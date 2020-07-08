A light replacement for built-in
<textarea /> component which automatically adjusts its height to match the content.
NB: It does not require any polyfill
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import TextareaAutosize from 'react-autosize-textarea';
ReactDOM.renderComponent(
<TextareaAutosize {...textareaProps} onResize={(e) => {}} />,
document.body
);
npm install --save react-autosize-textarea
yarn add react-autosize-textarea
TextareaAutosize is perfectly compatible with ReactJS default one, so to get started you can simply replace any
<textarea></textarea> with
<TextareaAutosize></TextareaAutosize>. It's that easy :)
You can pass any prop you're allowed to use with the default React
textarea (
valueLink too).
In addition to them,
TextareaAutosize comes with some optional custom
props to facilitate its usage:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onResize
Function
|optional. Called whenever the textarea resizes
|rows
Number
|optional. Minimum number of visible rows
|maxRows
Number
|optional. Maximum number of visible rows
|async
Boolean
false
|optional. Initialize
autosize asynchronously. Enable it if you are using StyledComponents. This is forced to true when
maxRows is set. Async initialization will make your page "jump" when the component appears, as it will first be rendered with the normal size, then resized to content.
|ref
Function
|optional. Ref to the DOM node
onResize
Sometimes you may need to react any time
TextareaAutosize resizes itself. To do so, you should use the optional callback onResize which will be triggered at any resize with the
autosize:resized event object:
function onResize(event) {
console.log(event.type); // -> "autosize:resized"
}
<TextareaAutosize onResize={onResize} />
You can set
minHeight and
maxHeight through CSS or inline-style as usual:
<TextareaAutosize style={{ minHeight: 20, maxHeight: 80 }} /> // min-height: 20px; max-height: 80px;
NB: you may need to take into account borders and/or padding.
In addition to
minHeight, you can force
TextareaAutosize to have a minimum number of rows by passing the prop
rows:
<TextareaAutosize rows={3} /> // minimun height is three rows
In addition to
maxHeight, you can force
TextareaAutosize to have a maximum number of rows by passing the prop
maxRows:
<TextareaAutosize maxRows={3} /> // maximum height is three rows
In order to manually call
textarea's DOM element functions like
focus() or
blur(), you need a ref to the DOM node.
You get one by using the prop
ref as shown in the example below:
class Form extends React.Component {
constructor() {
this.textarea = React.createRef()
}
componentDidMount() {
this.textarea.current.focus();
}
render() {
return (
<TextareaAutosize ref={this.textarea} />
);
}
}
|Chrome
|Firefox
|IE
|Safari
|Android
|Yes
|Yes
|9+
|Yes
|4+
This module is based on the very popular autosize script written by Jack Moore.