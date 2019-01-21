openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rac

react-avatar-cropper

by Justin
0.1.3 (see all)

Aiming to be a complete solution for avatar cropping in react.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

254

GitHub Stars

284

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Image Manipulation, React Avatar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-avatar-cropper

Reviewed by Hound

React Avatar Cropper aims to be an out of the box solution to solve the avatar cropping problem for 99% of common use cases. Most of the time you want a modal to pop up, allow the user to crop their uploaded image, and then you want to receive that base64 data to display and send to the server. React Avatar Cropper takes care of this use case.

Taking heavy inspiration from slack's and facebook's user photo cropper, react-avatar-cropper is here to make it easy.

Demo

There is a demo on http://dropsofserenity.github.io/react-avatar-cropper/

Installation

In your project

npm install --save react-avatar-cropper

react-avatar-cropper also depends on react obviously :) and react-bootstrap for modal functionality. To install run the following.

npm install --save react
npm install --save react-bootstrap

Usage

Usage is fairly simple, you can check the /example folder on github for a slightly more complex use case (the use case you see above in the demo). AvatarCropper simple takes a width and a height to determine what size avatar you would like. AvatarCropper then takes an image property where you can pass an external image, a user uploaded data URI or whatever you would like. An onRequestHide function is passed to the underlying modal so you can decide how to dismiss the modal. Lastly onCrop callback function is required, and gives you back the cropped Image, for you to do with as you wish.

// require the component...
var AvatarCropper = require("react-avatar-cropper");

// and in the render function of wherever you please...
render: function() {
  return (
    <AvatarCropper
      onRequestHide={this.handleRequestHide}
      onCrop={this.handleCrop}
      image={this.state.img}
      width={400}
      height={400}
    />
  );
}

Example

There is an example of this common use case on the page for this plugin. Most importantly we pass the cropped DataURI back through your provided onCrop function.

Check out http://dropsofserenity.github.io/react-avatar-cropper/ for more examples and info.

Contributing

Feel free to place issues on the issue tracker or place a pull request regarding any functionality. I would like to keep this package limited to providing a great solution for the wide 99% use case that people have for avatar croppers.

Thanks for looking! <3

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-cropperCropperjs as React component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
99K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@toast-ui/react-image-editor🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic
antd-img-crop🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rae
react-avatar-editorSmall avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rec
react-easy-cropA React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
137K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric
react-image-cropA responsive image cropping tool for React
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
254K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 51 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial