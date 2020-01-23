openbase logo
rat

react-available-times

by Henric Trotzig
1.4.0 (see all)

A calendar to select available time slots

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

129

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Available Times

A React component that allows a user to select time-slots in a calendar-like UI.

Demo

Installation

npm install --save react-available-times

Usage

import AvailableTimes from 'react-available-times';

<AvailableTimes
  weekStartsOn="monday"
  calendars={[
    {
      id: 'work',
      title: 'Work',
      foregroundColor: '#ff00ff',
      backgroundColor: '#f0f0f0',
      selected: true,
    },
    {
      id: 'private',
      title: 'My private cal',
      foregroundColor: '#666',
      backgroundColor: '#f3f3f3',
    },
  ]}
  onChange={(selections) => {
    selections.forEach(({ start, end }) => {
      console.log('Start:', start, 'End:', end);
    })
  }}
  onEventsRequested={({ calendarId, start, end, callback }) => {
    loadMoreEvents(calendarId, start, end).then(callback);
  }}
  initialSelections={[
    { start: aDateObject, end: anotherDateObject }
  ]}
  height={400}
  recurring={false}
  availableDays={['monday', 'tuesday', 'wednesday', 'thursday', 'friday']}
  availableHourRange={{ start: 9, end: 19 }}
/>

Props

None of the props are required.

  • weekStartsOn: a string (either "monday" or "sunday") specifying what day of the week should come first.
  • calendars: a list of calendars displayed in the dropdown at the top right.
  • onChange: a function called whenever a selection is made. Receives an array of objects, each with a start and an end date.
  • onEventsRequested: a function called when new weeks are loaded. Hook in to this function to continuously feed events to the calendar view. The callback provided should be called when you have fetched events for the particular calendarId. Call the callback with an array of objects, where each object has a start and an end date, plus a title property. Can have a calendarId property tying them to a calendar, inheriting the foreground and background color. Can also have a allDay property, in which case they are rendered at the top.
  • initialSelections: an array of pre-filled selections. Each object in the array needs a start and an end date.
  • height: a string or a number controlling the height of the component. E.g. '100%', 350, '100vh'. If left out, the full height of the screen will be used.
  • recurring: set to true to turn the view into a selector for recurring availability. No dates are then shown, and the onChange callback is called with events that have a start and end expressed in number of minutes since the start of the week. The weekStartsOn prop is taken into account here, so the 0 minute is either monday at 00:00 or sunday at 00:00.
  • availableDays: an array of strings ("monday", "tuesday" ...) specifying what days of the week are available to be used. It is set to every day by default.
  • availableHourRange: an object with start and end numbers, ranging from 0 to 24 inclusive. Defaults to the entire day by default.

Contributing

First, run npm install to install all dependencies. Then, to manually test the component, run npm run start-test and open http://localhost:3333/ in a browser.

Unit tests are run with jest. Run npm run test -- --watch to run tests.

