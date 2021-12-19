👤 Load, crop and preview avatar with ReactJS component
npm i react-avatar-edit
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import Avatar from 'react-avatar-edit'
class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props)
const src = './example/einshtein.jpg'
this.state = {
preview: null,
src
}
this.onCrop = this.onCrop.bind(this)
this.onClose = this.onClose.bind(this)
this.onBeforeFileLoad = this.onBeforeFileLoad.bind(this)
}
onClose() {
this.setState({preview: null})
}
onCrop(preview) {
this.setState({preview})
}
onBeforeFileLoad(elem) {
if(elem.target.files[0].size > 71680){
alert("File is too big!");
elem.target.value = "";
};
}
render () {
return (
<div>
<Avatar
width={390}
height={295}
onCrop={this.onCrop}
onClose={this.onClose}
onBeforeFileLoad={this.onBeforeFileLoad}
src={this.state.src}
/>
<img src={this.state.preview} alt="Preview" />
</div>
)
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<App /> , document.getElementById('root'))
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|img
|Image
|The Image object to display
|src
|String/Base64
|The url to base64 string to load (use urls from your domain to prevent security errors)
|width
|Number
|The width of the editor
|height
|Number
|The height of the editor (image will fit to this height if neither imageHeight, nor imageWidth is set)
|imageWidth
|Number
|The desired width of the image, can not be used together with imageHeight
|imageHeight
|Number
|The desired height of the image, can not be used together with imageWidth
|cropRadius
|Number
|The crop area radius in px (default: calculated as min image with/height / 3)
|cropColor
|String
|The crop border color (default: white)
|lineWidth
|Number
|The crop border width (default: 4)
|minCropRadius
|Number
|The min crop area radius in px (default: 30)
|backgroundColor
|String
|The color of the image background (default: white)
|closeIconColor
|String
|The close button color (default: white)
|shadingColor
|String
|The shading color (default: grey)
|shadingOpacity
|Number
|The shading area opacity (default: 0.6)
|mimeTypes
|String
|The mime types used to filter loaded files (default: image/jpeg,image/png)
|label
|String
|Label text (default: Choose a file)
|labelStyle
|Object
|The style object for preview label (use camel case for css properties fore example: fontSize)
|borderStyle
|Object
|The style for object border preview (use camel case for css properties fore example: fontSize)
|onImageLoad(image)
|Function
|Invoked when image based on src prop finish loading
|onCrop(image)
|Function
|Invoked when user drag&drop event stop and return cropped image in base64 string
|onBeforeFileLoad(file)
|Function
|Invoked when user before upload file with internal file loader (etc. check file size)
|onFileLoad(file)
|Function
|Invoked when user upload file with internal file loader
|onClose()
|Function
|Invoked when user clicks on close editor button
|exportAsSquare
|Boolean
|The exported image is a square and the circle is not cut-off from the image
|exportSize
|Number
|The size the exported image should have (width and height equal). The cropping will be made on the original image to ensure a high quality.
|exportMimeType
|String
|The mime type that should be used to export the image, supported are: image/jpeg, image/png (Default: image/png)
|exportQuality
|Number
|The quality that should be used when exporting in image/jpeg. A value between 0.0 and 1.0.
npm run start
npm run build