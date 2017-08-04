A customizable HTML5 audio player for React.js
npm install react-audioplayer --save
yarn add react-audioplayer
A simple example below.
import Audio from 'react-audioplayer';
// In your render() function:
<Audio
width={600}
height={400}
autoPlay={true}
playlist={somePlaylist}
/>
|prop name
|value type
|default value
|isRequired
|explanation
|width
|number
|400
|no
|Width of the component (px)
|height
|number
|fullPlayer ? 300 : 52
|no
|Height of the component (px)
|color
|string
|"#212121"
|no
|Theme color of the player
|autoPlay
|bool
|false
|no
|Automatically playing when loaded
|volumeOrientationDown
|bool
|false
|no
|Make the volume bar head downwards (make it true if the player is positioned at the very top of your webpage)
|fullPlayer
|bool
|false
|no
|If true, shows song image given in the playlist. Otherwise just shows the basic player
|comment
|bool
|false
|no
|If true, enables comment function. When fullPlayer is false, this is forced to be false. You need to specify
onCommentSubmit to handle user input
|onCommentSubmit (text)
|Function
|null
|no
|When a user submits a new comment, this function will be invoked and the input content will be passed as an argument
|playlist
|array
|null
|yes
|An array of song information objects, see below for details
|style
|object
|null
|no
|A normal style object. For example, you can add border or boxShadow to the component. If you also set width or height here, it will override the one you set using width or height API
playlist is an array of songObj, where
songObj = {
name: string, // song name
src: string, // song source address
img: string, // (optional) song image source address
comments: an commentObj array // (optional) comments to display of that song
}
commentObj = {
time: number,
content: string
}
songObj.img is required when
fullPlay = true,
songObj.comments is required when
comment = true.
To play/pause/skip-to-next/skip-to-previous the player in code, four event listeners are added inside the
<Audio /> component.
The name of these events are:
audio-play
audio-pause
audio-skip-to-next
audio-skip-to-previous
and a typical example:
class App extends React.Component {
someMethod() {
// Some code ...
// This code can only be able to execute when the audio component is already mounted
ReactDOM.findDOMNode(this.audioComponent).dispatchEvent(new Event('audio-play'));
}
render() {
return (
<Audio
width={600}
height={300}
playlist={playlist}
// store a reference of the audio component
ref={audioComponent => { this.audioComponent = audioComponent; }}
/>
);
}
}
As you can see in the example above, there are two steps:
$ git clone https://github.com/wenliangdai/react-audioplayer.git
$ npm install
$ npm start
Then a localhost is open on port 8080.
Details changes for each release are documented in the release notes or the
ChangeLog.md file.