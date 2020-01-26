react-awesome-button is a performant, extendable, highly customisable, production ready React Component that renders an animated set of 3D UI buttons. Bundled together with a social share and progress enabled components.
Checkout the live demo with the
CSS customizer at my web portfolio page.
You can run this demo locally on
8080 by cloning this repository and running
npm start
Checkout the
Storybook at my web portfolio page.
Import it directly into your Figma project.
You can run the storybook locally on
6006 by cloning this repository and running
npm run storybook
npm install --save react-awesome-button
import { AwesomeButton } from "react-awesome-button";
import "react-awesome-button/dist/styles.css";
function Button() {
return <AwesomeButton type="primary">Button</AwesomeButton>;
}
import { AwesomeButton } from "react-awesome-button";
import AwesomeButtonStyles from "react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss";
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButton cssModule={AwesomeButtonStyles} type="primary">
Button
</AwesomeButton>
);
}
AwesomeButton rendered with a button tag
Renders the component with a
Button tag and an onPress prop called on animation release.
Checkout this example live on the storyboard.
import { AwesomeButton } from "react-awesome-button";
import AwesomeButtonStyles from "react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss";
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButton
cssModule={AwesomeButtonStyles}
type="primary"
ripple
onPress={() => {
// do something
}}
>
Button
</AwesomeButton>
);
}
AwesomeButton rendered with an anchor tag
Render the component with an
anchor tag setting the href and target attributes.
Checkout this example live on the storyboard.
import { AwesomeButton } from "react-awesome-button";
import AwesomeButtonStyles from "react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss";
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButton
cssModule={AwesomeButtonStyles}
type="primary"
href="https://google.com"
target="_blank"
>
Button
</AwesomeButton>
);
}
AwesomeButton props
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|type
string
primary
|Render a specific button type, styled by the .scss type list
|size
string
auto
|Render a specific button size, styled by the .scss size list
|element
node
null
|Overwrites the default container element renderer, useful for using it with react-router Link component.
|disabled
bool
false
|Should render a disabled button
|visible
bool
true
|Should the button be visible
|ripple
bool
false
|Should render the animated ripple effect
|onPress
function
null
|Default click/press function
|href
string
null
|Forces the button to be rendered on an
anchor container and sets the href to the specified value
|target
string
null
|When used together with
href renders an anchor with a specific target attribute
AwesomeButtonProgress basic example
Checkout this example live on the storyboard.
import { AwesomeButtonProgress } from 'react-awesome-button';
import AwesomeButtonStyles from 'react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss'
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButtonProgress
cssModule={AwesomeButtonStyles}
type="primary"
onPress={next => {
// do a sync/async task then call `next()`
}}
>
Button
</AwesomeButtonProgress>
);
}
AwesomeButtonProgress specific props
Being a wrapper on the
AwesomeButton component, it accepts its props plus the following ones.
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|loadingLabel
string
Wait ..
|Progress button loading label text
|resultLabel
string
Success
|Progress button success label text
|releaseDelay
number
|500
|Delay for releasing the button after the progress animation
|fakePress
boolean
false
|When set to
true triggers a fake button press
AwesomeButtonSocial basic example
Checkout this example live on the storyboard.
import { AwesomeButtonSocial } from 'react-awesome-button';
import AwesomeButtonStyles from 'react-awesome-button/src/styles/styles.scss'
function Button() {
return (
<AwesomeButtonSocial
cssModule={AwesomeButtonStyles}
type="facebook"
url="https://caferati.me"
>
Button
</AwesomeButton>
);
}
AwesomeButtonSocial specific props
Being a wrapper on the
AwesomeButton component, it accepts its props plus the following ones.
|Attribute
|Type
|Default
|Description
|type
string
primary
|Render a specific button type. Bundled with Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Github, Youtube, Linkedin, Pinterest, Reddit, Messenger, Whatsapp and Google Plus (RIP) types and share methods
|icon
bool
false
|Should render the social icon relative to the button type
|iconHeight
number
23
|Rendered icon height
|icon
number
30
|Rendered icon width
|url
string
null
|Url string to be used on the sharer
|image
string
null
|Image url to be rendered on the sharer
|message
string
null
|Message string to be rendered on the share post
|phone
string
null
|Phone number to be used when using the Whatsapp sharer
|user
string
null
|Username to be redirected to when using the Messenger sharer
Checkout the React Native version of the Awesome Button UI Component at rcaferati/react-native-really-awesome-button
MIT. Copyright (c) 2019 Rafael Caferati.