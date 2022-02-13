openbase logo
react-auth-kit

by react-auth-kit
2.0.2 (see all)

Easily manage Authentication state of users in React-based Apps using Hooks and Higher-order components

Popularity

Downloads/wk

561

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

React Auth Kit Banner

🔑 Authentication Library for React Js for Token Based Auth with Json Web Token(JWT) 🔑

NPM Deploy Test Suites Test Suites Test Suites

Introduction

React Auth Kit is a lightweight JavaScript library for React JS, which makes the implementation of Token based authentication very easy

It is production-ready, and gives you the following:

  • 📦 Very lightweight
  • ⚛️ Build for React Js
  • 🚀 Fast and easy to Implement
  • 🛡️ Supports Json Web Token (JWT)
  • 🔒 Secure Client Side Authentication
  • ⌨️ Highly typed and written in TypeScript

Documentation

Visit Auth Kit for the offical documentation.

HALL OF FAME ✨

We love our contributors! If you'd like to contribute anything from a bug-fix to a feature update, you can read our CONTRIBUTING GUIDE

Contributors

— 🔑 —

React Auth Kit is Apache 2.0 License code

