This repository is deprecated. But I created a new modal package which uses react hooks. It's easier and more intuitive. Prease look at the new repository.
https://github.com/microcmsio/react-hooks-use-modal
This is a Customizable Modal.
http://shibe97.github.io/react-awesome-modal/
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Modal from 'react-awesome-modal';
export default class Examples extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
visible : false
}
}
openModal() {
this.setState({
visible : true
});
}
closeModal() {
this.setState({
visible : false
});
}
render() {
return (
<section>
<h1>React-Modal Examples</h1>
<input type="button" value="Open" onClick={() => this.openModal()} />
<Modal visible={this.state.visible} width="400" height="300" effect="fadeInUp" onClickAway={() => this.closeModal()}>
<div>
<h1>Title</h1>
<p>Some Contents</p>
<a href="javascript:void(0);" onClick={() => this.closeModal()}>Close</a>
</div>
</Modal>
</section>
);
}
}
|Attribute
|Required
|Type
|description
|example
|visible
|required
|Boolean
|to show or hide the dialog
|false
|effect
|option
|String
|to set how to pop-up
|fadeInUp, fadeInDown, etc...
|width
|option
|String
|to set modal width (px or %)
|500, 500px, 80%
|height
|option
|String
|to set modal height (px or %)
|400, 400px, 50%
|onClickAway
|option
|Function
|to set actions when the user click the mask
|-
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm run watch
$ npm test
$ npm run docs
MIT