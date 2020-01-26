React <AwesomeButton /> UI Component

react-awesome-button is a performant, extendable, highly customisable, production ready React Component that renders an animated set of 3D UI buttons. Bundled together with a social share and progress enabled components.

Key Features

60fps 3D animated button

Animated progress button

button Social icons and network specific share methods

and network specific OnPress ripple effect

Look and feel customisable and extendable in two ways: via CSS custom properties or SASS variables and lists (scss config file).

or variables and lists (scss config file). Use it with CSSModules or **Plain CSS

Live demo

Checkout the live demo with the CSS customizer at my web portfolio page.

You can run this demo locally on 8080 by cloning this repository and running npm start

Storybook

Checkout the Storybook at my web portfolio page.

Figma File

Import it directly into your Figma project.

You can run the storybook locally on 6006 by cloning this repository and running npm run storybook

Installation

npm install --save react-awesome-button

Styling with plain CSS and CSS Modules

Plain CSS

import { AwesomeButton } from "react-awesome-button" ; import "react-awesome-button/dist/styles.css" ; function Button ( ) { return < AwesomeButton type = "primary" > Button </ AwesomeButton > ; }

CSS Modules

import { AwesomeButton } from "react-awesome-button" ; import AwesomeButtonStyles from "react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss" ; function Button ( ) { return ( < AwesomeButton cssModule = {AwesomeButtonStyles} type = "primary" > Button </ AwesomeButton > ); }

AwesomeButton rendered with a button tag

Renders the component with a Button tag and an onPress prop called on animation release. Checkout this example live on the storyboard.

import { AwesomeButton } from "react-awesome-button" ; import AwesomeButtonStyles from "react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss" ; function Button ( ) { return ( < AwesomeButton cssModule = {AwesomeButtonStyles} type = "primary" ripple onPress = {() => { // do something }} > Button </ AwesomeButton > ); }

AwesomeButton rendered with an anchor tag

Render the component with an anchor tag setting the href and target attributes.

Checkout this example live on the storyboard.

import { AwesomeButton } from "react-awesome-button" ; import AwesomeButtonStyles from "react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss" ; function Button ( ) { return ( < AwesomeButton cssModule = {AwesomeButtonStyles} type = "primary" href = "https://google.com" target = "_blank" > Button </ AwesomeButton > ); }

AwesomeButton props

Attribute Type Default Description type string primary Render a specific button type, styled by the .scss type list size string auto Render a specific button size, styled by the .scss size list element node null Overwrites the default container element renderer, useful for using it with react-router Link component. disabled bool false Should render a disabled button visible bool true Should the button be visible ripple bool false Should render the animated ripple effect onPress function null Default click/press function href string null Forces the button to be rendered on an anchor container and sets the href to the specified value target string null When used together with href renders an anchor with a specific target attribute

AwesomeButtonProgress basic example

Checkout this example live on the storyboard.

import { AwesomeButtonProgress } from 'react-awesome-button' ; import AwesomeButtonStyles from 'react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss' function Button ( ) { return ( < AwesomeButtonProgress cssModule = {AwesomeButtonStyles} type = "primary" onPress = {next => { // do a sync/async task then call `next()` }} > Button </ AwesomeButtonProgress > ); }

AwesomeButtonProgress specific props

Being a wrapper on the AwesomeButton component, it accepts its props plus the following ones.

Attribute Type Default Description loadingLabel string Wait .. Progress button loading label text resultLabel string Success Progress button success label text releaseDelay number 500 Delay for releasing the button after the progress animation fakePress boolean false When set to true triggers a fake button press

AwesomeButtonSocial basic example

Checkout this example live on the storyboard.

import { AwesomeButtonSocial } from 'react-awesome-button' ; import AwesomeButtonStyles from 'react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss' function Button ( ) { return ( < AwesomeButtonSocial cssModule = {AwesomeButtonStyles} type = "facebook" url = "https://caferati.me" > Button </ AwesomeButton > ); }

AwesomeButtonSocial specific props

Being a wrapper on the AwesomeButton component, it accepts its props plus the following ones.

Attribute Type Default Description type string primary Render a specific button type. Bundled with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Github, Youtube, Linkedin, Pinterest, Reddit, Messenger, Whatsapp and Google Plus (RIP) types and share methods icon bool false Should render the social icon relative to the button type iconHeight number 23 Rendered icon height icon number 30 Rendered icon width url string null Url string to be used on the sharer image string null Image url to be rendered on the sharer message string null Message string to be rendered on the share post phone string null Phone number to be used when using the Whatsapp sharer user string null Username to be redirected to when using the Messenger sharer

React Native Version

Checkout the React Native version of the Awesome Button UI Component at rcaferati/react-native-really-awesome-button

Author

Rafael Caferati

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2019 Rafael Caferati.