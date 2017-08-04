A customizable HTML5 audio player for React.js

Features

A ready-to-use web audio player for React.js

Highly-customizable. You can change theme color, size, functions of this player as you want.

Just one single component on the top to use (Almost no learning cost).

Install

npm: npm install react-audioplayer --save

yarn: yarn add react-audioplayer

Usage

A simple example below.

import Audio from 'react-audioplayer' ; < Audio width = {600} height = {400} autoPlay = {true} playlist = {somePlaylist} />

Acceptable props

prop name value type default value isRequired explanation width number 400 no Width of the component (px) height number fullPlayer ? 300 : 52 no Height of the component (px) color string "#212121" no Theme color of the player autoPlay bool false no Automatically playing when loaded volumeOrientationDown bool false no Make the volume bar head downwards (make it true if the player is positioned at the very top of your webpage) fullPlayer bool false no If true, shows song image given in the playlist. Otherwise just shows the basic player comment bool false no If true, enables comment function. When fullPlayer is false, this is forced to be false. You need to specify onCommentSubmit to handle user input onCommentSubmit (text) Function null no When a user submits a new comment, this function will be invoked and the input content will be passed as an argument playlist array null yes An array of song information objects, see below for details style object null no A normal style object. For example, you can add border or boxShadow to the component. If you also set width or height here, it will override the one you set using width or height API

playlist prop

playlist is an array of songObj, where

songObj = { name : string, src : string, img : string, comments : an commentObj array } commentObj = { time : number, content : string }

songObj.img is required when fullPlay = true , songObj.comments is required when comment = true .

Manually control the state of the player in code

To play/pause/skip-to-next/skip-to-previous the player in code, four event listeners are added inside the <Audio /> component.

The name of these events are:

audio-play

audio-pause

audio-skip-to-next

audio-skip-to-previous

and a typical example:

class App extends React . Component { someMethod() { ReactDOM.findDOMNode( this .audioComponent).dispatchEvent( new Event( 'audio-play' )); } render() { return ( < Audio width = {600} height = {300} playlist = {playlist} // store a reference of the audio component ref = {audioComponent => { this.audioComponent = audioComponent; }} /> ); } }

As you can see in the example above, there are two steps:

Store the audio component using ref Get the DOM node (ReactDOM.findDOMNode) and dispatch the event (dispatchEvent)

TODO

Loading animation and optimisation

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/wenliangdai/react-audioplayer.git $ npm install $ npm start

Then a localhost is open on port 8080.

