arrow Boolean If false , the arrow is removed true

placement String The placement of the popover. top-start , top-center , top-end , left-start , left-center , left-end , right-start , right-center , right-end , bottom-start , bottom-center , bottom-end auto

action String click or hover . Supports touch event click

onOpen Function The callback is called when the content is mounted

onClose Function The callback is called after the content is unmounted from the dom

open Boolean Whether the popover is visible. Passing this prop puts the popover in controlled mode. To make the popover completely manageable, you must pass the null value to the action prop false

zIndex Number Initial number for zIndex 1000

overlayColor String Set the background color of an overlay element rgba(0,0,0,0.5)

arrowPropss Object Pass any prop to the div element that wraps the arrow {}

preventDefault Boolean Cancels the event if it is cancelable, meaning that the default action that belongs to the event will not occur.more false