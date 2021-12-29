Autocomplete input field for React
import TextInput from 'react-autocomplete-input';
import 'react-autocomplete-input/dist/bundle.css';
<TextInput options={["apple", "apricot", "banana", "carrot"]} />
import TextInput from 'react-autocomplete-input';
import 'react-autocomplete-input/dist/bundle.css';
<TextField trigger={["@", "@@"]} options={{"@": ["aa", "ab", "abc", "abcd"], "@@": ["az", "ar"]}} />
Here for trigger
@ first set of options will resolve and for
@@ — second set.
Note: All props are optional.
"textarea"
Widget for rendering input field
""
Initial text for input
false
Disables widget, i.e. during form submission
6
Defines how many options can be listed simultaneously. Show all matched options if maxOptions equals 0.
() => {}
Callback invoked upon selecting an option. Receives selection value as a parameter.
(trigger, slug) => trigger + slug
Callback invoked upon selecting an option, will display what the function returns. Receives trigger and selection value as a parameter.
() => {}
Callback for requesting new options to support lazy-loading. If
requestOnlyIfNoOptions is true, then
onRequestOptions called only if no options are currently available. Otherwise
onRequestOptions is called every time text is changed and
trigger is found.
import React from 'react';
import TextInput from 'react-autocomplete-input';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.handleRequestOptions = this.handleRequestOptions.bind(this);
this.state = { options: ["apple", "apricot", "banana", "carror"] };
}
// text in input is "I want @ap"
handleRequestOptions(part) {
console.log(part); // -> "ap", which is part after trigger "@"
this.setState({ options: SOME_NEW_OPTION_ARRAY });
}
render() {
return <TextInput onRequestOptions={this.handleRequestOptions} options={this.state.options} />;
}
}
If true, will match options in the middle of the word as well
Popup horizontal offset
Popup vertical offset
[]
List of available options for autocomplete
^[a-zA-Z0-9_\-]+$
This regular expression checks if text after
trigger can be autocompleted or not. I.e. "@ap" matches the default regex as "ap" matches the regex, therefore library will try to find appropriate option. "@a$p" fails to match the regex as there is not "$" character in it, therefore library considering this string as irrelevant.
true
If
requestOnlyIfNoOptions is true, then
onRequestOptions called only if no options are currently available. Otherwise
onRequestOptions is called every time text is changed and
trigger is found.
[',', '.', '!', '?']
By default, after option is selected, it is inserted with following
spacer. If user inputs one of the characters from
spaceRemovers array, then
spacer is automatically removed. I.e.
@apple ,| is automatically changed to
@apple, |, where
| represents caret.
' '
Character which is inserted along with the selected option.
'@'
Character or string, which triggers showing autocompletion option list. '' and '@@' are both valid triggers. Keep in mind that user have to input at least one extra character to make option list available if empty trigger is used.
Only show autocompletion option list after this many characters have been typed after the trigger character.
''
Widget supports both controlling options: by value and by state. If you explicitly pass
value prop, you have to update it manually every time
onChange event is emitted. If you don't pass
value prop, then widget uses internal state for value manipulation.
If true, then an enter / return keypress is passed on (after being used to autocomplete). Useful if you want to have the form submit as soon as a single value is chosen.
By default styles are defined in
"react-autocomplete-input/dist/bundle.css", however, you may define your custom styles instead for following entities:
ul.react-autocomplete-input
ul.react-autocomplete-input > li
ul.react-autocomplete-input > li.active
