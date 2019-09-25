openbase logo
rap

react-awesome-popover

by Vahe
6.1.1

A smart popover component with animation support for ReactJS

Readme

Starting with v5.0.0, this component is no longer based on Popper.js, which used react-popper. to use react-popper based popover you must use version 4.1.0

React-awesome-popover

Installation

via NPM

npm i react-awesome-popover

via CDN (unpkg)

https://unpkg.com/react-awesome-popover@latest/build/index.umd.js

UMD library exposed as ReactAwesomePopover

const Popover = ReactAwesomePopover;

Example

ReactDOM.render(
  <Popover>
    <button>The Target</button>
    <div>The content</div>
  </Popover>,
  document.body
);

The component supports server-side rendering

You can also use nested popovers

ReactDOM.render(
  <Popover>
    <button>The Target</button>
    <div>
      ...
      <Popover>
        <button>The Target</button>
        <div>
          ...
          <Popover>
            <button>The Target</button>
            <div>The content</div>
          </Popover>
          ...
        </div>
      </Popover>
      ...
    </div>
  </Popover>,
  document.body
);

Performing an animation

<Popover>
  <button>Click</button>
  <Motion defaultStyle={{ opacity: 0 }} style={{ opacity: spring(1) }}>
    {style => {
      return (
        <div style={style}>
          <h3>Popover</h3>
        </div>
      );
    }}
  </Motion>
</Popover>

You can also use as a tooltip.

Very simple!.

<Popover>
  <button>The Target</button>
  <div>
    Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit. Voluptatibus error
    laudantium incidunt vitae dignissimos praesentium nesciunt,
    <Popover action="hover" placement="top">
      <b>pariatur provident natus</b>
      <div>Wow man</div>
    </Popover>
    aperiam, corporis, quo libero sapiente recusandae! Distinctio deserunt dolor
    sequi, i
  </div>
</Popover>

Props

PropTypeDescriptionDefault
arrowBooleanIf false, the arrow is removedtrue
placementStringThe placement of the popover.top-start,top-center,top-end,left-start,left-center,left-end,right-start,right-center,right-end,bottom-start,bottom-center,bottom-endauto
actionStringclick or hover. Supports touch eventclick
onOpenFunctionThe callback is called when the content is mounted
onCloseFunctionThe callback is called after the content is unmounted from the dom
openBooleanWhether the popover is visible. Passing this prop puts the popover in controlled mode. To make the popover completely manageable, you must pass the null value to the action propfalse
zIndexNumberInitial number for zIndex1000
overlayColorStringSet the background color of an overlay elementrgba(0,0,0,0.5)
arrowPropssObjectPass any prop to the div element that wraps the arrow{}
preventDefaultBooleanCancels the event if it is cancelable, meaning that the default action that belongs to the event will not occur.morefalse
stopPropagationBooleanStops the bubbling of an event to parent elements, preventing any parent event handlers from being executed. morefalse

