Lightbox-like Image viewer for React

Lightbox image image viewer for react with zoom, rotate and move feature with single or multi image. Includes basic touch support.

Features

Fully Responsive

Smooth tranformation

Single Image Mode

Multiple Image Mode

Virtually unlimited zoom steps and move Support

Full 360 degree rotate support

Touch Support

Full keyboard support

Supports all major browsers

How to use

Setting up

To install, run the following command with your favourite package manager:

yarn add react-awesome-lightbox

Once installed, include it in your project like this:

import Lightbox from "react-awesome-lightbox" ; import "react-awesome-lightbox/build/style.css" ;

Then use it like this for single image:

<Lightbox image= "image_url" title= "Image Title" >

or for multiple images:

let images = [ { url : "image_url1" , title : "image title 1" }, { url : "image_url2" , title : "image title 2" } ] <Lightbox images={images}>

Available properties

Lightbox can be customized with the following properties

property default description image n/a URL to the image to show

while in single image mode title n/a Title to show with the single image images null Takes an array of inage

and starts the lightbox

in multi image mode. *If you supply both image and

images prop, image is ignored.

supported formats : ["url1","url2"...]

or

[{url"url",title:"title"}...] startIndex 0 If the lightbox is in multiple image mode,

the starting image index zoomStep 0.3 Step for zoom in or zoom out,

1 means 100% so, default 0.3 means 30% onClose null This function determines how to

react when the close button is pressed allowZoom true Determines if image zoom controls should be shown allowRotate true Determine if image rotate controls should be shown allowReset true Determine if reset buttons should be shown buttonAlign "flex-end" Determine how to align the toolbar buttons

options are: flex-end , flex-start , center showTitle true Determines if title should be shown if available keyboardInteraction true Determine if keyboard shortcuts will be allowed

See below section for available

Shortcuts doubleClickZoom 4 Determine how much to zoom in if double clicked.

default 4 means close to 400%.

Setting it to 0 will disable

doubleclick/ double tap zoom onNavigateImage null Callback when image is navigated. It accepts the

new index as its parameter.

Keyboard Shortcut:

Arrow keys ← , → , when zoomed out, will navigate between images in multi image mode.

, , when zoomed out, will navigate between images in multi image mode. When Zoomed in, ← , → , ↑ , ↓ keys will move the image

, , , keys will move the image + and - will zoom in and out the image is zoom is allowed.

and will zoom in and out the image is zoom is allowed. esc will reset transformation (if reset is allowrd), if no transformation is left to reset it will trigger the onClose function (close the lightbox).

Styling

All the styles are in the build/style.css file. If you want to modify the CSS, download this file and customize it. then include the custom CSS file instead of the file from the package.

Pinch to Zoom

Released under the MIT license. Icons are from Icofont. Contributions are welcome 🖤