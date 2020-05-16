React <AutoForm>

An <AutoForm> React component, which simplifies getting data from its contained form inputs via their onChange events and the form's onSubmit event, optionally trimming text input.

Install

npm install react-auto-form

import AutoForm from 'react-auto-form' var AutoForm = require ( 'react-auto-form' )

Browser bundles are available, which export a global AutoForm variable and expect to find a global React variable to work with.

Usage

The following React component skeleton shows usage of AutoForm to handle getting input onChange and onSubmit , plus the argument signatures it expects event callbacks to have:

class ExampleForm extends React . Component { _onChange = ( event, name, data, change ) => { } _onSubmit = ( event, data ) => { } render() { return < AutoForm onChange = {this._onChange} onSubmit = {this._onSubmit} trimOnSubmit > {/* ...form inputs... */} </ AutoForm > } }

API

AutoForm component

This component handles bubbling onChange events for convenient handling of input data changes as they happen and extraction of submittable form data.

It saves you from having to manually configure an onChange handler for each individual form input and from having to manually extract data from form inputs.

In order to do this, it expects form inputs contained within it to have name attributes set up as you would for any form which will be used for regular form submission.

Multiple inputs with the same name are supported - their extracted data will always be contained in an Array when they have some submittable data, with the exception of a group of radio buttons all having the same name, which will return the selected value only.

The data extracted from form inputs and the form as a whole is in line with data which would be submitted for the form's current state via a regular form submission - this makes it suitable for use in isomorphic apps which configure a form for regular submission and progressively enhance form-handling when JavaScript runs on the client.

Where available, data extracted from file inputs will be native File objects.

AutoForm props

You can pass all the usual form attributes to AutoForm ( action , method , encType , noValidate etc.), and they will be passed on to the <form> it renders for you by default.

The following props are treated specially:

component

The component which will be rendered by AutoForm - defaults to 'form' .

If this prop is given, AutoForm will configure the form with an onChange handler which will handle onChange events from any inputs contained within the form, extract data for the form element which triggered the event and call the given onChange function with the following arguments:

event: SyntheticEvent - the event being handled. name: string - the name of the form element which was the target of the event. data: null|boolean|string|string[]|File|File[] - submittable data for the form element which changed. This value will be as documented for the get-form-data module's getFieldData() return value. The TL;DR for that is: data for an empty text input will be an empty String ( '' ).

for an empty text input will be an empty String ( ). data for any other type of input which doesn't have a submittable value will be null .

for any other type of input which doesn't have a submittable value will be . data for a single checkbox input which is checked and doesn't have a value will be true .

for a single checkbox input which is checked and doesn't have a will be . data for an <input type="file"> will be a File if the browser supports the File API. If the input has a multiple attribute, data will be a list of Files when any are selected. change: Object.<string,null|boolean|string|string[]|File|File[]> - an object containing {[name]: data} , for convenience if you're using controlled form components and need to call setState() on every change.

If this prop is given, AutoForm will configure the form with an onSubmit handler which will handle the form's onSubmit event, extract submittable data for the form's elements and call the given onChange function with the following arguments:

event: SyntheticEvent - the event being handled. data: Object.<string,null|boolean|string|string[]|File|File[]> - submittable data for the form. The properties of this object will be as documented for the get-form-data module's getFormData() return value.

trimOnSubmit: boolean (default: false )

If true , user input from text inputs will be trimmed of leading and trailing whitespace only when it is being extracted after an onSubmit event.

trim: boolean (default: false )

If true , user input from text inputs will always be trimmed of leading and trailing whitespace when it is being extracted.

When true , this prop takes precedence over trimOnSubmit .

Note: It's not advisable to use the trim prop in conjunction with onChange and controlled input components, as the user will be completely disallowed from entering a leading or trailing space, so they won't be able to enter information containing spaces without copying and pasting it. Just use trimOnSubmit instead in this case.

MIT Licensed