React Awesome Reveal is a library for React apps written in TypeScript that adds reveal animations using the Intersection Observer API to detect when the elements appear in the viewport. Animations are internally provided by Emotion and implemented as CSS Animations to benefit from hardware acceleration.
You can find a demo website here.
To add this package as a dependency to your app, simply run
npm install react-awesome-reveal --save
or, if you are using Yarn (as I strongly suggest):
yarn add react-awesome-reveal
Import effects from React Awesome Reveal to your React component, for example the
Fade effect:
import { Fade } from "react-awesome-reveal";
Then simply wrap the components you want to animate:
<Fade>
<p>I will gently appear as I enter the viewport</p>
</Fade>
The effects currently supported are
Bounce,
Fade,
Flip,
Hinge,
JackInTheBox,
Roll,
Rotate,
Slide and
Zoom. Refer to the Animate.css documentation for the details.
Since version 3, attention seeker animations are wrapped by the
AttentionSeeker component, which accepts a prop called
effect that specifies the animation to render (defaults to
"bounce”). The supported effects are:
”bounce",
"flash",
"headShake”,
"heartBeat",
"jello”,
"pulse",
"rubberBand",
“shake”,
“shakeX",
"shakeY”,
"swing”,
"tada" and
“wobble”.
Again, refer to the Animate.css documentation for the details.
You can pass the following props to the animation components to customize the behavior:
|Prop
|Description
|Values
|Default
cascade
|If set, each child of a reveal animation automatically get assigned a delay that takes into account their predecessor (child
i enters the viewport after
i * delay * damping milliseconds) – useful for animating list items.
true or
false
false
damping
|Factor that affects the delay that each animated component in a cascade animation will be assigned. If
damping = 1 then the delay will be equal to the animation duration; if
damping < 1 then the delay will be lower than the animation duration; if
damping > 1 then the delay will be greater than the animation duration.
number
0.5 (meaning that the delay will be half of the animation duration)
direction
|Origin of the animation (where applicable).
|Usually
"down",
"left",
"right" or
"up", with some exceptions documented in the code
undefined
delay
|Time to wait before the animation starts (in milliseconds).
number
0
duration
|The animation duration (milliseconds).
number
1000
fraction
|How much an element should be in viewport before the animation is triggered.
number between
0 and
1
0
triggerOnce
|Specifies if the animation should run only once or everytime an element enters/exits/re-enters the viewport.
true or
false
false
className
|The class names to add to the container element.
string
undefined
style
|The inline styles to add to the container element.
React.CSSProperties
undefined
childClassName
|The class names to add to the child element.
string
undefined
childStyle
|The inline styles to add to the child element.
React.CSSProperties
undefined
onVisibilityChange
|Callback executed when the element enters or leaves the viewport. If more than one element is being animated, this function is called on each element.
(inView: boolean, entry: IntersectionObserverEntry) => void
undefined
To trigger the animation only the first time an element enters the viewport:
<Slide triggerOnce>
<p>I will animate only the first time you see me</p>
</Slide>
To chain together multiple animations, set the
cascade prop to
true:
<Fade cascade>
<p>I enter first...</p>
<p>...then comes my turn...</p>
<p>...and finally you see me!</p>
</Fade>
This is almost equivalent to
<Fade>
<p>I enter first...</p>
</Fade>
<Fade delay={1000}>
<p>...then comes my turn...</p>
</Fade>
<Fade delay={2000}>
<p>...and finally you see me!</p>
</Fade>
with the exception that, since each
Fade component creates an isolated visibility context, in the second snippet every
p will be shown only if they are inside the viewport (after the specified delay).
Starting from version 3.2.0, you can define custom animations! Simply import the
Reveal component (which is the default export of the library – give it the name you want) and pass it a
keyframes prop:
import React from "react";
import Reveal from "react-awesome-reveal";
import { keyframes } from "@emotion/react";
const customAnimation = keyframes`
from {
opacity: 0;
transform: translate3d(-200px, -100px, 0);
}
to {
opacity: 1;
transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
}
`;
function MyAnimatedComponent({ children }) {
return (
<Reveal keyframes={customAnimation}>
{children}
</Reveal>;
);
}
If no
keyframes prop is passed, the default rendered animation is a fading entrance from the left (equivalent to
<Fade direction="left">...</Fade>).
You can also pass these props to
Reveal:
cascade
damping
delay
duration
fraction
triggerOnce
className and
childClassName
style and
childStyle
onVisibilityChange
Intersection Observer is the API used to determine if an element is inside the viewport or not. Browser support is really good – with Safari adding support in 12.1, all major browsers now support Intersection Observers natively.
If you need to support old browsers, add the polyfill for the Intersection Observer API.
You can add the polyfill directly or use a service like polyfill.io to add it when needed.
yarn add intersection-observer
Then import it in your app:
import "intersection-observer";
If you are using Webpack (or similar) you could use dynamic imports to load the polyfill only if needed. A basic implementation could look something like this:
/**
* Do feature detection, to figure out which polyfills needs to be imported.
**/
async function loadPolyfills() {
if (typeof window.IntersectionObserver === "undefined") {
await import("intersection-observer");
}
}
To see the documentation for previous versions, navigate through past tags in the GitHub's project repository and read the README for that specific version.
Project source code is licensed under the MIT license. You are free to fork this repository, edit the code, share and use it both for non-commercial and commercial purposes.
Was struggling to find a replacement for react-reveal and this is a very simplified npm package that has done the trick.
Best quick reveal animation library in my opinion. It more for basic quick solutions. Not super customizable, but mostly doing job!