, Col } from 'react-awesome-styled-grid'

const MyCoolComponent = () => ( 

  <Col xs={4} md={2} >Col A</Col>
  <Col xs={6} md={10}>Col B</Col>
</Row>
) ```

Development

run yarn install or npm install to install all dependencies

run yarn docz dev or npm run docz:dev to run Docz on port 4000

Built With

  • Styled-components - Visual primitives for the component age.
  • Docz - It's never been easier to document your things
  • Rollup - Rollup is a module bundler for JavaScript

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

Francisco Santos
Francisco Santos
💻 📖 👀		Camila Belo
Camila Belo
⚠️		Fábio Henrique Gabriele
Fábio Henrique Gabriele
⚠️		Bernardo Mariano
Bernardo Mariano
💻		Ahmed Tarek
Ahmed Tarek
💻		Steve Swanson
Steve Swanson
🚧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Francisco SantosSanto André - SP1 Rating0 Reviews
Frontend developer
July 14, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial