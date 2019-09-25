Starting with v5.0.0, this component is no longer based on Popper.js, which used react-popper. to use react-popper based popover you must use version 4.1.0
via NPM
npm i react-awesome-popover
via CDN (unpkg)
https://unpkg.com/react-awesome-popover@latest/build/index.umd.js
UMD library exposed as
ReactAwesomePopover
const Popover = ReactAwesomePopover;
ReactDOM.render(
<Popover>
<button>The Target</button>
<div>The content</div>
</Popover>,
document.body
);
The component supports server-side rendering
ReactDOM.render(
<Popover>
<button>The Target</button>
<div>
...
<Popover>
<button>The Target</button>
<div>
...
<Popover>
<button>The Target</button>
<div>The content</div>
</Popover>
...
</div>
</Popover>
...
</div>
</Popover>,
document.body
);
<Popover>
<button>Click</button>
<Motion defaultStyle={{ opacity: 0 }} style={{ opacity: spring(1) }}>
{style => {
return (
<div style={style}>
<h3>Popover</h3>
</div>
);
}}
</Motion>
</Popover>
Very simple!.
<Popover>
<button>The Target</button>
<div>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Voluptatibus error
laudantium incidunt vitae dignissimos praesentium nesciunt,
<Popover action="hover" placement="top">
<b>pariatur provident natus</b>
<div>Wow man</div>
</Popover>
aperiam, corporis, quo libero sapiente recusandae! Distinctio deserunt dolor
sequi, i
</div>
</Popover>
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|Default
|arrow
|Boolean
|If
false, the arrow is removed
true
|placement
|String
|The placement of the popover.
top-start,
top-center,
top-end,
left-start,
left-center,
left-end,
right-start,
right-center,
right-end,
bottom-start,
bottom-center,
bottom-end
auto
|action
|String
click or
hover. Supports touch event
click
|onOpen
|Function
|The callback is called when the content is mounted
|onClose
|Function
|The callback is called after the content is unmounted from the dom
|open
|Boolean
|Whether the popover is visible. Passing this prop puts the popover in controlled mode. To make the popover completely manageable, you must pass the
null value to the
action prop
false
|zIndex
|Number
|Initial number for zIndex
|1000
|overlayColor
|String
|Set the background color of an overlay element
|rgba(0,0,0,0.5)
|arrowPropss
|Object
|Pass any prop to the div element that wraps the arrow
{}
|preventDefault
|Boolean
|Cancels the event if it is cancelable, meaning that the default action that belongs to the event will not occur.more
false
|stopPropagation
|Boolean
|Stops the bubbling of an event to parent elements, preventing any parent event handlers from being executed. more
false