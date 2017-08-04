openbase logo
Readme

react-audioplayer

Build Status npm package

A customizable HTML5 audio player for React.js

Live demo

Features

  • A ready-to-use web audio player for React.js
  • Highly-customizable. You can change theme color, size, functions of this player as you want.
  • Just one single component on the top to use (Almost no learning cost).

Install

  • npm: npm install react-audioplayer --save
  • yarn: yarn add react-audioplayer

Usage

A simple example below.

import Audio from 'react-audioplayer';
// In your render() function:
<Audio
  width={600}
  height={400}
  autoPlay={true}
  playlist={somePlaylist}
/>

Acceptable props

prop namevalue typedefault valueisRequiredexplanation
widthnumber400noWidth of the component (px)
heightnumberfullPlayer ? 300 : 52noHeight of the component (px)
colorstring"#212121"noTheme color of the player
autoPlayboolfalsenoAutomatically playing when loaded
volumeOrientationDownboolfalsenoMake the volume bar head downwards (make it true if the player is positioned at the very top of your webpage)
fullPlayerboolfalsenoIf true, shows song image given in the playlist. Otherwise just shows the basic player
commentboolfalsenoIf true, enables comment function. When fullPlayer is false, this is forced to be false. You need to specify onCommentSubmit to handle user input
onCommentSubmit (text)FunctionnullnoWhen a user submits a new comment, this function will be invoked and the input content will be passed as an argument
playlistarraynullyesAn array of song information objects, see below for details
styleobjectnullnoA normal style object. For example, you can add border or boxShadow to the component. If you also set width or height here, it will override the one you set using width or height API

playlist prop

playlist is an array of songObj, where

songObj = {
  name: string, // song name
  src: string, // song source address
  img: string, // (optional) song image source address
  comments: an commentObj array // (optional) comments to display of that song
}

commentObj = {
  time: number,
  content: string
}

songObj.img is required when fullPlay = true, songObj.comments is required when comment = true.

Manually control the state of the player in code

To play/pause/skip-to-next/skip-to-previous the player in code, four event listeners are added inside the <Audio /> component.

The name of these events are:

  • audio-play
  • audio-pause
  • audio-skip-to-next
  • audio-skip-to-previous

and a typical example:

class App extends React.Component {
  someMethod() {
    // Some code ...
    // This code can only be able to execute when the audio component is already mounted
    ReactDOM.findDOMNode(this.audioComponent).dispatchEvent(new Event('audio-play'));
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Audio
        width={600}
        height={300}
        playlist={playlist}
        
        // store a reference of the audio component
        ref={audioComponent => { this.audioComponent = audioComponent; }}
      />
    );
  }
}

As you can see in the example above, there are two steps:

  1. Store the audio component using ref
  2. Get the DOM node (ReactDOM.findDOMNode) and dispatch the event (dispatchEvent)

TODO

  • Loading animation and optimisation

Development

$ git clone https://github.com/wenliangdai/react-audioplayer.git
$ npm install
$ npm start

Then a localhost is open on port 8080.

ChangeLog

Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes or the ChangeLog.md file.

Need help or find a bug?

