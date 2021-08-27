Deprecated

This repository is deprecated. But I created a new modal package which uses react hooks. It's easier and more intuitive. Prease look at the new repository.

https://github.com/microcmsio/react-hooks-use-modal

This is a Customizable Modal.

http://shibe97.github.io/react-awesome-modal/

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Modal from 'react-awesome-modal' ; export default class Examples extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { visible : false } } openModal() { this .setState({ visible : true }); } closeModal() { this .setState({ visible : false }); } render() { return ( < section > < h1 > React-Modal Examples </ h1 > < input type = "button" value = "Open" onClick = {() => this.openModal()} /> < Modal visible = {this.state.visible} width = "400" height = "300" effect = "fadeInUp" onClickAway = {() => this.closeModal()}> < div > < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > Some Contents </ p > < a href = "javascript:void(0);" onClick = {() => this.closeModal()}>Close </ a > </ div > </ Modal > </ section > ); } }

Props

Attribute Required Type description example visible required Boolean to show or hide the dialog false effect option String to set how to pop-up fadeInUp, fadeInDown, etc... width option String to set modal width (px or %) 500, 500px, 80% height option String to set modal height (px or %) 400, 400px, 50% onClickAway option Function to set actions when the user click the mask -

Effect

fadeInDown [default]

fadeInUp

fadeInLeft

fadeInRight

How To Develop

Setup

npm install

Build

npm run build

Watch and auto build

npm run watch

Test

npm test

Docs

npm run docs

License

MIT