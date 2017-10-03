Wrap a single child with this component to make it auto-scale (
transform) to fit its parent (or a maximum size specified through props).
Requires React 0.14 or later. Currently uses element-resize-event to detect resizing of elements without polling.
npm install --save react-auto-scale
This assumes that you’re using npm package manager with a module bundler like Webpack or Browserify to consume CommonJS modules.
.myContent will scale to fit inside
.myContainer.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AutoScale from 'react-auto-scale';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="myContainer">
<AutoScale>
<div className="myContent">Example</div>
</AutoScale>
</div>
);
}
}
.myContent will scale to fit inside
.myContainer, but will at most grow to 400 px high, or 800 px wide, or at most 3x its original size.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AutoScale from 'react-auto-scale';
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="myContainer">
<AutoScale maxWidth={800} maxHeight={400} maxScale={3}>
<div className="myContent">Example</div>
</AutoScale>
</div>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Default
|Description
maxHeight
null
|Number of pixels. Restrict the scale so that the content is at most this high.
maxWidth
null
|Number of pixels. Restrict the scale so that the content is at most this wide.
maxScale
null
|Don't scale beyond this number, i e
2 will scale at most 2x the original size.
wrapperClass
""
|Class of the wrapper element, the outermost
div that wraps the content.
containerClass
""
|Class of the container element, the next outermost
div that wraps the content.
contentClass
""
|Class of the content element, the
div that contains the content.
This software is provided "as is", without warranty or support of any kind, express or implied. See license for details.