🔑 Authentication Library for React Js for Token Based Auth with Json Web Token(JWT) 🔑

Introduction

React Auth Kit is a lightweight JavaScript library for React JS, which makes the implementation of Token based authentication very easy

It is production-ready, and gives you the following:

📦 Very lightweight

⚛️ Build for React Js

🚀 Fast and easy to Implement

🛡️ Supports Json Web Token (JWT)

🔒 Secure Client Side Authentication

⌨️ Highly typed and written in TypeScript

Documentation

Visit Auth Kit for the offical documentation.

HALL OF FAME ✨

We love our contributors! If you'd like to contribute anything from a bug-fix to a feature update, you can read our CONTRIBUTING GUIDE

React Auth Kit is Apache 2.0 License code