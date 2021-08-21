Lightbox image image viewer for react with zoom, rotate and move feature with single or multi image. Includes basic touch support.
To install, run the following command with your favourite package manager:
yarn add react-awesome-lightbox
Once installed, include it in your project like this:
import Lightbox from "react-awesome-lightbox";
// You need to import the CSS only once
import "react-awesome-lightbox/build/style.css";
<Lightbox image="image_url" title="Image Title">
let images = [
{
url:"image_url1",
title:"image title 1"
},
{
url:"image_url2",
title:"image title 2"
}
]
<Lightbox images={images}>
Lightbox can be customized with the following properties
|property
|default
|description
|image
|n/a
|URL to the image to show
while in single image mode
|title
|n/a
|Title to show with the single image
|images
|null
|Takes an
array of inage
and starts the lightbox
in multi image mode. *If you supply both
image and
images prop,
image is ignored.
supported formats :
["url1","url2"...]
or
[{url"url",title:"title"}...]
|startIndex
|0
|If the lightbox is in multiple image mode,
the starting image index
|zoomStep
|0.3
|Step for zoom in or zoom out,
1 means 100% so, default 0.3 means 30%
|onClose
|null
|This function determines how to
react when the close button is pressed
|allowZoom
|true
|Determines if image zoom controls should be shown
|allowRotate
|true
|Determine if image rotate controls should be shown
|allowReset
|true
|Determine if reset buttons should be shown
|buttonAlign
|"flex-end"
|Determine how to align the toolbar buttons
options are:
flex-end,
flex-start,
center
|showTitle
|true
|Determines if title should be shown if available
|keyboardInteraction
|true
|Determine if keyboard shortcuts will be allowed
See below section for available
Shortcuts
|doubleClickZoom
|4
|Determine how much to zoom in if double clicked.
default 4 means close to 400%.
Setting it to 0 will disable
doubleclick/ double tap zoom
|onNavigateImage
|null
|Callback when image is navigated. It accepts the
new index as its parameter.
onClose function (close the lightbox).
All the styles are in the
build/style.css file. If you want to modify the CSS, download this file and customize it. then include the custom CSS file instead of the file from the package.
Released under the MIT license. Icons are from Icofont. Contributions are welcome 🖤