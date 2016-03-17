openbase logo
react-autobind

by Cassio Zen
1.0.6 (see all)

Utility function to Automatically bind methods defined within a component's Class to the current object's lexical `this` instance.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

33.6K

GitHub Stars

192

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/5
Read All Reviews
davidhu2000

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

React Class autoBind

Automatically binds methods defined within a component's Class to the current object's lexical this instance (similarly to the default behavior of React.createClass).

Description

React 0.13 introduced the possibility to define components using plain JavaScript ES6 classes. But differently from the traditional React.createClass, user defined methods in a ES6 class are not automatically bound.

Autobind is an utility function that can be called from the class constructor to bind the class methods to the component instance.

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save react-autobind

Then import it:

import autoBind from 'react-autobind';

Usage

You will generally call autoBind from the class constructor, passing the 'this' context:

constructor(props) {
  super(props);
  autoBind(this);
}

Autobind is smart enough to avoid binding React related methods (such as render and lifecycle hooks).

You can also explicitly specify certain methods to exclude from binding:

constructor(props) {
  super(props);
  autoBind(this, {
    wontBind: ['leaveAlone1', 'leaveAlone2']
  });
}

Or specify the only methods that should be auto-bound:

constructor(props) {
  super(props);
  autoBind(this, {
    bindOnly: ['myMethod1', 'myMethod2']
  });
}

Naturally, wontBind and bindOnly cannot be used together.

Example

import React from 'react';
import {render} from 'react-dom';
import autoBind from 'react-autobind';

class App extends React.Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      clickCounter: 0
    }
    autoBind(this);
  }

  increment() {
    this.setState({
      clickCounter: this.state.clickCounter + 1
    });
  }

  // React's render and lifecycle hooks aren't bound

  componentDidMount() {
    console.log("Component is mounted.");
  }

  render(){
    return (
      <div>
        <h1>Number of clicks: {this.state.clickCounter}</h1>
        <button onClick={this.increment}>Increment Counter</button>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));

Similar Projects

React-autobind is similar (and forks some code from) Autobind Decorator, with two main differences:

  1. React-autobind is focused on React, and avoids binding React's Component methods such as render and lifecycle hooks.

  2. React-autobind is a plain function call, while Autobind Decorator uses a more elegant but still not standardized JavaScript syntax that is subject to change in the future.

100
David Hu
San Francisco, CA
Software Developer with experience in languages such as Ruby, JavaScript, and SQL, and frameworks such as Rails, React, React Native, and Electron
January 5, 2021
Abandoned

This package works great. I used it in many of my early projects. However, this project is no longer maintained. Plus, using arrow functions in the component serve the same purpose.

0

