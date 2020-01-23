A React component that allows a user to select time-slots in a calendar-like UI.
npm install --save react-available-times
import AvailableTimes from 'react-available-times';
<AvailableTimes
weekStartsOn="monday"
calendars={[
{
id: 'work',
title: 'Work',
foregroundColor: '#ff00ff',
backgroundColor: '#f0f0f0',
selected: true,
},
{
id: 'private',
title: 'My private cal',
foregroundColor: '#666',
backgroundColor: '#f3f3f3',
},
]}
onChange={(selections) => {
selections.forEach(({ start, end }) => {
console.log('Start:', start, 'End:', end);
})
}}
onEventsRequested={({ calendarId, start, end, callback }) => {
loadMoreEvents(calendarId, start, end).then(callback);
}}
initialSelections={[
{ start: aDateObject, end: anotherDateObject }
]}
height={400}
recurring={false}
availableDays={['monday', 'tuesday', 'wednesday', 'thursday', 'friday']}
availableHourRange={{ start: 9, end: 19 }}
/>
None of the props are required.
weekStartsOn: a string (either
"monday" or
"sunday") specifying what
day of the week should come first.
calendars: a list of calendars displayed in the dropdown at the top right.
onChange: a function called whenever a selection is made. Receives an array
of objects, each with a
start and an
end date.
onEventsRequested: a function called when new weeks are loaded. Hook in to
this function to continuously feed events to the calendar view. The
callback
provided should be called when you have fetched events for the particular
calendarId. Call the callback with an array of objects, where each object
has a
start and an
end date, plus a
title property. Can have a
calendarId property tying them to a calendar, inheriting the foreground and
background color. Can also have a
allDay property, in which case they are
rendered at the top.
initialSelections: an array of pre-filled selections. Each object in the
array needs a
start and an
end date.
height: a string or a number controlling the
height of the component.
E.g.
'100%',
350,
'100vh'. If left out, the full height of the screen
will be used.
recurring: set to
true to turn the view into a selector for recurring
availability. No dates are then shown, and the
onChange callback is called
with events that have a start and end expressed in number of minutes since
the start of the week. The
weekStartsOn prop is taken into account here, so
the
0 minute is either monday at 00:00 or sunday at 00:00.
availableDays: an array of strings (
"monday",
"tuesday" ...) specifying
what days of the week are available to be used. It is set to every day by default.
availableHourRange: an object with
start and
end numbers, ranging from 0 to 24
inclusive. Defaults to the entire day by default.
First, run
npm install to install all dependencies. Then, to manually test
the component, run
npm run start-test and open
http://localhost:3333/ in a
browser.
Unit tests are run with jest. Run
npm run test -- --watch to run tests.